White vs Entrepreneurs of Color

Marzan decided to share his personal and important entrepreneurial story because of what many in and out of his position already know to be true; that white entrepreneurs are funded at a much higher rate than entrepreneurs of color and women entrepreneurs. His goal is to empower men and women traveling through this journey no matter what side of the color or gender card they are on.

"The access to information is no longer a road block but the access to cash still is. You see, in order for us to be in the circles where sophisticated investors live, entrepreneurs of color and women also need to live there. This poses a challenge for many of us that happen to not come from those circles or have that access. Most of us need to hustle our way into that space to even have a chance to sit at the table. This is what I call connected identification; if you don't have it you will become another statistic" says Marzan.

You can follow his journey at www.albertomarzan.com for his weekly updates and keys to successfully navigating the investment landlines.

About Alberto Marzan

Founder and CEO of Press Media Group and AfroLife, Alberto Marzan is an innovator set to transform the landscape of global streaming and OTT marketplace. Recognized throughout his career as an agent for change and strategic growth, in 2015 Marzan's passion for impact led him to create a destination where consumers of color can call home. Marzan had a vision: to revolutionize the way content aimed at people of color is licensed, distributed and shared on a global scale. Marzan leads with forward-thinking strategy but is propelled by his passion for culture and connectivity—a fire that was ignited in him as a child. For more information on Alberto Marzan, visit www.albertomarzan.com

About AfroLife

AfroLife offers streaming access to a world of curated African American and Afro-Latino content. Our integrated, streaming media destination is designed to connect the African diaspora through premium content. Using a unique blend of digital streaming, social media and curated storytelling, AfroLife offers classic, popular, emerging and independent content to educate, inform and entertain subscribers. For more information on AfroLife, visit us at www.afrolife.tv.

