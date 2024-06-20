Whiteboard Advisors Acquires Popular EdTech Newsletter, Investor Database

Matt Tower's ETCH newsletter joins fast-growing Whiteboard Media group, which reaches more than 30,000 education investors, policymakers and executives each week

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiteboard Advisors, edtech consulting firm and publisher of "Whiteboard Notes," today announced the acquisition of ETCH (Ed Tech Career Home), a suite of online resources for edtech executives and investors, including a newsletter focused on the intersection of education and business. Matt Tower, ETCH's founder, will join Whiteboard Advisors in San Francisco as Vice President within the firm's strategy consulting and research practice and serve as Editor of The EdSheet, a new Whiteboard Advisors publication focused on education funding news.

The EdSheet will join a growing roster of Whiteboard Media publications, including "What We're Reading" and "Whiteboard Notes." Whiteboard Media also offers a subscription research service, which provides on-demand access to federal and state funding intelligence, policy changes, and industry analysis.

"Matt has a well-earned reputation as one of the sector's most thoughtful – and credible – analysts. The popularity of his investor database and newsletter reflect that," said Ben Wallerstein, CEO of Whiteboard Advisors. "Whiteboard Media is about bringing needed clarity to an incredibly dynamic market. But it's also about translating the expertise of the W/A team into insights that can inform the sector much more broadly."

For more than 15 years, Whiteboard Advisors' strategy and research group has served as the go-to advisor for education investors and grantmakers. The firm's integrated PR and advocacy practices help to guide the public affairs strategies of the biggest brands in education. W/A clients include private equity investors KKR, Warburg Pincus and Bain Capital, as well as charitable donors and nonprofits like JFF and the Siegel Family Endowment.

Established in 2021, ETCH developed a popular edtech job board and an industry-leading database of more than 1,000 education and workforce-related venture capital and private equity transactions. Organized around a unique and proprietary taxonomy, the database tracks deals across various education sub-sectors. Both the job board and the education transactions database will continue to be developed and expanded under the Whiteboard Advisors brand.

"Whiteboard Advisors is made up of the best problem solvers in the education market – and they have become one of the richest sources of industry content and insights," said Tower. "The team went out of their way to support ETCH from its earliest days, and I'm excited to join them, bringing ETCH's resources to the mix."

About Whiteboard Advisors

Whiteboard Advisors is a unique strategy consulting, communications and advocacy firm on a mission to advance learning and economic mobility. Our work guides the nation's most respected investors, impactful philanthropies, companies, and nonprofit organizations. We are multidisciplinary by design: sitting at the intersection of business, policy, practice, and the media.

About ETCH

Founded in 2021, ETCH (Ed Tech Career Home) is a suite of online resources designed for edtech executives and investors. ETCH includes a comprehensive job board and a database of venture capital and private equity transactions in the education and workforce development industries, organized by a proprietary taxonomy.

