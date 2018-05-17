Whiteboard Mortgage CRM Named to 2018 HousingWire Tech100

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For its second consecutive year, Whiteboard Mortgage CRM has been named a member of the HousingWire Tech100.

HousingWire's Tech100 program is designed to showcase the leading technology and software companies in the mortgage space. Created to shed light on innovators and industry disruptors, the Tech100 features a landscape of businesses destined to make an impact in lending.

Whiteboard Mortgage CRM - HousingWire Tech100

"The number of fintech companies serving the mortgage industry has exploded over the last several years — making the choice of just 100 companies this year very difficult," said HousingWire Magazine Editor Sarah Wheeler. "Companies in the 2018 Tech100 represent the leading edge of solutions and services that will propel mortgage companies toward success."

Whiteboard was featured because it's catered specifically to mortgage professionals and aims to be the most user-friendly and intuitive CRM on the market. Set apart and powered by The Mortgage Playbook™, which includes pre-built, automated marketing plans and materials, Whiteboard helps LOs grow their business with campaigns for the entire loan process and beyond.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the 100 most innovative companies in real estate technology again this year," said Whiteboard CEO Brian Bomar. "We take pride in being included with industry powerhouses such as Ellie Mae, Calyx, Redfin, and CoreLogic. In such a competitive market, it's never been more important for mortgage professionals to create great experiences for their customers. We've created a solution designed by industry leaders to truly address the needs of mortgage loan officers, effectively managing their relationships from new lead through post-closing."

Bomar continued, "This is a great recognition to realize, but our most exciting days are still ahead as we continue to roll out exciting innovations and expand into new markets."

ABOUT HOUSINGWIRE:

HousingWire is the nation's most influential industry news source covering the U.S. housing economy, spanning residential mortgage lending, servicing, investments, and real estate operations. The company's news, commentary, magazine content, industry directories, and events give more than one million industry professionals each year the insight they need to make better, more informed business decisions. Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B2B Banking/Business/Finance category, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business Publications International. Learn more at http://www.housingwire.com.

ABOUT WHITEBOARD:

Whiteboard Mortgage CRM is the mortgage industry's first CRM built by top producers. Powered by The Mortgage Playbook™, our technology allows lenders to leverage proven business strategies across their entire enterprise, maintain all sales, marketing, and follow-up campaigns and ensure compliance company-wide. Whiteboard Mortgage CRM helps mortgage professionals close more loans, create better relationships, and increase referrals by automatically staying in touch with clients and partners through pre-loaded content, campaigns, phone scripts, and beyond. Visit www.whiteboardmortgage.com to learn more.

