WhiteFiber, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteFiber, Inc. (Nasdaq: WYFI) ("WhiteFiber" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI infrastructure and HPC solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total revenue of $20.2 million, up 65% year-over-year (from $12.3 million in 3Q 2024).

of $20.2 million, up 65% year-over-year (from $12.3 million in 3Q 2024). Cloud services revenue of $18.0 million, up 48% year-over-year, with gross margin of approximately 65%.

of $18.0 million, up 48% year-over-year, with gross margin of approximately 65%. Colocation services revenu e of $1.7 million, contributing gross margin of approximately 60%.

e of $1.7 million, contributing gross margin of approximately 60%. Total gross profit of $12.7 million, up 90% year-over-year from $6.7 million in 3Q 2024.

of $12.7 million, up 90% year-over-year from $6.7 million in 3Q 2024. Net loss of $15.8 million compared to net loss of $0.4 million for the prior-year period, primarily reflecting non-cash stock-based compensation and incremental public-company costs following the IPO.

of $15.8 million compared to net loss of $0.4 million for the prior-year period, primarily reflecting non-cash stock-based compensation and incremental public-company costs following the IPO. Adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million, compared to $5.6 million in the prior-year period, reflecting higher public-company expenses and an expanded cost structure in preparation for growth.

of $2.3 million, compared to $5.6 million in the prior-year period, reflecting higher public-company expenses and an expanded cost structure in preparation for growth. Cash and cash equivalents of $166.5 million as of September 30, 2025, providing ample liquidity to fund data-center development and maintain a disciplined approach to GPU procurement.

Corporate Developments

Initial Public Offering: On August 8, 2025, WhiteFiber completed its initial public offering at $17 per share, raising approximately $183 million in gross proceeds including the underwriters' overallotment option.

On August 8, 2025, WhiteFiber completed its initial public offering at $17 per share, raising approximately $183 million in gross proceeds including the underwriters' overallotment option. MTL-3 Deployment: Installation of wafer-scale systems for Cerebras under a 5 MW IT-load contract was completed in October 2025, and the site is now fully operational and generating revenue.

Installation of wafer-scale systems for Cerebras under a 5 MW IT-load contract was completed in October 2025, and the site is now fully operational and generating revenue. NC-1 Development Progress: Site preparation and power design work advanced during the quarter for the initial 24-megawatt phase of the North Carolina-1 campus, which remains on schedule for early 2026 delivery. WhiteFiber is engaged in discussions with multiple highly creditworthy counterparties regarding a long-term anchor agreement and continues to see exceptionally strong demand for near-term, high-density capacity. The Company remains focused on securing an agreement that reflects the strategic value of early-2026 delivery.

Site preparation and power design work advanced during the quarter for the initial 24-megawatt phase of the North Carolina-1 campus, which remains on schedule for early 2026 delivery. WhiteFiber is engaged in discussions with multiple highly creditworthy counterparties regarding a long-term anchor agreement and continues to see exceptionally strong demand for near-term, high-density capacity. The Company remains focused on securing an agreement that reflects the strategic value of early-2026 delivery. Pipeline Expansion: The Company is evaluating a large pipeline of potential data-center sites to support future capacity growth. Several locations are in advanced stages of assessment, and the Company expects to formalize its next development site in response to specific customer demand for additional high-density capacity.

Management Commentary

Sam Tabar, Chief Executive Officer of WhiteFiber, said:

"The third quarter marked an important transition for WhiteFiber as we moved from launch to scale following our IPO. Our focus remains on disciplined execution and building durable value across both our colocation and cloud platforms.

At NC-1, we made steady progress toward first-phase delivery in the first half of 2026. Following a re-marketing process, we are now in the closing stages of discussions with multiple highly creditworthy counterparties for a long-term anchor agreement. Demand for near-term, high-density capacity remains exceptionally strong, and we are confident that NC-1 will be a cornerstone of our platform.

In parallel, we are expanding our energy and development pipeline to support future growth. Colocation demand continues to outpace available supply, and we are targeting expansion opportunities directly aligned with customer requirements for 2026 and beyond.

On the Cloud side, we continue to scale deliberately. Our goal is not to pursue short-term, volume-based contracts but to build a differentiated, technology-driven platform that competes on performance, reliability, and software. This disciplined approach positions WhiteFiber to capture sustainable, high-quality growth as AI infrastructure demand continues to mature."

Summary of Financial Results

WHITEFIBER, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(Expressed in US dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Three Months Ended

September 30,



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenues























Cloud services

$ 18,032,898



$ 12,151,303



$ 49,470,499



$ 32,718,084

Colocation services



1,692,280





-





5,059,693





-

Other



454,588





130,144





1,073,085





322,396

Total Revenues



20,179,766





12,281,447





55,603,277





33,040,480



































Operating costs and expenses































Cost of revenue (exclusive of

depreciation shown below)































Cloud services



(6,314,548)





(5,459,667)





(18,932,677)





(13,212,295)

Colocation services



(674,947)





-





(1,874,829)





-

Depreciation and amortization

expenses



(6,371,178)





(4,324,751)





(15,341,535)





(11,528,569)

General and administrative expenses



(21,323,157)





(3,344,402)





(41,077,642)





(5,802,810)

Total operating expenses



(34,683,830)





(13,128,820)





(77,226,683)





(30,543,674)



































(Loss) income from operations



(14,504,064)





(847,373)





(21,623,406)





2,496,806



































Net loss from disposal of property and

equipment



(338,222)





-





(338,222)





-

Other (loss) income, net



(844,732)





866,429





(90,412)





1,036,399

Total other (loss) income, net



(1,182,954)





866,429





(428,634)





1,036,399



































(Loss) income before income taxes



(15,687,018)





19,056





(22,052,040)





3,533,205



































Income tax expense



(66,698)





(383,619)





(1,107,232)





(1,126,193)

Net (loss) income

$ (15,753,716)



$ (364,563)



$ (23,159,272)



$ 2,407,012

Other comprehensive (loss) income































Foreign currency translation

adjustment



(1,289,571)





-





1,634,032





-

Total comprehensive (loss) income



(17,043,287)





(364,563)





(21,525,240)





2,407,012



































Weighted average number of ordinary

share outstanding































Basic



33,742,031





27,043,750





29,325,582





27,043,750

Diluted



33,742,031





27,043,750





29,325,582





27,043,750



































Earnings (loss) per share































Basic

$ (0.47)





(0.01)





(0.79)





0.09

Diluted

$ (0.47)





(0.01)





(0.79)





0.09



Segment Level Detail

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025





Cloud

services



Colocation

services



Total

Revenue from external customers

$ 18,032,898



$ 1,692,280



$ 19,725,178



























Reconciliation of revenue























Other revenue (a)



















454,588

Total consolidated revenue



















20,179,766



























Less:























Electricity costs



631,099





288,797





919,896

Datacenter lease expense



1,380,553





166,114





1,546,667

GPU lease expense



3,454,308





-





3,454,308

Wage expense



-





92,494





92,494

Other segment items (b)



848,588





127,542





976,130



























Segment gross profit

$ 11,718,350



$ 1,017,333



$ 12,735,683







(a) Other revenue is primarily attributable to Equipment Leasing revenue and is therefore not included in the

total for segment gross profit.





(b) All amounts included within Other segment items are individually insignificant.

Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial metric for the three months ended and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 are presented in the table below:





For the Three Months

Ended

September 30,



For the Nine Months

Ended

September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Reconciliation of non-GAAP income (loss)

from operations:























Net (loss) income

$ (15,753,716)



$ (364,563)



$ (23,159,272)



$ 2,407,012

Depreciation and amortization expenses



6,371,178





4,324,751





15,341,535





11,528,569

Income tax expenses



66,698





383,619





1,107,232





1,126,193

EBITDA



(9,315,840)





4,343,807





(6,710,505)





15,061,774



































Adjustments:































Net loss from disposal of property, plant

and equipment



338,222





-





338,222





-

Share-based compensation expenses



11,254,690





1,297,489





17,876,451





1,382,004

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,277,072



$ 5,641,296



$ 11,504,168



$ 16,443,778



