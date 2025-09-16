WhiteFiber, Inc. to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on September 19, 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteFiber, Inc. (Nasdaq: WYFI), a leading provider of AI infrastructure and HPC solutions, today announced it will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on September 19, 2025.

The Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony celebrates companies driving innovation and shaping the future of their industries. WhiteFiber's participation underscores its commitment to advancing high-performance AI infrastructure at a time when global AI adoption is accelerating.

"We are honored for the opportunity to ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell," said Sam Tabar, Chief Executive Officer at WhiteFiber. "Since our inception less than two years ago, WhiteFiber has rapidly evolved into a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company offering GPU cloud and colocation solutions in our Tier 3 data centers. This moment at Nasdaq is an acknowledgment of both our progress and the exciting road ahead for WhiteFiber."

The ceremony will take place at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City, and will be streamed live across Nasdaq's digital platforms.

Nasdaq Bell Ringing Ceremony Event Details

Date: September 19, 2025 Time: 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET Webcast: A livestream will be available via @WhiteFiber and at:. https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About WhiteFiber, Inc.

WhiteFiber is a provider of artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure solutions. WhiteFiber owns high-performance computing data centers and provides cloud services to customers. Our vertically integrated model combines specialized colocation, hosting, and cloud services engineered to maximize performance, efficiency, and margin for generative AI workloads. For more information, visit www.whitefiber.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X @WhiteFiber.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. WhiteFiber undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

