Whitefoord Announces New Chief Operating Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitefoord is excited to announce Kate Pfirman will join Whitefoord in February as its new Chief Operating Officer. "We are so fortunate to be joined by Kate. Her experience working with state and federally-funded health programs will be invaluable," said Dr. Jean O'Connor, Whitefoord's CEO.

Kate Pfirman comes to Whitefoord from a 25-year career with the State of Georgia. Her latest role was with the Department of Community Health as the Executive Director of the Office of Continuous Program Improvement at DCH. She previously served as the Chief Financial Officer for the Department of Public Health and has held a variety of roles including Division Director at the Governor's Office of Planning (OPB) and Deputy Commissioner at the Department of Human Resources (DHR).

She was president of the Georgia Fiscal Managers' Association in 2012, president of the Human Services Employees Credit Union from 2010-2014, and served as an advisory board member for the GSU Leadership program, where she also teaches. Ms. Pfirman received her bachelor's degree in economics from Emory University and her master's degree in accounting from The American University in Washington, D.C. She is a certified public accountant.

She joins Whitefoord at an important point in its history, where it is considering opportunities to serve more children and families Atlanta-wide through its school-based health center work, and new Family Medical Center.

About Whitefoord

Whitefoord was founded in 1995 by Dr. George W. Brumley and his former student, Dr. Veda Johnson, to address the health and educational needs of the children and families of the surrounding school district. Today, Whitefoord serves more than 2500 families and children in Southeast Atlanta through its Federally-Qualified Community Health Center and its partnership with Atlanta Public Schools around early care and education. Whitefoord operates three school-based health center clinics and a family medical center where they specialize in pediatrics, family medicine, dental and behavioral health. Whitefoord also operates a NAEYC-accredited early care and education program for children 6 weeks through 5 years old. Whitefoord has served as a safety-net and support system for some of our city's most underserved children and families in the greater Edgewood community for more than a quarter of a century. For more information about Whitefoord and our programs, visit www.whitefoord.org or call 404-523-2500 to schedule an appointment or enroll in our education programs.

