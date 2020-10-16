Whitefoord Opens New Health Center to Increase Access to Medical, Dental and Behavioral Health Services for Families in Southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitefoord, Inc. announced it has opened a new Health Center at 1401 Hosea Williams Drive, N.E. to expand health services to families in Southeast Atlanta. The 6,000-square-foot free-standing facility replaces the Whitefoord location on Warren Street, which closed on August 27.

"The new location will allow Whitefoord to honor the legacy of our beloved founder, Dr. George Brumley, Jr. and to meet the continuing needs of our community through a more easily visible, accessible, modern and efficient healthcare facility," said Andrea N. Smith, Chair, Whitefoord Board of Directors "We are looking forward to using our new location to continue fulfilling our mission to create health equity by delivering patient-centered health services that address the social determinants of health."

Anchored by a capital grant from the public sector - Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and with broad support from private funders such as the Zeist Foundation, James M. Cox Foundation, Joseph B. Whitehead Foundation, A Friend of Whitefoord, The Rich Foundation, the Tull Charitable Foundation and additional partners and foundations, Whitefoord was able to complete a $3 million capital campaign for the building. To complete the project, Whitefoord leadership worked with general contractor Structor Group, architects at Perkins + Will, and structural engineers at Walter P. Moore. To view pictures of the new health center, visit www.whitefoord.org/photoswhitefoordhc.

This new Whitefoord Health Center is located across the street from the original school based health center located inside the Whitefoord Early Learning Academy (WELA) and it will complement the children and youth focused services provided at WELA.

About Whitefoord, Inc.

Whitefoord was founded in 1995 by Dr. George Brumley and his former student, Dr. Veda Johnson, and has since served as a safety-net and support system for some of our city's most underserved children and families in the greater Edgewood community. Today, Whitefoord operates three school-based health clinics and a family health center where they specialize in pediatrics, family medicine, dental and behavioral health. Whitefoord also operates a NAEYC-accredited early learning program for children 6 weeks through 5 years old. Families and individuals who want more information can visit www.whitefoord.org or call 404-373-6614.

