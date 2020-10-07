Whitefoord Welcomes New Interim CEO

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitefoord announced that former Grady Health System senior executive Craig Tindall will join in October as its new Interim Chief Executive Officer. "I am honored to work with the Whitefoord Board and leadership to continue the legacy started by Dr. Brumley and his family 25 years ago," Tindall said. "Through the years, Whitefoord has established itself as a foundational element towards improving the health and education of the Edgewood community and I'm tremendously excited to be part of it."

Tindall comes to Whitefoord with more than 30 years of experience directing the operations of multiple hospital departments within Grady Health System - metropolitan Atlanta's safety net hospital, premier Level 1 Trauma Center, and teaching hospital for Emory and Morehouse Schools of Medicine.

"We are so fortunate to be joined by Craig during an important point in Whitefoord's history, where it is actively working towards expanding health services to families and children Atlanta-wide through its school-based health center work and new Health Center," said Kate Pfirman, Whitefoord's Chief Operating Officer

Tindall has dual master's degrees with an MHA and an MBA from Georgia State University, and was awarded the 2019 Max Holland Distinguished Alumni Award by the GSU Institute of Health Administration. Additionally, Craig has a BA from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He is also a graduate of Leadership Atlanta (2010) and Leadership Georgia Hospital Association (2006).

Whitefoord is a community-based and driven Federally-Qualified Health Center that is dedicated to providing health care through school-based health centers and in community settings; promoting health awareness; encouraging healthy families; and, advancing early childhood development. Today, Whitefoord serves more than 2,500 families and children in Southeast Atlanta through its 4 health centers and its partnership with Atlanta Public Schools around early child care and education. For more information, visit www.whitefoord.org or call 404-373-6614.

