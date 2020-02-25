Whiteford, Taylor & Preston Files Lawsuit Following Catastrophic Lacrosse Injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiteford, Taylor & Preston recently filed suit in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, following a catastrophic spinal injury to a Davidson Day School (NC) senior and Iredell County resident. The injury, suffered in a May 10, 2019, lacrosse game, left the student permanently disabled.

Among other claims, the complaint alleges that the injury was the direct result of the failure by Davidson Day School to instruct its athletes in proper safety technique, so that the players were aware of how to properly protect themselves from head and neck injuries. The suit highlights the question of sports safety requirements for school teams and, in particular, private schools.

The Whiteford litigation team is led by attorneys Erik Bolog, Allen Foster and Eric Rowe. Allen Foster was a one-time candidate for North Carolina Attorney General.

Lance Fenderson, et al. v. Davidson Day School, et al, case no. 20 CvS 3169 (Superior Court of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina).

