WhiteFox acquires cutting edge intellectual property to advance drone security innovation

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteFox , a global leader in drone airspace security, today announced it has acquired the assets and key personnel of an East Coast headquartered company. This acquisition will enable expansion of WhiteFox product lines, and ensure continued technological leadership in the drone security industry.

"This acquisition is a significant leap forward for WhiteFox, and cements our position as the global leader in airspace security," said Luke Fox, Founder and CEO of WhiteFox. "Our mission is to ensure drones will enhance our quality of life, by providing an ecosystem in which drones can be securely operated, detected, identified and, if necessary, mitigated."

The move is the latest in a series of developments following the company's growth in recent months, on the strong global demand for detection, identification, and mitigation technologies. In May, WhiteFox opened a new office in Los Angeles and brought on President Mark Kula to oversee strategic growth, manufacturing, and general business operations. Prior to WhiteFox, Kula was General Manager of Asia Pacific for Moog Aircraft, and previously held the positions of Vice President of Strategic Pursuits and Vice President of Tactical Airborne Systems at Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems. "The drone security space is evolving daily, and WhiteFox is committed to leading that evolution by ensuring our IP portfolio stays ahead of the curve," said Kula.

WhiteFox continues to lead the way in drone security technology. In 2018 it developed WISDM, a product destined to be the first comprehensive UAS Secure Remote ID system. The company has received significant industry recognition for its innovative products, recently winning two first place awards for 'UAS Mitigation and Security' and 'Xcellence In Innovation' by the Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI) at Xponential in May 2019.

Headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California, WhiteFox works with many government and UAS industry stakeholders, and is a member of the Commercial Drone Alliance. The company's products promote the safe use of drones while securely managing drones in sensitive airspaces worldwide.

For more information visit www.whitefoxdefense.com .

About WhiteFox ( www.whitefoxdefense.com )

WhiteFox is a global leader in drone airspace security. Pioneering the safe integration of drones into society, WhiteFox products securely manage drones in sensitive airspace worldwide. In a constantly changing industry, WhiteFox is pushing the boundaries of what security means.

SOURCE WhiteFox

Related Links

https://www.whitefoxdefense.com

