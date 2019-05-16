Whitefox Announces its Sixth Successful ICE™ Start-up at E Energy Adams in Nebraska

ADAMS, Neb., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitefox Technologies Limited is proud to announce its sixth successful start-up of its Whitefox ICETM system at E Energy Adams in Adams, Nebraska. This is Whitefox's first installation in Nebraska, which takes the number of states that Whitefox's ICE solution is operating in to five.

E Energy Adams is an original 50 million-gallon ICM designed ethanol plant that began operations in 2007. Since then they have continuously worked to improve the efficiency of the plant and have also greatly increased their capacity. E Energy Adams is the seventh highest producing plant in Nebraska. The Whitefox ICE™ system is sized to produce 75,000 gallons/day of 200 proof by taking various recycle streams from the current plant, including the molecular sieve regenerate stream.

Carl Sitzmann, CEO at E Energy Adams, stated, "We were searching for a way to increase our capacity without having to add a whole new distillation system. The Whitefox's ICETM system was the answer. Their membrane technology allowed us to increase our dehydration capacity and improve our energy efficiency at the same time."

Whitefox's CEO, Gillian Harrison, said, "Working with Carl Sitzmann and the E Energy Adams team has been a positive experience for all of us at Whitefox. This was our largest installation to date and our teams worked closely to deliver this project. It helped that Carl had previous experience of membrane technology from other industries and his vision aligned with ours, which is to use technology to continuously improve operations, profitability and sustainability. Together we are helping to produce environmentally friendly, high performance fuel and add value to the local rural economy."

Nebraska is home to 25 ethanol plants and is the second largest ethanol producing state in the country, with the capacity to produce more than 2.5 billion gallons. According to the Nebraska Ethanol Board, these ethanol plants represent a $5 billion economic impact in the state and provide direct full-time employment for more than 1,300 Nebraskans. Geographic position, abundant ethanol supply and reliable, competitive rail transportation gives Nebraska a strategic advantage in serving ethanol markets in the western U.S.

About E Energy Adams LLC

E Energy Adams, LLC operates a dry mill ethanol plant in southeast Nebraska that processes corn into ethanol. It produces modified wet and dry distillers grain feed products, which are sold to local and regional markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Adams, Nebraska.

About Whitefox Technologies Limited

Established in 2000, Whitefox specializes in technology development and process integration based on its proprietary membrane solutions. Whitefox's Integrated Cartridge Efficiency (Whitefox ICETM) is a membrane-based dehydration technology with a small footprint. Its efficient designs help reduce operation & maintenance costs by simplifying production and improve carbon intensity (CI) scores by reducing energy and water consumption in ethanol and organic chemical manufacturing processes. Whitefox provides solutions for fuel ethanol, other biofuels, and industrial alcohol production in the U.S., Canada, Europe and South America. www.whitefox.com @WhitefoxTech

For further information:

Trond Heggenhougen Meridith Bridge Whitefox Technologies MK Bridge Communications LLC theggenhougen@whitefox.com meridith@mk-bridge.com +44 (0) 20-7953-8408 +1 917-545-4118

SOURCE Whitefox Technologies Limited

Related Links

http://www.whitefox.com

