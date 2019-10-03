WhiteFox CEO Luke Fox Presents Vision for Drone Security to White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteFox is a global leader in drone security, pioneering the safe integration of drones into society and offering worldwide airspace management solutions. Last week, CEO Luke Fox met with the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) to discuss drone security and the importance of Remote ID. Luke emphasized the crucial need for comprehensive, flexible, secure, and scalable Remote ID within the commercial drone industry.

WhiteFox provided the regulatory body with a white paper entitled "Enabling the Good While Preventing the Bad: Meeting Between OIRA and WhiteFox on Remote ID." The document can be viewed in full here.

Luke stated, "We're honored to meet with the White House's chief regulatory office to discuss critical safety and security requirements necessary for the benefits of the drone industry to be realized. We continue to be at the forefront of both technological innovation and regulatory legislation as it develops—truly an exciting time to be leading WhiteFox and the industry as a whole."

An excerpt from the white paper provides a succinct summary:

UAS security threats at home and abroad have left regulators grappling with how to address illegal UAS flights, particularly in sensitive airspace surrounding airports, sporting and mass gathering events, and critical infrastructure facilities, while at the same time enabling beneficial UAS uses.

To promote innovation, enable expanded commercial UAS operations like beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) and operations over people, and move the commercial UAS industry forward in the U.S., it is essential to simultaneously protect against potential public safety and security threats posed by UAS. A tiered UAS Remote ID framework is a critical building block for expanding commercial UAS operations while ensuring airspace security in the U.S.

"We are grateful to Federal policymakers for their participation in such an important discussion," said Fox. "Drone safety and security may soon become the most pressing issue of our time, and WhiteFox is proud to be a part of shaping these conversations and policies."

About WhiteFox: Headquartered in California, WhiteFox's mission is to keep the sky open for responsible pilots by creating solutions that advance drone technology for a better world. Find them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Linkedin.

Media contact:

Chase Kroll

202.637.5600

chase.kroll@hoganlovells.com

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

WhiteFox

WhiteFox Paper on How Security Enables the Drone Industry

SOURCE WhiteFox

Related Links

https://www.whitefoxdefense.com/

