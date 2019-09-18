WhiteFox Completes Successful Series A Funding

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteFox is a global leader in drone security, pioneering the safe integration of drones into society and offering worldwide airspace management solutions. With a total of $26M raised, the company has a customer list both in the U.S. and abroad that includes prisons, power generation, and defense. WhiteFox is positioned well for expansion in support of its rapidly growing product portfolio.

Luke Fox, Founder and CEO of WhiteFox, stated, "We're proud to have developed industry-leading technology in drone defense and airspace management and are committed to growing our global presence and continuing to build a diverse customer base. In addition to enhancing existing product lines, we will expand mitigation capabilities, further architecting an ecosystem for safe and beneficial drone operation and protecting against irresponsible or malicious misuse that might threaten the bright future of UAVs."

WhiteFox President Mark Kula added, "Growing demand for our products is leading us to increase our manufacturing capabilities and continue to build out our executive management team." WhiteFox is expected to name key leadership roles in the coming weeks, including product development, among others.

Enthusiasm from the drone-tech investment community is high. Terry Moore of Moore Venture Partners said, "We love WhiteFox's leading drone defense solutions that ensure our skies are secured and our lives and assets on the ground are kept safe."

Steve Beck of Serra Ventures added, "We've backed WhiteFox because not only is DroneFox a leading product in drone defense, but they're also crafting a comprehensive drone defense management system. WhiteFox's WISDM platform offers a real, near-term path to the commercialization of drones."

Jeff Bocan, Partner at Okapi Venture Capital, stated, "We are thrilled to add to our investment in WhiteFox. No one is better positioned to create enormous value in the drone space. WhiteFox is establishing the technological infrastructure needed to unleash the life-changing potential of drones."

Collin Gutman from SaaS Venture Capital said, "We're attracted to category leaders in enterprise technology and WhiteFox is poised to be exactly that for the drone security management space."

Finally, John Schmidt of JAM Capital, LLC said, "JAM Capital, LLC continues to be grateful for the strong leadership and talented team at WhiteFox. The company continues to push limits with their technology to make our skies safer. We are proud to be a part of the most innovative leader in airspace security."

About WhiteFox

Headquartered in California, WhiteFox's mission is to keep the sky open for responsible pilots by creating solutions that advance drone technology for a better world. Find them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn and www.whitefoxdefense.com.

Media Contact:

Chase Kroll

Phone: +1 202.637.8682

Email: chase.kroll@hoganlovells.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE WhiteFox

Related Links

http://www.whitefoxdefense.com

