WhiteFox Expands to Los Angeles, Brings On President

Bringing more than 30 years of defense and aerospace experience to WhiteFox, Kula will oversee strategic growth, manufacturing and general business operations for the organization, and will report to CEO, Luke Fox. He previously held positions at defense contractors like Harris, Moog, Raytheon, and Northrop Grumman.

"As our customer-base quickly grows, Mark's expertise is critical in supporting WhiteFox as we continue our mission to pioneer the safe integration of drones into society, keeping the sky open for responsible pilots and advancing drone technology for a better world," said Luke Fox, Founder and CEO of WhiteFox. "The longevity of Mark's career and his extensive background in design, development, production, and testing for a variety of land, sea, air, and cyberspace systems make him a perfect fit for WhiteFox."

Prior to WhiteFox, Kula was General Manager of Asia Pacific for Moog Aircraft, and previously held the positions of Vice President of Strategic Pursuits and Vice President of Tactical Airborne Systems at Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems. He recently graduated from being a mentor at Starburst, a startup accelerator enabling innovation for the global aerospace industry, specializing in space, defense, and aeronautics.

"Issues arising from unsecured airspace are becoming increasingly frequent and disruptive," said Kula. "I look forward to working with WhiteFox to help solve this challenge by safely and securely empowering the drone industry with the company's innovative and cutting-edge solutions."

Kula holds an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and attended the General Manager Program at Harvard Business School.

About WhiteFox ( www.whitefoxdefense.com )

WhiteFox is a global leader in drone airspace security. Pioneering the safe integration of drones into society, WhiteFox products securely manage drones in sensitive airspace worldwide. In a constantly changing industry, WhiteFox is pushing the boundaries of what security means.

SOURCE WhiteFox

Related Links

http://www.whitefoxdefense.com

