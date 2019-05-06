WhiteFox recognized as industry leaders at AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteFox, a global leader in drone airspace security, today announced it received first place AUVSI XCELLENCE awards across two categories from the Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI). DroneFox Mobile won first place in the UAS Mitigation and Security category and WISDM won first place in the Xcellence In Innovation category. The winners were announced Wednesday at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2019 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

As the drone and counter drone industries' top awards, AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards honor innovators in the unmanned systems industry, individuals and organizations with a demonstrated commitment to advancing technology, leaders in promoting safe practices, and programs that use unmanned systems to improve the human condition.

"We were shortlisted alongside exceptional companies, so it's an honor to have won awards in two categories," said Luke Fox, Founder and CEO of WhiteFox. "We are constantly striving to develop innovative, holistic drone airspace security solutions that address the complex and often conflicting issues of security, privacy and usability. DroneFox Mobile and WISDM both showcase the cutting-edge technology our team is producing to meet the needs of the industry, and we're very proud they have been recognized."

"The rapid growth of the unmanned systems industry is reshaping our future by expanding business markets, providing consumers with innovative solutions and even saving lives," said Brian Wynne, president and CEO of AUVSI. "The XCELLENCE awards recognize companies and individuals who are achieving remarkable results with unmanned systems technology to benefit our communities."

DroneFox Mobile provides security on the move, creating an invisible dome of defense. DroneFox enables the power of automatic detection, continuously updating threat identification, and one-click safe, targeted mitigation.

WISDM is a stand-alone secure identity verification and tracking of authorized drones. WISDM uses industry-leading cryptographic engineering to ensure identities cannot be invented, forged, or modified. While primarily used as a quickly attached module to the drone, the same end-to-end authenticating process is available as a protocol onboard drones themselves.

About WhiteFox ( www.whitefoxdefense.com )

WhiteFox is a global leader in drone airspace security. Pioneering the safe integration of drones into society, WhiteFox products securely manage drones in sensitive airspace worldwide. In a constantly changing industry, WhiteFox is pushing the boundaries of what security means.

About AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2019

As the unmanned systems industry's largest trade show and conference, XPONENTIAL offers a broad-based and balanced educational program brimming with cutting-edge content and inspirational insights, ranging from policy implications and technical challenges to use cases and best practices across vertical markets and everything in between. For more information about the AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards and XPONENTIAL, visit xponential.org .

About AUVSI

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) , the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of unmanned systems and robotics, represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets.

