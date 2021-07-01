WhiteHat Security Announces Name Change to NTT Application Security

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHat Security, a world leader in application security, announced today it has formally changed its name to NTT Application Security. The new name will not affect any change in ownership of the organization and provides a closer identity with the parent company of which it remains a wholly-owned, independent subsidiary. NTT Application Security will continue to be powered by WhiteHat's award-winning cloud-based application security platform.

The name change is the next step in progression following the acquisition of WhiteHat Security by NTT Security Corporation in July 2019. The move reinforces the two security-focused companies' intention to communicate a unified strategy for serving its global customers, partners and prospects with the most innovative cybersecurity solutions in the market.

"While our name has changed, our mission has not; we are still laser-focused on solving the fundamental problem of the cyber threat landscape—finding and remediating vulnerabilities in web applications," said Craig Hinkley, chief executive officer at NTT Application Security. "This is an exciting time for the company, and we look forward to continuing to serve our impressive roster of world-class clients that have trusted WhiteHat to secure their businesses for nearly 20 years."

Alongside the name change, NTT Application Security will play a critical role in NTT's integrated platform strategy and continue to bolster the organization's enterprise application security capabilities.

"Over the course of nearly two decades, WhiteHat Security has earned its reputation as an industry pioneer and a trusted advisor for Fortune 500 clients who are at the forefront of today's digital revolution," said Kazu Yozawa, chief executive officer at NTT Security. "Now, as NTT Application Security, the company is better positioned to leverage NTT's global brand recognition to help accelerate its mission of driving the future of application security."

NTT Application Security will debut its new brand to industry professionals, prospects and media at Black Hat USA 2021, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas Aug. 4-5. Attendees interested in learning more can speak with the NTT Application Security team by visiting booth #2066.

For more information about NTT Application Security, please visit whitehatsec.com.

About NTT Application Security

NTT Application Security is driving the future of application security. For nearly 20 years, organizations around the globe have relied on NTT Application Security to secure their business' digital footprint in an increasingly application-driven world. Bolstered by its award-winning, cloud-based application security testing platform, NTT Application Security delivers industry-leading accuracy by combining artificial and human intelligence to help security teams quickly identify and remediate potential vulnerabilities. Formerly WhiteHat Security, the company is an independent, wholly-owned subsidiary of NTT Ltd. and is part of NTT's security services portfolio. NTT Application Security is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., with regional offices in Houston and Belfast. For more information, visit www.whitehatsec.com.

About NTT

NTT Ltd. is a leading global technology services company. Working with organizations around the world, we achieve business outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. Our global assets and integrated ICT stack capabilities provide unique offerings in cloud-enabling networking, hybrid cloud, data centers, digital transformation, client experience, workplace and cybersecurity. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace that spans 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future. Visit us at hello.global.ntt

Media Contact

Chris Marsh—Senior Manager, Analyst Relations & Communications

NTT Application Security

[email protected]

Adriana Saldaña

Lumina Communications for NTT Application Security

[email protected]

SOURCE WhiteHat Security

Related Links

http://www.whitehatsec.com

