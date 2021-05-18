WhiteHat Security Named Best Product in Application Security in 2021 Global InfoSec Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHat Security , a wholly-owned, independent subsidiary of NTT Ltd. and a world leader in application security, today announced at RSA Conference 2021 that it has been named the winner of Best Product in Application Security in the 9th Annual Global Infosec Awards, by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

The win further solidifies WhiteHat Security as an industry leader in securing the applications that run today's businesses. WhiteHat drives its industry-leading accuracy by blending both artificial and human intelligence, empowering development and operations teams to deliver better performing and more secure applications.

"Nearly 55% of all global attacks were application-specific last year. Today's threat landscape will take advantage of any application vulnerability, and we have seen how challenging it can be for organizations to recover from a high-profile breach," said Craig Hinkley, chief executive officer at WhiteHat Security. "Our team is immensely proud of this award as it emphasizes our work this past year in securing these organizations' most critical digital assets."

The award honors today's most innovative and valuable cyber defense companies from around the globe. These companies are spearheading change within the industry with advanced application security products and services.

"WhiteHat Security embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

To celebrate the company's second Cyber Defense InfoSec award, WhiteHat Security will be among the virtual exhibitors at RSAC 2021. For more information, please visit https://www.whitehatsec.com/RSAC2021/.

About WhiteHat Security

WhiteHat Security is the leading advisor for application security with the most comprehensive platform powered by artificial and human intelligence. Trusted for nearly two decades by Fortune 500 organizations, WhiteHat Security helps organizations accelerate their digital future in our application-driven world. The company is an independent, wholly-owned subsidiary of NTT Ltd. and is based in San Jose, California, with regional offices across the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit www.whitehatsec.com .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

