WhiteHat Security Named Winner in 14th Annual Info Security Products Guide's 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Best Security Company of the Year in the Software category

Bronze winner for its Sentinel Application Security Platform in the Product or Service Excellence of the Year, Application Security category (company size 100 - 499 Employees).

These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

"We are proud to be recognized by the Info Security Products Guide," said WhiteHat CEO, Craig Hinkley. "It's a great endorsement of our approach to application security. Behind this distinguished success is our relentless drive to stay customer-focused, particularly in this time of digital transformation. Our platform allows DevOps and Security teams to work together to ensure applications are secure throughout their entire lifecycle. This recognition further validates our platform approach and our unwavering commitment to securing digital business by securing the applications that drive the business."

WhiteHat Security was recognized among its peers for its ability to protect confidential data, help its customers meet compliance requirements and deliver practical threat management. WhiteHat protects tens of thousands of websites for well over 850 customers spanning every industry and continues to grow through partnerships with managed security providers and security integrators. With its Threat Research Center, a complete and extensible platform that plugs into the various inflection points in the SDLC, and a comprehensive set of integrations and APIs, WhiteHat Security's application security solutions work across departments to reduce wasted time verifying vulnerabilities.

The WhiteHat Sentinel Application Security Platform is recognized for providing the full complement of application security services that enable organizations to implement DevSecOps and support the entire SDLC: Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), and Mobile Application Testing. Unlike tool vendors, every vulnerability identified by WhiteHat Sentinel is manually verified for accuracy by a security expert in the company's Threat Research Center (TRC). These experts are an integral part of WhiteHat's platform services, not only providing vulnerability verification to weed out false positives, but also providing "Ask a Question" support and Directed Remediation help to speed the time it takes to fix vulnerabilities. WhiteHat Scout, a fully automated service for developers working in DevOps environments, extends the accuracy of the TRC through Attack Vector Intelligence™, which combines WhiteHat's patented correlation engine, 17 years of data on application vulnerabilities, and more than 100 million attack vectors verified by the TRC.

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.

WhiteHat Security has been in the business of securing applications for 17 years. In that time, we've seen applications evolve and become the driving force of the digital business, but they've also remained the primary target of malicious hacks. The award-winning WhiteHat Application Security Platform is a cloud service that allows organizations to bridge the gap between security and development to deliver secure applications at the speed of business. For more information on WhiteHat Security, please visit www.whitehatsec.com , and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

