Whitehat Virtual Reduces the Cost and Complexity of Virtual Desktops with Titanium HCI

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitehat Virtual, the expert in "work from anywhere" IT, today released Titanium HCI, its flagship hyperconverged virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) appliance for both Citrix and VMware Horizon environments. Offering a complete, self-contained system to deliver hardware, software and management, Titanium HCI delivers everything Citrix and VMware Horizon users need to be successful, including better performance and a great end-user experience while lowering the total cost of ownership.

"The majority of virtual desktop users are frustrated with the cost, complexity and performance of their VDI environment," said Val King, President and CEO, Whitehat Virtual. "Many continue to throw more tools and software at the problem, only to add to their management complexity and headaches. Companies need worry-free ongoing solutions, not band-aid fixes, that are guaranteed to work with leading-edge technology without escalating cost options. Titanium HCI offers everything VDI users need, for life. It represents the culmination of all our experienced team knows about building, managing, and supporting the use of virtual desktops by thousands of end users every day."

Built on the strength of Dell EMC and VMware vSAN Ready Nodes, Titanium HCI delivers scalability and easy hardware management and support. The solution provides the stability and performance benefits of best practices learned from more than 1,500 optimizations cataloged by the Whitehat Virtual team's proven experience. Additional benefits offered by Titanium HCI include:

Sub 30-second VDI user logins

No performance bottlenecks

Automatic issue resolution

Fixed, predictable cost

No capital expenditure on software or hardware

Zero-cost Citrix and VMware upgrades

Fully deployed and managed

Designed for users that want to simplify their VDI environment or are looking for a quick and easy way to stand one up for the first time, Whitehat Virtual's Titanium HCI packs everything that's needed in a fully managed hyperconverged appliance. The solution is fully supported by the Whitehat Virtual team including:

Unlimited experts as required to address all issues immediately

Unlimited upgrades as necessary to maintain current protection and operation

Dedicated software for unlimited communication between customers and Whitehat Virtual experts

Unlimited resolution of challenges and network issues

Whitehat Virtual's Titanium HCI is available now. For more information, visit: www.whitehatvirtual.com or register for a demo here to experience "VDI that's Easy as Pie."

About Whitehat Virtual

Whitehat Virtual is a nationally ranked top 100 technology services provider specializing in security, compliance, desktop virtualization, cloud, hosting, and managed IT services with NVIDIA, Citrix, VMware, Microsoft, AWS, among other partnerships. Whitehat Virtual's mission is to maximize the value of IT for clients at what Whitehat Virtual calls the "Point of Execution," or the last 18 inches between the screen and the end-user, where IT productivity is gained or lost, and ultimately where data translates into dollars. Clients of Whitehat Virtual know what technology to buy, how to deliver it successfully on time, and how to extract maximum business value, achieving more dollar-for-dollar value from their IT investment than their competitors. Learn more at www.whitehatvirtual.com.

