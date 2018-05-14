WhiteHawk Announces Strategic Partnership with Cybercrime Support Network

WhiteHawk has partnered with the Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) to act as a response arm for small and midsize businesses experiencing a cyber event or attack that contact CSN and require support

WhiteHawk works with companies impacted by cybercrime to mitigate the business impact of a cyberattack and match them with impactful and affordable service and product options via the WhiteHawk Exchange, based on their needs and budget

WhiteHawk Limited (ASX: WHK) ("WhiteHawk or "the Company"), the first global online cybersecurity exchange enabling small-to-medium businesses to take smart action against cybercrime and fraud, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the Cybercrime Support Network (CSN).

The CSN was established to give a voice to companies impacted by cybercrime and support a coordinated response from federal, state and local law enforcement responders managing cybercrime events. CSN is piloting US programs to utilize existing referral infrastructure to triage cybercrime reporting and response allowing these companies to report the crime and receive access to resources and support.

Through this partnership, WhiteHawk becomes the response arm for all small and midsize businesses (SMBs) that contact CSN in need of cybercrime and fraud response and mitigation services. WhiteHawk's cyber consultants connect companies to effective response services to mitigate the impact to their business and enable them to find and purchase products, via the WhiteHawk Exchange, to protect their business into the future.

"The Cybercrime Support Network understands the needs of small and midsize businesses as they navigate the new cyber threats. Partnering with WhiteHawk to support businesses during and after an incident will make our impact even stronger," said Kristin Judge, CSN CEO and President.

Terry Roberts, Executive Chair of WhiteHawk, commented, "We have to address the huge gap we have in both reporting online crime and fraud and effectively responding to and mitigating the impacts of cyber disruption to all. By putting this strategic partnership in place we are enabling both and most important of all preventing future criminal actions. Our online platform, patent pending artificial intelligence tool, known as the CyberPath, is accessible and open to all businesses in need."

Launched in 2016, WhiteHawk began as a cybersecurity advisory service with a vision to develop the first self-service cybersecurity exchange simplifying how businesses discover, decide, and purchase cybersecurity solutions. Today, we help US and Australian companies to connect to content, solutions, and service providers through evolving our rich data and user experience. WhiteHawk is a cloud-based cybersecurity exchange platform that delivers 'solutions on demand' for small to midsize enterprises. The platform enables customers to leverage their custom Security Story to find cyber tools, content, and relevant services through our algorithms to better understand how to improve and stay ahead of threats. The Platform enables companies to fill their needs on an ongoing basis with demonstrated cost and time savings. For more information, visit www.whitehawk.com.

