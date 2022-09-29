Whitehawk Antique Indian & Ethnographic Art Show Santa Fe and Objects of Art Shows Join Forces Under the Direction of Kim Martindale

SANTA FE, N.M. and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Martindale, of K.R. Martindale, today announced acquisition of Whitehawk from 17-year owners Marcia and Ted Berridge. The Whitehawk Antique Indian & Ethnographic Art Show Santa Fe is the oldest annual show and sale of antique American Indian and international tribal art in the U.S. and has kicked off Santa Fe's iconic August Indian Market Week since 1977.

New owner of Whitehawk Shows, Kim Martindale, principal of K.R. Martindale with former Whitehawk owners Marcia and Ted Berridge who produced the Santa Fe August Show for 17 years. Martindale began his career in the fine art and antiques world at the age of 16, as part of the team producing the original Whitehawk Show in 1977.

Whitehawk now joins our San Francisco Tribal & Textile Art Show, American Indian Art Show/San Francisco, and Objects of Art & American Indian/Tribal Santa Fe shows to form the only production group in the U.S. mounting major annual exhibitions of Indigenous, ethnographic, and tribal art from Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The group will also produce a series of Virtual Editions of those shows.

Martindale launched his own American Indian Art Show/Marin (Now the American Indian Art Show/San Francisco) in 1983. He created the Los Angeles Art Show at the Pasadena Convention Center in 1995 with 14 FADA galleries and a gate of around 250. When Kim left the show 25 years later, its home was the Los Angeles Convention Center and more than 70,000 visited its 120 galleries.

In 2018, Objects of Art Shows LLC purchased the San Francisco Tribal & Textile Art Show from the Caskey-Lees production group, and in 2020 the American Indian Art Show/Marin moved to San Francisco, to share its February dates and the large Fort Mason venue, with great success.

With the acquisition of the Whitehawk Antique Indian & Ethnographic Art Show Santa Fe, the Whitehawk/Objects of Art Show group projects a 4-show schedule for the 2023 Show Season, featuring its two shows in San Francisco and two in Santa Fe, with the possibility for a fifth show bringing major galleries showing the leading Native American Artists to Santa Fe.

Complete Media Release available at: https://objectsofartshows.com/

2023 SCHEDULE

San Francisco Tribal & Textile Art Show and The American Indian Art Show/San Francisco February 24-26, 2023

Whitehawk/Objects of Art Shows, Virtual Edition May 2023

Objects of Art & American Indian/Tribal Santa Fe August 10-13, 2023

Whitehawk Antique Indian & Ethnographic Art Show Santa Fe August 11-14, 2023

Whitehawk/Objects of Art Shows, Virtual Edition November 2023

