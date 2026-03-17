Whitehawk Therapeutics to Highlight its Next-Generation ADC Portfolio at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: WHWK), a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved antibody drug conjugate (ADC) cancer treatments, today announced it will present three preclinical abstracts, including an oral minisymposium and two posters, highlighting its next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) portfolio at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 17–22, 2026, in San Diego, CA.

"For the first time, we will present comprehensive preclinical proof-of-concept for our three ADC programs, HWK-007, HWK-016 and HWK-206," said David Dornan, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Whitehawk Therapeutics. "These data will highlight the optimized ADC design features aimed at delivering a differentiated ADC profile with the goal of improving outcomes for cancer patients."

Whitehawk's comprehensive preclinical abstracts demonstrate a potential best-in-class therapeutic index among next-generation TOP1i-based ADCs. These data showed high potency with tumor regressions in xenograft studies at low single-digit mg/kg doses, and in non-human primate studies, Whitehawk's ADCs demonstrated a high tolerability with a highest non-severely toxic dose (HNSTD) of 60 mg/kg. Underpinning these results is one of the lowest reported free payload in circulation, driven by Whitehawk's proprietary "carbon-bridge cysteine repairing" linker-payload.

Presentation details:

HWK-016 – MUC16-Targeted ADC (Minisymposium Oral Presentation)

Title: Preclinical assessment of HWK-016, a next-generation, MUC16-targeting ADC with novel bioconjugation and linker–payload technology

Presenter: David Dornan, PhD, CSO, Whitehawk Therapeutics

Session: Advanced Antibody, Conjugate, and Targeted Therapeutic Platforms

Presentation Number: 1324

Date & Time: April 19, 2026, 3:00 – 5:00 pm

HWK-007 – PTK7-Targeted ADC (Poster Presentation)

Title: Preclinical assessment of HWK-007, a next-generation, PTK7-targeting ADC with novel bioconjugation and linker–payload technology

Presenter: Kathleen S. Keegan, PhD, VP of R&D, Whitehawk Therapeutics

Section 12: Antibody-Drug Conjugates and Linker Engineering 3

Poster Number: 4439

Date & Time: April 21, 2026, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

HWK-206 – SEZ6-Targeted ADC (Poster Presentation)

Title: Preclinical assessment of HWK-206, a next-generation, biparatopic, SEZ6-targeting ADC with novel bioconjugation and linker–payload technology

Presenter: Kathleen S. Keegan, PhD, VP of R&D, Whitehawk Therapeutics

Section 12: Antibody-Drug Conjugates and Linker Engineering 3

Poster Number: 4440

Date & Time: April 21, 2026, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

These abstracts are currently available on the AACR 2026 meeting website, and the presentation and posters will be accessible on the Presentations page of the Investors & News section of the Company's website at www.whitehawktx.com.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

Whitehawk Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved cancer treatments. Whitehawk's advanced three-asset ADC portfolio is engineered to overcome the limitations of first-generation predecessors to deliver a meaningful impact for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. These assets are in-licensed from WuXi Biologics under an exclusive development and global commercialization agreement. More information on the Company is available at www.whitehawktx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the business of Whitehawk Therapeutics that are not a description of historical facts within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to expectations regarding the beneficial characteristics, optimized ADC design features, safety, efficacy, therapeutic effects and the size of the potential targeted markets with respect to the Company's ADC assets and the potential best-in-class therapeutic index among next-generation TOP1i-based ADCs. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, uncertainties associated with preclinical and clinical development of the ADC portfolio, including failure to demonstrate the efficacy of the ADC portfolio in preclinical and clinical studies; the risk that unforeseen adverse reactions or side effects may occur in the course of testing of the ADC assets.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, including under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Whitehawk's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and elsewhere in Whitehawk's reports and other documents that Whitehawk has filed, or will file, with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are current only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, Whitehawk undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:

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SOURCE Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc.