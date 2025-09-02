Whitehawk Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: WHWK), an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved ADC cancer treatments, announced today that the Company's president and CEO, Dave Lennon, PhD, will participate in a fireside chat during the following upcoming investor conferences in New York City, NY:

Morgan Stanley 23 rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 8, 2025 . Fireside chat at 4:50 PM ET .





Fireside chat at . H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 . Fireside chat at 3:30 PM ET .

A live webcast of the fireside chat events can be accessed by visiting the Whitehawk Therapeutics IR website. These will be available for replay for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

Whitehawk Therapeutics is an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved cancer treatments. Whitehawk's advanced three-asset ADC portfolio is engineered to overcome the limitations of first-generation predecessors to deliver a meaningful impact for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. These assets are in-licensed from WuXi Biologics under an exclusive development and global commercialization agreement. More information on the Company is available at www.whitehawktx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

