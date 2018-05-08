WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our strong first quarter results were driven by our successful pursuit of high-yielding senior-secured direct originations. This transaction activity validates our rigorous and dynamic approach to sourcing, which facilitates business development in less competitive areas of the lower mid-market at leverage levels consistent with our historical averages. Our focus on companies with limited cyclicality, high free cash flow conversion, and no binary outcome risk is a meaningful differentiator that has created value for our shareholders."

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of March 31, 2018, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $467.7 million, compared with $440.7 million as of December 31, 2017. The portfolio at March 31, 2018 consisted of 48 positions across 34 companies with an average investment size of $9.7 million and a weighted average effective yield of 12.0%. The majority of the portfolio was comprised of senior secured loans, and these loans were substantially all variable-rate investments (primarily indexed to LIBOR), which should continue to position the portfolio well for a rising interest rate environment.

During the three months ended March 31, 2018, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in four new portfolio companies totaling $54.1 million. Gross proceeds from sales and repayments totaled $33.0 million for the quarter primarily driven by full repayment on three positions. In addition, WhiteHorse Finance refinanced two of its existing positions. The first, Clarus Commerce, LLC, was a net increase of $10.9 million (after taking into account refinancing proceeds of $6.0 million). The second was to Fluent, LLC which reduced the Company's position by $13.2 million (after taking into account refinancing proceeds of $25.7 million). The Company remained highly selective in deploying new investments.

Results of Operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, net investment income was $8.6 million, compared with $6.5 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 32.3%. The increase in net investment income was primarily attributable to an increase in fee income resulting from non-recurring prepayment and amendment fees as compared to the same period in the prior year.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, WhiteHorse Finance reported net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $5.3 million. This compares with realized and unrealized gains on investments of $3.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The increase in net realized and unrealized gains on investments was primarily attributable to favorable fair value adjustments on an aggregate basis.

WhiteHorse Finance reported a net increase in net assets of $13.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, which compares with a net increase of $9.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $293.5 million, or $14.30 per share, as of March 31, 2018, as compared with $287.0 million, or $13.98 per share, reported as of December 31, 2017.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2018, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $18.6 million, as compared with $38.9 million as of December 31, 2017, inclusive of restricted cash. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had $45.0 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Distributions

On March 12, 2018, the Company declared a distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, consistent for the twenty-second consecutive quarter since the Company's IPO. The distribution was paid on April 2, 2018 to stockholders of record as of March 26, 2018.

Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include a return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $25 billion of capital under management(1) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com. For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

(1) Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except share and per share data)





March 31, 2018



December 31, 2017





(Unaudited)







Assets











Investments, at fair value















Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments

$ 423,309



$ 404,434

Non-controlled affiliate company investments



44,433





36,246

Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $470,309 and

$448,522, respectively)



467,742





440,680

Cash and cash equivalents



11,992





35,219

Restricted cash and cash equivalents



6,580





3,717

Interest receivable



5,030





4,947

Receivables from investments sold



463





783

Prepaid expenses and other receivables



838





185

Total assets

$ 492,645



$ 485,531



















Liabilities















Debt

$ 182,317



$ 182,122

Distributions payable



7,289





7,289

Management fees payable



7,736





7,848

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



1,064





701

Interest payable



562





527

Advances received from unfunded credit facilities



161





92

Total liabilities



199,129





198,579



















Commitments and contingencies

































Net assets















Common stock, 20,531,948 shares issued and outstanding, par value

$0.001 per share and 100,000,000 authorized



20





20

Paid-in capital in excess of par



302,292





302,292

Accumulated overdistributed net investment income



(5,495)





(6,784)

Accumulated net realized losses on investments



(734)





(734)

Accumulated net unrealized depreciation on investments



(2,567)





(7,842)

Total net assets



293,516





286,952

Total liabilities and total net assets

$ 492,645



$ 485,531



















Number of shares outstanding



20,531,948





20,531,948

Net asset value per share

$ 14.30



$ 13.98



WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months ended March 31,





2018



2017

Investment income















From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments















Interest income

$ 13,763



$ 12,018

Fee income



2,192





767

From non-controlled affiliate company investments















Dividend income



650





790

Total investment income



16,605





13,575



















Expenses















Interest expense



2,565





2,444

Base management fees



2,445





2,262

Performance-based incentive fees



2,144





1,631

Administrative service fees



175





134

General and administrative expenses



698





582

Total expenses



8,027





7,053

Net investment income



8,578





6,522



















Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments















Net realized gains















Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments



-





23

Net realized gains



-





23

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)















Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments



(2,911)





3,227

Non-controlled affiliate company investments



8,186





(143)

Net change in unrealized appreciation



5,275





3,084

Net realized and unrealized gains on investments



5,275





3,107

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 13,853



$ 9,629



















Per Common Share Data















Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.68



$ 0.53

Dividends and distributions declared per common share

$ 0.36



$ 0.36

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



20,531,948





18,303,890



WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) March 31, 2018 (in thousands)

Investment Type(1)

Spread

Above

Index(2)

Interest

Rate(3)

Maturity

Date

Principal/

Share

Amount



Amortized

Cost



Fair

Value(10)



Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets

North America











































Debt Investments











































Advertising











































Fluent, LLC











































First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.00%

8.87%

03/27/23



12,500



$ 12,500



$ 12,500





4.26 %



(0.50% Floor)







































Outcome Health











































First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.50%

11.44%

12/22/21



11,298





10,457





9,716





3.31





(1.00% Floor)

(3.00% PIK)





















































23,798





22,957





22,216





7.57

Application Software











































Intermedia Holdings, Inc.











































Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.50%

11.27%

02/03/25



18,000





17,691





17,892





6.10





(1.00% Floor)







































Automotive Retail











































Team Car Care Holdings, LLC











































First Lien Secured Term Loan(4)

L+ 8.00%

9.89%

02/23/23



18,453





18,045





18,078





6.16





(1.00% Floor)







































First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(4)(7)

L+ 7.00%

11.75%

02/23/23



-





-





3





-





(1.00% Floor)











18,453





18,045





18,081





6.16

Broadcasting











































Multicultural Radio Broadcasting, Inc.











































First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.00%

9.89%

12/28/22



19,920





19,542





19,580





6.67





(1.00% Floor)







































Rural Media Group, Inc.











































First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 6.75%

9.63%

12/29/22



7,133





6,998





7,008





2.39





(1.00% Floor)







































First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan(7)

L+ 6.75%

9.63%

12/29/22



-





-





4





-





(1.00% Floor)

























































27,053





26,540





26,592





9.06

Data Processing & Outsourced Services











































FPT Operating Company, LLC/











































TLabs Operating Company, LLC











































First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.25%

9.91%

12/23/21



23,156





22,848





22,925





7.81





(1.00% Floor)







































Department Stores











































Mills Fleet Farm Group, LLC











































Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.75%

11.63%

02/26/23



7,146





7,043





7,146





2.43





(1.00% Floor)







































Diversified Support Services











































Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc.











































First Lien Secured Term Loan(4)

L+ 8.50%

10.27%

04/28/22



11,576





11,303





11,381





3.88





(1.00% Floor)







































ImageOne Industries, LLC











































First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.50%

9.39%

01/11/23



7,607





7,461





7,493





2.55





(1.00% Floor)







































First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7)

L+ 6.50%

11.25%

01/11/23



-





-





8





-





(1.00% Floor)







































Sitel Worldwide Corporation











































Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.50%

11.25%

09/18/22



8,670





8,559





8,757





2.98





(1.00% Floor)

























































27,853





27,323





27,639





9.41



WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued) March 31, 2018 (in thousands)

Investment Type(1)

Spread

Above

Index(2)

Interest

Rate(3)

Maturity

Date

Principal/

Share

Amount



Amortized

Cost



Fair

Value(10)



Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets

Environmental & Facilities Services











































Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.











































Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.50%

11.27%

09/30/20



8,500



$ 8,359



$ 8,350





2.84 %



(1.00% Floor)







































Food Retail











































AG Kings Holdings, Inc.











































First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.95%

12.25%

08/10/21



13,510





13,117





13,105





4.46





(1.00% Floor)







































Crews of California, Inc.











































First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 11.00%

12.78%

11/20/19



16,681





16,576





16,513





5.63





(1.00% Floor)

(1.00% PIK)



































First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

L+ 11.00%

12.78%

11/20/19



5,132





5,090





5,080





1.73





(1.00% Floor)

(1.00% PIK)



































First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

L+ 11.00%

12.78%

11/20/19



4,834





4,796





4,785





1.63





(1.00% Floor)

(1.00% PIK)





















































40,157





39,579





39,483





13.45

Health Care Facilities











































Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.











































First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.00%

10.50%

01/31/18



14,250





14,250





11,129





3.79





(1.50% Floor)







































Second Lien Secured Term Loan(8)

N/A

15.75%

07/31/18



1,028





1,025





119





0.04









(2.00% PIK)





















































15,278





15,275





11,248





3.83

Internet Retail











































Clarus Commerce, LLC











































First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.62%

10.51%

03/09/23



17,100





16,899





16,895





5.76





(1.00% Floor)







































Internet Software & Services











































London Trust Media Incorporated











































First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.00%

9.77%

02/01/23



11,500





11,334





11,344





3.86





(1.00% Floor)







































StackPath, LLC & Highwinds Capital, Inc.











































Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.50%

11.29%

02/02/24



18,000





17,624





17,640





6.01





(1.00% Floor)

























































29,500





28,958





28,984





9.87

Investment Banking & Brokerage











































JVMC Holdings Corp. (f/k/a RJO Holdings Corp)











































First Lien First Out Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.02%

9.90%

05/05/22



12,994





12,754





12,994





4.43





(1.00% Floor)







































First Lien Last Out Secured Term Loan

L+ 12.00%

13.88%

05/05/22



4,813





4,724





4,813





1.64





(1.00% Floor)

























































17,807





17,478





17,807





6.07

IT Consulting & Other Services











































AST-Applications Software Technology LLC











































First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.00%

10.89%

01/10/23



4,171





4,092





4,004





1.36





(1.00% Floor)

(2.00% PIK)





































WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued) March 31, 2018 (in thousands)

Investment Type(1)

Spread

Above

Index(2)

Interest

Rate(3)

Maturity

Date

Principal/

Share

Amount



Amortized

Cost



Fair

Value(10)



Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets

Leisure Facilities











































Planet Fit Indy 10 LLC











































First Lien Incremental Term Loan

L+ 7.25%

9.55%

03/07/22



1,930



$ 1,912



$ 1,911





0.65 %



(1.00% Floor)







































First Lien Initial Delayed Draw Loan(7)

L+ 7.25%

9.23%

03/07/22



2,658





2,633





2,629





0.90





(1.00% Floor)







































First Lien Initial Term Loan

L+ 7.25%

9.28%

03/07/22



131





131





130





0.04





(1.00% Floor)

























































4,719





4,676





4,670





1.59

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production











































Caelus Energy Alaska O3, LLC











































Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.50%

9.68%

04/15/20



13,000





12,937





11,631





3.96





(1.25% Floor)







































Other Diversified Financial Services











































Sigue Corporation(4)











































Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 11.50%

13.81%

12/27/18



25,000





24,926





23,125





7.88





(1.00% Floor)







































The Pay-O-Matic Corp.











































First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 13.00%

14.69%

04/02/18



11,829





11,829





11,889





4.05





(1.00% Floor)

























































36,829





36,755





35,014





11.93

Research & Consulting Services











































Nelson Worldwide, LLC











































First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.00%

9.70%

01/09/23



17,710





17,287





17,312





5.90





(1.00% Floor)







































First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7)

L+ 8.00%

9.70%

01/09/23



1,234





1,205





1,208





0.41





(1.00% Floor)

























































18,944





18,492





18,520





6.31

Security & Alarm Services











































SecurAmerica, LLC











































First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.50%

11.48%

11/17/22



11,320





11,058





11,114





3.79





(1.00% Floor)







































Specialized Consumer Services











































Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc.











































Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.00%

10.88%

07/01/20



19,000





18,921





18,999





6.47





(1.25% Floor)









































WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued) March 31, 2018 (in thousands)

Investment Type(1)

Spread

Above

Index(2)

Interest

Rate(3)

Maturity

Date

Principal/

Share

Amount



Amortized

Cost



Fair

Value(10)



Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets Specialized Finance











































Golden Pear Funding III, LLC(5)











































Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 11.25%

13.02%

06/25/20



25,000



$ 24,869



$ 24,500





8.35 %



(1.00% Floor)







































Second Lien Secured Revolving Loan

L+ 11.25%

13.02%

06/25/20



5,000





4,974





4,900





1.67





(1.00% Floor)







































Oasis Legal Finance, LLC(5)











































Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 10.75%

12.41%

03/09/22



20,000





19,714





20,000





6.81





(1.00% Floor)

























































50,000





49,557





49,400





16.83

Trucking











































Sunteck / TTS Holdings, LLC











































Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.00%

11.12%

06/15/22



3,500





3,453





3,500





1.19





(1.00% Floor)







































Total Debt Investments















435,284





428,936





422,110





143.79















































Equity Investments











































Advertising











































Cogint, Inc. (f/k/a IDI, Inc.)(4)(9)

N/A

N/A

12/08/25



187





560





467





0.16















































Food Retail











































Crews of California, Inc. Warrants (4)

N/A

N/A

12/31/24



-





-





6





0.00

Nicholas & Associates, LLC Warrants(4)

N/A

N/A

12/31/24



3





-





131





0.04

Pinnacle Management Group, LLC Warrants(4)

N/A

N/A

12/31/24



3





-





131





0.04

RC3 Enterprises, LLC Warrants(4)

N/A

N/A

12/31/24



3





-





131





0.04



















9





-





399





0.12















































Internet Software & Services











































Red Violet, Inc.(4)(9)

N/A

N/A

N/A



25





-





152





0.05















































Other Diversified Financial Services











































Aretec Group, Inc. (4)(5)(6)

N/A

N/A

N/A



536





20,693





25,141





8.57















































RCS Creditor Trust Class B Units(4)(6)

N/A

N/A

N/A



143





-





543





0.18



















679





20,693





25,684





8.75

Specialized Finance











































NMFC Senior Loan Program I LLC Units (4)(5)(6)

N/A

N/A

06/13/20



20,000





20,120





18,750





6.39















































Trucking











































Fox Rent A Car, Inc. Warrants(4)

N/A

N/A

N/A



-





-





180





0.06















































Total Equity Investments















20,900





41,373





45,632





15.53















































Total Investments















456,184



$ 470,309



$ 467,742





159.32 %



(1) Except as otherwise noted, all investments are non-controlled/non-affiliate investments as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), and provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.

(2) The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), which resets monthly, quarterly or semiannually, or the U.S. Prime Rate as published by the Wall Street Journal ("Prime" or "P"). The one, three and six-month LIBOR were 1.9%, 2.0% and 2.3%, respectively, as of March 31, 2018. The Prime was 4.8% as of March 31, 2018.

(3) The interest rate is the "all-in-rate" including the current index and spread, the fixed rate, and the payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest rate, as the case may be.

(4) The investment or a portion of the investment does not provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.

(5) Not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the 1940 Act. Under the 1940 Act, the Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time the acquisition is made, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of total assets. Qualifying assets represented 81% of total assets as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments.

(6) Investment is a non-controlled/affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act.

(7) The investment has an unfunded commitment in addition to any amounts presented in the consolidated schedule of investments as of March 31, 2018.

(8) The investment is on non-accrual status.

(9) The fair value of the investment was determined using observable inputs.

(10) Except as otherwise noted, the fair value of each investment was determined using significant unobservable inputs.

