WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WHF) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.
First Quarter 2018 Summary Highlights
- New investments of $54.1 million
- Net investment income of $8.6 million
- First quarter net investment income of $0.418 per share
- First quarter distribution of $0.355 per share
Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our strong first quarter results were driven by our successful pursuit of high-yielding senior-secured direct originations. This transaction activity validates our rigorous and dynamic approach to sourcing, which facilitates business development in less competitive areas of the lower mid-market at leverage levels consistent with our historical averages. Our focus on companies with limited cyclicality, high free cash flow conversion, and no binary outcome risk is a meaningful differentiator that has created value for our shareholders."
Portfolio and Investment Activity
As of March 31, 2018, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $467.7 million, compared with $440.7 million as of December 31, 2017. The portfolio at March 31, 2018 consisted of 48 positions across 34 companies with an average investment size of $9.7 million and a weighted average effective yield of 12.0%. The majority of the portfolio was comprised of senior secured loans, and these loans were substantially all variable-rate investments (primarily indexed to LIBOR), which should continue to position the portfolio well for a rising interest rate environment.
During the three months ended March 31, 2018, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in four new portfolio companies totaling $54.1 million. Gross proceeds from sales and repayments totaled $33.0 million for the quarter primarily driven by full repayment on three positions. In addition, WhiteHorse Finance refinanced two of its existing positions. The first, Clarus Commerce, LLC, was a net increase of $10.9 million (after taking into account refinancing proceeds of $6.0 million). The second was to Fluent, LLC which reduced the Company's position by $13.2 million (after taking into account refinancing proceeds of $25.7 million). The Company remained highly selective in deploying new investments.
Results of Operations
For the three months ended March 31, 2018, net investment income was $8.6 million, compared with $6.5 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 32.3%. The increase in net investment income was primarily attributable to an increase in fee income resulting from non-recurring prepayment and amendment fees as compared to the same period in the prior year.
For the three months ended March 31, 2018, WhiteHorse Finance reported net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $5.3 million. This compares with realized and unrealized gains on investments of $3.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The increase in net realized and unrealized gains on investments was primarily attributable to favorable fair value adjustments on an aggregate basis.
WhiteHorse Finance reported a net increase in net assets of $13.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, which compares with a net increase of $9.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017.
WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $293.5 million, or $14.30 per share, as of March 31, 2018, as compared with $287.0 million, or $13.98 per share, reported as of December 31, 2017.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of March 31, 2018, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $18.6 million, as compared with $38.9 million as of December 31, 2017, inclusive of restricted cash. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had $45.0 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.
Distributions
On March 12, 2018, the Company declared a distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, consistent for the twenty-second consecutive quarter since the Company's IPO. The distribution was paid on April 2, 2018 to stockholders of record as of March 26, 2018.
Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include a return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Conference Call
WhiteHorse Finance will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter at 10:00 am ET on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. To access the teleconference, please dial 706-758-9224 (domestic and international) approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID #4386858. Investors may also access the call on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.
If you are unable to access the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's completion through May 15, 2018. The teleconference replay can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406 (domestic and international) and entering ID #4386858. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.
About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $25 billion of capital under management(1) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com. For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
(1) Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.
|
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
(Unaudited)
|
Assets
|
Investments, at fair value
|
Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
|
$
|
423,309
|
$
|
404,434
|
Non-controlled affiliate company investments
|
44,433
|
36,246
|
Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $470,309 and
|
467,742
|
440,680
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
11,992
|
35,219
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
6,580
|
3,717
|
Interest receivable
|
5,030
|
4,947
|
Receivables from investments sold
|
463
|
783
|
Prepaid expenses and other receivables
|
838
|
185
|
Total assets
|
$
|
492,645
|
$
|
485,531
|
Liabilities
|
Debt
|
$
|
182,317
|
$
|
182,122
|
Distributions payable
|
7,289
|
7,289
|
Management fees payable
|
7,736
|
7,848
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
1,064
|
701
|
Interest payable
|
562
|
527
|
Advances received from unfunded credit facilities
|
161
|
92
|
Total liabilities
|
199,129
|
198,579
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Net assets
|
Common stock, 20,531,948 shares issued and outstanding, par value
|
20
|
20
|
Paid-in capital in excess of par
|
302,292
|
302,292
|
Accumulated overdistributed net investment income
|
(5,495)
|
(6,784)
|
Accumulated net realized losses on investments
|
(734)
|
(734)
|
Accumulated net unrealized depreciation on investments
|
(2,567)
|
(7,842)
|
Total net assets
|
293,516
|
286,952
|
Total liabilities and total net assets
|
$
|
492,645
|
$
|
485,531
|
Number of shares outstanding
|
20,531,948
|
20,531,948
|
Net asset value per share
|
$
|
14.30
|
$
|
13.98
|
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Investment income
|
From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
|
Interest income
|
$
|
13,763
|
$
|
12,018
|
Fee income
|
2,192
|
767
|
From non-controlled affiliate company investments
|
Dividend income
|
650
|
790
|
Total investment income
|
16,605
|
13,575
|
Expenses
|
Interest expense
|
2,565
|
2,444
|
Base management fees
|
2,445
|
2,262
|
Performance-based incentive fees
|
2,144
|
1,631
|
Administrative service fees
|
175
|
134
|
General and administrative expenses
|
698
|
582
|
Total expenses
|
8,027
|
7,053
|
Net investment income
|
8,578
|
6,522
|
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments
|
Net realized gains
|
Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
|
-
|
23
|
Net realized gains
|
-
|
23
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
|
Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
|
(2,911)
|
3,227
|
Non-controlled affiliate company investments
|
8,186
|
(143)
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation
|
5,275
|
3,084
|
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments
|
5,275
|
3,107
|
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
|
$
|
13,853
|
$
|
9,629
|
Per Common Share Data
|
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
0.68
|
$
|
0.53
|
Dividends and distributions declared per common share
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
0.36
|
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
20,531,948
|
18,303,890
|
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited)
March 31, 2018
(in thousands)
|
Investment Type(1)
|
Spread
|
Interest
|
Maturity
|
Principal/
|
Amortized
|
Fair
|
Fair Value
|
North America
|
Debt Investments
|
Advertising
|
Fluent, LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 7.00%
|
8.87%
|
03/27/23
|
12,500
|
$
|
12,500
|
$
|
12,500
|
4.26
|
%
|
(0.50% Floor)
|
Outcome Health
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 9.50%
|
11.44%
|
12/22/21
|
11,298
|
10,457
|
9,716
|
3.31
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
(3.00% PIK)
|
23,798
|
22,957
|
22,216
|
7.57
|
Application Software
|
Intermedia Holdings, Inc.
|
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 9.50%
|
11.27%
|
02/03/25
|
18,000
|
17,691
|
17,892
|
6.10
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
Automotive Retail
|
Team Car Care Holdings, LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan(4)
|
L+ 8.00%
|
9.89%
|
02/23/23
|
18,453
|
18,045
|
18,078
|
6.16
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(4)(7)
|
L+ 7.00%
|
11.75%
|
02/23/23
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
18,453
|
18,045
|
18,081
|
6.16
|
Broadcasting
|
Multicultural Radio Broadcasting, Inc.
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 8.00%
|
9.89%
|
12/28/22
|
19,920
|
19,542
|
19,580
|
6.67
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
Rural Media Group, Inc.
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 6.75%
|
9.63%
|
12/29/22
|
7,133
|
6,998
|
7,008
|
2.39
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan(7)
|
L+ 6.75%
|
9.63%
|
12/29/22
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
-
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
27,053
|
26,540
|
26,592
|
9.06
|
Data Processing & Outsourced Services
|
FPT Operating Company, LLC/
|
TLabs Operating Company, LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 8.25%
|
9.91%
|
12/23/21
|
23,156
|
22,848
|
22,925
|
7.81
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
Department Stores
|
Mills Fleet Farm Group, LLC
|
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 9.75%
|
11.63%
|
02/26/23
|
7,146
|
7,043
|
7,146
|
2.43
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
Diversified Support Services
|
Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc.
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan(4)
|
L+ 8.50%
|
10.27%
|
04/28/22
|
11,576
|
11,303
|
11,381
|
3.88
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
ImageOne Industries, LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 7.50%
|
9.39%
|
01/11/23
|
7,607
|
7,461
|
7,493
|
2.55
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7)
|
L+ 6.50%
|
11.25%
|
01/11/23
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
-
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
Sitel Worldwide Corporation
|
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 9.50%
|
11.25%
|
09/18/22
|
8,670
|
8,559
|
8,757
|
2.98
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
27,853
|
27,323
|
27,639
|
9.41
|
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued)
March 31, 2018
(in thousands)
|
Investment Type(1)
|
Spread
|
Interest
|
Maturity
|
Principal/
|
Amortized
|
Fair
|
Fair Value
|
Environmental & Facilities Services
|
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.
|
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 9.50%
|
11.27%
|
09/30/20
|
8,500
|
$
|
8,359
|
$
|
8,350
|
2.84
|
%
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
Food Retail
|
AG Kings Holdings, Inc.
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 9.95%
|
12.25%
|
08/10/21
|
13,510
|
13,117
|
13,105
|
4.46
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
Crews of California, Inc.
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 11.00%
|
12.78%
|
11/20/19
|
16,681
|
16,576
|
16,513
|
5.63
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
(1.00% PIK)
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
L+ 11.00%
|
12.78%
|
11/20/19
|
5,132
|
5,090
|
5,080
|
1.73
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
(1.00% PIK)
|
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
|
L+ 11.00%
|
12.78%
|
11/20/19
|
4,834
|
4,796
|
4,785
|
1.63
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
(1.00% PIK)
|
40,157
|
39,579
|
39,483
|
13.45
|
Health Care Facilities
|
Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 9.00%
|
10.50%
|
01/31/18
|
14,250
|
14,250
|
11,129
|
3.79
|
(1.50% Floor)
|
Second Lien Secured Term Loan(8)
|
N/A
|
15.75%
|
07/31/18
|
1,028
|
1,025
|
119
|
0.04
|
(2.00% PIK)
|
15,278
|
15,275
|
11,248
|
3.83
|
Internet Retail
|
Clarus Commerce, LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 8.62%
|
10.51%
|
03/09/23
|
17,100
|
16,899
|
16,895
|
5.76
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
Internet Software & Services
|
London Trust Media Incorporated
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 8.00%
|
9.77%
|
02/01/23
|
11,500
|
11,334
|
11,344
|
3.86
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
StackPath, LLC & Highwinds Capital, Inc.
|
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 9.50%
|
11.29%
|
02/02/24
|
18,000
|
17,624
|
17,640
|
6.01
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
29,500
|
28,958
|
28,984
|
9.87
|
Investment Banking & Brokerage
|
JVMC Holdings Corp. (f/k/a RJO Holdings Corp)
|
First Lien First Out Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 8.02%
|
9.90%
|
05/05/22
|
12,994
|
12,754
|
12,994
|
4.43
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
First Lien Last Out Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 12.00%
|
13.88%
|
05/05/22
|
4,813
|
4,724
|
4,813
|
1.64
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
17,807
|
17,478
|
17,807
|
6.07
|
IT Consulting & Other Services
|
AST-Applications Software Technology LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 9.00%
|
10.89%
|
01/10/23
|
4,171
|
4,092
|
4,004
|
1.36
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
(2.00% PIK)
|
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued)
March 31, 2018
(in thousands)
|
Investment Type(1)
|
Spread
|
Interest
|
Maturity
|
Principal/
|
Amortized
|
Fair
|
Fair Value
|
Leisure Facilities
|
Planet Fit Indy 10 LLC
|
First Lien Incremental Term Loan
|
L+ 7.25%
|
9.55%
|
03/07/22
|
1,930
|
$
|
1,912
|
$
|
1,911
|
0.65
|
%
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
First Lien Initial Delayed Draw Loan(7)
|
L+ 7.25%
|
9.23%
|
03/07/22
|
2,658
|
2,633
|
2,629
|
0.90
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
First Lien Initial Term Loan
|
L+ 7.25%
|
9.28%
|
03/07/22
|
131
|
131
|
130
|
0.04
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
4,719
|
4,676
|
4,670
|
1.59
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
Caelus Energy Alaska O3, LLC
|
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 7.50%
|
9.68%
|
04/15/20
|
13,000
|
12,937
|
11,631
|
3.96
|
(1.25% Floor)
|
Other Diversified Financial Services
|
Sigue Corporation(4)
|
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 11.50%
|
13.81%
|
12/27/18
|
25,000
|
24,926
|
23,125
|
7.88
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
The Pay-O-Matic Corp.
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 13.00%
|
14.69%
|
04/02/18
|
11,829
|
11,829
|
11,889
|
4.05
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
36,829
|
36,755
|
35,014
|
11.93
|
Research & Consulting Services
|
Nelson Worldwide, LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 8.00%
|
9.70%
|
01/09/23
|
17,710
|
17,287
|
17,312
|
5.90
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7)
|
L+ 8.00%
|
9.70%
|
01/09/23
|
1,234
|
1,205
|
1,208
|
0.41
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
18,944
|
18,492
|
18,520
|
6.31
|
Security & Alarm Services
|
SecurAmerica, LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 9.50%
|
11.48%
|
11/17/22
|
11,320
|
11,058
|
11,114
|
3.79
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
Specialized Consumer Services
|
Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc.
|
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 9.00%
|
10.88%
|
07/01/20
|
19,000
|
18,921
|
18,999
|
6.47
|
(1.25% Floor)
|
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued)
March 31, 2018
(in thousands)
|
Investment Type(1)
|
Spread
|
Interest
|
Maturity
|
Principal/
|
Amortized
|
Fair
|
Fair Value
|
Specialized Finance
|
Golden Pear Funding III, LLC(5)
|
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 11.25%
|
13.02%
|
06/25/20
|
25,000
|
$
|
24,869
|
$
|
24,500
|
8.35
|
%
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
Second Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
L+ 11.25%
|
13.02%
|
06/25/20
|
5,000
|
4,974
|
4,900
|
1.67
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
Oasis Legal Finance, LLC(5)
|
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 10.75%
|
12.41%
|
03/09/22
|
20,000
|
19,714
|
20,000
|
6.81
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
50,000
|
49,557
|
49,400
|
16.83
|
Trucking
|
Sunteck / TTS Holdings, LLC
|
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
|
L+ 9.00%
|
11.12%
|
06/15/22
|
3,500
|
3,453
|
3,500
|
1.19
|
(1.00% Floor)
|
Total Debt Investments
|
435,284
|
428,936
|
422,110
|
143.79
|
Equity Investments
|
Advertising
|
Cogint, Inc. (f/k/a IDI, Inc.)(4)(9)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
12/08/25
|
187
|
560
|
467
|
0.16
|
Food Retail
|
Crews of California, Inc. Warrants (4)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
12/31/24
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
0.00
|
Nicholas & Associates, LLC Warrants(4)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
12/31/24
|
3
|
-
|
131
|
0.04
|
Pinnacle Management Group, LLC Warrants(4)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
12/31/24
|
3
|
-
|
131
|
0.04
|
RC3 Enterprises, LLC Warrants(4)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
12/31/24
|
3
|
-
|
131
|
0.04
|
9
|
-
|
399
|
0.12
|
Internet Software & Services
|
Red Violet, Inc.(4)(9)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
25
|
-
|
152
|
0.05
|
Other Diversified Financial Services
|
Aretec Group, Inc. (4)(5)(6)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
536
|
20,693
|
25,141
|
8.57
|
RCS Creditor Trust Class B Units(4)(6)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
143
|
-
|
543
|
0.18
|
679
|
20,693
|
25,684
|
8.75
|
Specialized Finance
|
NMFC Senior Loan Program I LLC Units (4)(5)(6)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
06/13/20
|
20,000
|
20,120
|
18,750
|
6.39
|
Trucking
|
Fox Rent A Car, Inc. Warrants(4)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
-
|
-
|
180
|
0.06
|
Total Equity Investments
|
20,900
|
41,373
|
45,632
|
15.53
|
Total Investments
|
456,184
|
$
|
470,309
|
$
|
467,742
|
159.32
|
%
|
(1) Except as otherwise noted, all investments are non-controlled/non-affiliate investments as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), and provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.
|
(2) The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), which resets monthly, quarterly or semiannually, or the U.S. Prime Rate as published by the Wall Street Journal ("Prime" or "P"). The one, three and six-month LIBOR were 1.9%, 2.0% and 2.3%, respectively, as of March 31, 2018. The Prime was 4.8% as of March 31, 2018.
|
(3) The interest rate is the "all-in-rate" including the current index and spread, the fixed rate, and the payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest rate, as the case may be.
|
(4) The investment or a portion of the investment does not provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.
|
(5) Not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the 1940 Act. Under the 1940 Act, the Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time the acquisition is made, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of total assets. Qualifying assets represented 81% of total assets as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments.
|
(6) Investment is a non-controlled/affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act.
|
(7) The investment has an unfunded commitment in addition to any amounts presented in the consolidated schedule of investments as of March 31, 2018.
|
(8) The investment is on non-accrual status.
|
(9) The fair value of the investment was determined using observable inputs.
|
(10) Except as otherwise noted, the fair value of each investment was determined using significant unobservable inputs.
