WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WHF) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

First Quarter 2018 Summary Highlights

  • New investments of $54.1 million
  • Net investment income of $8.6 million
  • First quarter net investment income of $0.418 per share
  • First quarter distribution of $0.355 per share

Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our strong first quarter results were driven by our successful pursuit of high-yielding senior-secured direct originations. This transaction activity validates our rigorous and dynamic approach to sourcing, which facilitates business development in less competitive areas of the lower mid-market at leverage levels consistent with our historical averages. Our focus on companies with limited cyclicality, high free cash flow conversion, and no binary outcome risk is a meaningful differentiator that has created value for our shareholders."

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of March 31, 2018, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $467.7 million, compared with $440.7 million as of December 31, 2017. The portfolio at March 31, 2018 consisted of 48 positions across 34 companies with an average investment size of $9.7 million and a weighted average effective yield of 12.0%. The majority of the portfolio was comprised of senior secured loans, and these loans were substantially all variable-rate investments (primarily indexed to LIBOR), which should continue to position the portfolio well for a rising interest rate environment.

During the three months ended March 31, 2018, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in four new portfolio companies totaling $54.1 million. Gross proceeds from sales and repayments totaled $33.0 million for the quarter primarily driven by full repayment on three positions. In addition, WhiteHorse Finance refinanced two of its existing positions. The first, Clarus Commerce, LLC, was a net increase of $10.9 million (after taking into account refinancing proceeds of $6.0 million). The second was to Fluent, LLC which reduced the Company's position by $13.2 million (after taking into account refinancing proceeds of $25.7 million). The Company remained highly selective in deploying new investments.

Results of Operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, net investment income was $8.6 million, compared with $6.5 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 32.3%. The increase in net investment income was primarily attributable to an increase in fee income resulting from non-recurring prepayment and amendment fees as compared to the same period in the prior year.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, WhiteHorse Finance reported net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $5.3 million. This compares with realized and unrealized gains on investments of $3.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The increase in net realized and unrealized gains on investments was primarily attributable to favorable fair value adjustments on an aggregate basis.

WhiteHorse Finance reported a net increase in net assets of $13.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, which compares with a net increase of $9.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $293.5 million, or $14.30 per share, as of March 31, 2018, as compared with $287.0 million, or $13.98 per share, reported as of December 31, 2017.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2018, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $18.6 million, as compared with $38.9 million as of December 31, 2017, inclusive of restricted cash. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had $45.0 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Distributions

On March 12, 2018, the Company declared a distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, consistent for the twenty-second consecutive quarter since the Company's IPO. The distribution was paid on April 2, 2018 to stockholders of record as of March 26, 2018.

Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include a return of capital and/or capital gains.  The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call

WhiteHorse Finance will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter at 10:00 am ET on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. To access the teleconference, please dial 706-758-9224 (domestic and international) approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID #4386858. Investors may also access the call on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.

If you are unable to access the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's completion through May 15, 2018. The teleconference replay can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406 (domestic and international) and entering ID #4386858. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries.  The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $25 billion of capital under management(1) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com.  For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

 (1) Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017


(Unaudited)



Assets





Investments, at fair value







   Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments

$

423,309

$

404,434

   Non-controlled affiliate company investments

44,433


36,246

Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $470,309 and 
   $448,522, respectively)

467,742


440,680

Cash and cash equivalents

11,992


35,219

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

6,580


3,717

Interest receivable

5,030


4,947

Receivables from investments sold

463


783

Prepaid expenses and other receivables

838


185

Total assets

$

492,645

$

485,531









Liabilities







Debt

$

182,317

$

182,122

Distributions payable

7,289


7,289

Management fees payable

7,736


7,848

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,064


701

Interest payable

562


527

Advances received from unfunded credit facilities

161


92

Total liabilities

199,129


198,579









Commitments and contingencies
















Net assets







Common stock, 20,531,948 shares issued and outstanding, par value
   $0.001 per share and 100,000,000 authorized

20


20

Paid-in capital in excess of par

302,292


302,292

Accumulated overdistributed net investment income

(5,495)


(6,784)

Accumulated net realized losses on investments

(734)


(734)

Accumulated net unrealized depreciation on investments

(2,567)


(7,842)

Total net assets

293,516


286,952

Total liabilities and total net assets

$

492,645

$

485,531









Number of shares outstanding

20,531,948


20,531,948

Net asset value per share

$

14.30

$

13.98

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

 (in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended March 31,


2018

2017

Investment income







From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments







Interest income

$

13,763

$

12,018

Fee income

2,192


767

From non-controlled affiliate company investments







Dividend income

650


790

Total investment income

16,605


13,575









Expenses







Interest expense

2,565


2,444

Base management fees

2,445


2,262

Performance-based incentive fees

2,144


1,631

Administrative service fees

175


134

General and administrative expenses

698


582

Total expenses

8,027


7,053

Net investment income

8,578


6,522









Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments







Net realized gains







Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments

-


23

   Net realized gains

-


23

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)







Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments

(2,911)


3,227

Non-controlled affiliate company investments

8,186


(143)

   Net change in unrealized appreciation

5,275


3,084

Net realized and unrealized gains on investments

5,275


3,107

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$

13,853

$

9,629









Per Common Share Data







Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

0.68

$

0.53

Dividends and distributions declared per common share

$

0.36

$

0.36

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

20,531,948


18,303,890

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited)

March 31, 2018

(in thousands)

Investment Type(1)

Spread
Above
Index(2)

Interest
Rate(3)

Maturity
Date

Principal/
Share
Amount

Amortized
Cost

Fair
Value(10)

Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets

North America





















Debt Investments





















Advertising





















Fluent, LLC





















   First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.00%

8.87%

03/27/23

12,500

$

12,500

$

12,500


4.26

%


(0.50% Floor)



















Outcome Health





















   First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.50%

11.44%

12/22/21

11,298


10,457


9,716


3.31


(1.00% Floor)

(3.00%  PIK)


























23,798


22,957


22,216


7.57

Application Software





















Intermedia Holdings, Inc.





















   Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.50%

11.27%

02/03/25

18,000


17,691


17,892


6.10


(1.00% Floor)



















Automotive Retail





















Team Car Care Holdings, LLC





















   First Lien Secured Term Loan(4)

L+ 8.00%

9.89%

02/23/23

18,453


18,045


18,078


6.16


(1.00% Floor)



















   First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(4)(7)

L+ 7.00%

11.75%

02/23/23

-


-


3


-


(1.00% Floor)





18,453


18,045


18,081


6.16

Broadcasting





















Multicultural Radio Broadcasting, Inc.





















   First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.00%

9.89%

12/28/22

19,920


19,542


19,580


6.67


(1.00% Floor)



















Rural Media Group, Inc.





















   First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 6.75%

9.63%

12/29/22

7,133


6,998


7,008


2.39


(1.00% Floor)



















   First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan(7)

L+ 6.75%

9.63%

12/29/22

-


-


4


-


(1.00% Floor)




























27,053


26,540


26,592


9.06

Data Processing & Outsourced Services





















FPT Operating Company, LLC/





















   TLabs Operating Company, LLC





















   First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.25%

9.91%

12/23/21

23,156


22,848


22,925


7.81


(1.00% Floor)



















Department Stores





















Mills Fleet Farm Group, LLC





















   Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.75%

11.63%

02/26/23

7,146


7,043


7,146


2.43


(1.00% Floor)



















Diversified Support Services





















Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc.





















   First Lien Secured Term Loan(4)

L+ 8.50%

10.27%

04/28/22

11,576


11,303


11,381


3.88


(1.00% Floor)



















ImageOne Industries, LLC





















   First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.50%

9.39%

01/11/23

7,607


7,461


7,493


2.55


(1.00% Floor)



















   First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7)

L+ 6.50%

11.25%

01/11/23

-


-


8


-


(1.00% Floor)



















Sitel Worldwide Corporation





















   Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.50%

11.25%

09/18/22

8,670


8,559


8,757


2.98


(1.00% Floor)




























27,853


27,323


27,639


9.41

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued)

March 31, 2018

 (in thousands)

Investment Type(1)

Spread
Above
Index(2)

Interest
Rate(3)

Maturity
Date

Principal/
Share
Amount

Amortized
Cost

Fair
Value(10)

Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets

Environmental & Facilities Services





















Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.





















   Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.50%

11.27%

09/30/20

8,500

$

8,359

$

8,350


2.84

%


(1.00% Floor)



















Food Retail





















AG Kings Holdings, Inc.





















   First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.95%

12.25%

08/10/21

13,510


13,117


13,105


4.46


(1.00% Floor)



















Crews of California, Inc.





















   First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 11.00%

12.78%

11/20/19

16,681


16,576


16,513


5.63


(1.00% Floor)

(1.00%  PIK)

















   First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

L+ 11.00%

12.78%

11/20/19

5,132


5,090


5,080


1.73


(1.00% Floor)

(1.00%  PIK)

















   First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

L+ 11.00%

12.78%

11/20/19

4,834


4,796


4,785


1.63


(1.00% Floor)

(1.00%  PIK)


























40,157


39,579


39,483


13.45

Health Care Facilities





















Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.





















   First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.00%

10.50%

01/31/18

14,250


14,250


11,129


3.79


(1.50% Floor)



















   Second Lien Secured Term Loan(8)

N/A

15.75%

07/31/18

1,028


1,025


119


0.04




(2.00%  PIK)


























15,278


15,275


11,248


3.83

Internet Retail





















Clarus Commerce, LLC





















   First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.62%

10.51%

03/09/23

17,100


16,899


16,895


5.76


(1.00% Floor)



















Internet Software & Services





















London Trust Media Incorporated





















   First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.00%

9.77%

02/01/23

11,500


11,334


11,344


3.86


(1.00% Floor)



















StackPath, LLC & Highwinds Capital, Inc.





















   Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.50%

11.29%

02/02/24

18,000


17,624


17,640


6.01


(1.00% Floor)




























29,500


28,958


28,984


9.87

Investment Banking & Brokerage





















JVMC Holdings Corp. (f/k/a RJO Holdings Corp)





















   First Lien First Out Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.02%

9.90%

05/05/22

12,994


12,754


12,994


4.43


(1.00% Floor)



















   First Lien Last Out Secured Term Loan

L+ 12.00%

13.88%

05/05/22

4,813


4,724


4,813


1.64


(1.00% Floor)




























17,807


17,478


17,807


6.07

IT Consulting & Other Services





















AST-Applications Software Technology LLC





















   First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.00%

10.89%

01/10/23

4,171


4,092


4,004


1.36


(1.00% Floor)

(2.00% PIK)

















WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued)

March 31, 2018

 (in thousands)

Investment Type(1)

Spread
Above
Index(2)

Interest
Rate(3)

Maturity
Date

Principal/
Share
Amount

Amortized
Cost

Fair
Value(10)

Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets

Leisure Facilities





















Planet Fit Indy 10 LLC





















   First Lien Incremental Term Loan

L+ 7.25%

9.55%

03/07/22

1,930

$

1,912

$

1,911


0.65

%


(1.00% Floor)



















   First Lien Initial Delayed Draw Loan(7)

L+ 7.25%

9.23%

03/07/22

2,658


2,633


2,629


0.90


(1.00% Floor)



















   First Lien Initial Term Loan

L+ 7.25%

9.28%

03/07/22

131


131


130


0.04


(1.00% Floor)




























4,719


4,676


4,670


1.59

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production





















Caelus Energy Alaska O3, LLC





















   Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.50%

9.68%

04/15/20

13,000


12,937


11,631


3.96


(1.25% Floor)



















Other Diversified Financial Services





















Sigue Corporation(4)





















   Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 11.50%

13.81%

12/27/18

25,000


24,926


23,125


7.88


(1.00% Floor)



















The Pay-O-Matic Corp.





















   First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 13.00%

14.69%

04/02/18

11,829


11,829


11,889


4.05


(1.00% Floor)




























36,829


36,755


35,014


11.93

Research & Consulting Services





















Nelson Worldwide, LLC





















   First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.00%

9.70%

01/09/23

17,710


17,287


17,312


5.90


(1.00% Floor)



















   First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7)

L+ 8.00%

9.70%

01/09/23

1,234


1,205


1,208


0.41


(1.00% Floor)




























18,944


18,492


18,520


6.31

Security & Alarm Services





















SecurAmerica, LLC





















   First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.50%

11.48%

11/17/22

11,320


11,058


11,114


3.79


(1.00% Floor)



















Specialized Consumer Services





















Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc.





















   Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.00%

10.88%

07/01/20

19,000


18,921


18,999


6.47


(1.25% Floor)



















WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued)

March 31, 2018

 (in thousands)

Investment Type(1)

Spread
Above
Index(2)

Interest
Rate(3)

Maturity
Date

Principal/
Share
Amount

Amortized
Cost

Fair
Value(10)

Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets

Specialized Finance





















Golden Pear Funding III, LLC(5)





















   Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 11.25%

13.02%

06/25/20

25,000

$

24,869

$

24,500


8.35

%


(1.00% Floor)



















   Second Lien Secured Revolving Loan

L+ 11.25%

13.02%

06/25/20

5,000


4,974


4,900


1.67


(1.00% Floor)



















Oasis Legal Finance, LLC(5)





















   Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 10.75%

12.41%

03/09/22

20,000


19,714


20,000


6.81


(1.00% Floor)




























50,000


49,557


49,400


16.83

Trucking





















Sunteck / TTS Holdings, LLC





















   Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.00%

11.12%

06/15/22

3,500


3,453


3,500


1.19


(1.00% Floor)



















Total Debt Investments







435,284


428,936


422,110


143.79























Equity Investments





















Advertising





















Cogint, Inc. (f/k/a IDI, Inc.)(4)(9)

N/A

N/A

12/08/25

187


560


467


0.16























Food Retail





















Crews of California, Inc. Warrants (4)

N/A

N/A

12/31/24

-


-


6


0.00

Nicholas & Associates, LLC Warrants(4)

N/A

N/A

12/31/24

3


-


131


0.04

Pinnacle Management Group, LLC Warrants(4)

N/A

N/A

12/31/24

3


-


131


0.04

RC3 Enterprises, LLC Warrants(4)

N/A

N/A

12/31/24

3


-


131


0.04









9


-


399


0.12























Internet Software & Services





















Red Violet, Inc.(4)(9)

N/A

N/A

N/A

25


-


152


0.05























Other Diversified Financial Services





















Aretec Group, Inc. (4)(5)(6)

N/A

N/A

N/A

536


20,693


25,141


8.57























RCS Creditor Trust Class B Units(4)(6)

N/A

N/A

N/A

143


-


543


0.18









679


20,693


25,684


8.75

Specialized Finance





















NMFC Senior Loan Program I LLC Units (4)(5)(6)

N/A

N/A

06/13/20

20,000


20,120


18,750


6.39























Trucking





















Fox Rent A Car, Inc. Warrants(4)

N/A

N/A

N/A

-


-


180


0.06























Total Equity Investments







20,900


41,373


45,632


15.53























Total Investments







456,184

$

470,309

$

467,742


159.32

%


(1) Except as otherwise noted, all investments are non-controlled/non-affiliate investments as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), and provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.

(2) The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), which resets monthly, quarterly or semiannually, or the U.S. Prime Rate as published by the Wall Street Journal ("Prime" or "P"). The one, three and six-month LIBOR were 1.9%, 2.0% and 2.3%, respectively, as of March 31, 2018. The Prime was 4.8% as of March 31, 2018.

(3) The interest rate is the "all-in-rate" including the current index and spread, the fixed rate, and the payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest rate, as the case may be.

(4) The investment or a portion of the investment does not provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.

(5) Not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the 1940 Act. Under the 1940 Act, the Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time the acquisition is made, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of total assets. Qualifying assets represented 81% of total assets as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments.

(6) Investment is a non-controlled/affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act.

(7) The investment has an unfunded commitment in addition to any amounts presented in the consolidated schedule of investments as of March 31, 2018.

(8) The investment is on non-accrual status.

(9) The fair value of the investment was determined using observable inputs.


(10) Except as otherwise noted, the fair value of each investment was determined using significant unobservable inputs.

 

