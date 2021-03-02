WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results and Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.355 Per Share

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WHF) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. Additionally, the Company announced that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.355 per share with respect to the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The distribution will be payable on April 5, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 26, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Summary Highlights

  • Net Asset Value of $312.9 million, or $15.23 per share, compared to $15.23 per share in 2019
  • Investment portfolio(1) totaling $690.7 million
  • STRS JV investment portfolio totaling $174.6 million
  • Gross investment deployments(2) of $162.4 million for the fourth quarter, including new originations of $158.9 million and $3.5 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments
  • Gross investment deployments(2) of $286.9 million for the year, including new originations of $261.3 million and $25.6 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments
  • Net investment income of $6.9 million, or $0.335 per share, for the fourth quarter
  • Core net investment income of $7.1 million, or $0.348 per share(3), for the fourth quarter
  • Annual net investment income of $24.2 million, or $1.176 per share
  • Annual core net investment income of $25.7 million, or $1.249 per share(3)
  • Annual distributions of $1.545 per share, including special distributions of $0.125 per share

(1) Includes investments in WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC ("STRS JV"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $51.2 million, at fair value.

(2) Excludes investments made in STRS JV.

(3) Core net investment income is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding (i) the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, (ii) the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (iii) excise and other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional information on core net investment income and a reconciliation of core net investment income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net investment income, are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.

Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer commented, "During the fourth quarter, we successfully originated 16 first lien loans financed partially through $60 million unsecured notes newly issued under the current favorable market conditions. Our fourth quarter origination volume set a new company record and enabled us to reach our target leverage of 1.25x. The year 2020 presented unprecedented challenges, but our business remained resilient and we finished the year stronger than ever which emphasizes the strength of our three-tiered sourcing approach and rigorous underwriting standards.  We will remain prudent as we continue to enhance value for our shareholders in this environment."

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of December 31, 2020, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $690.7 million, compared with $589.7 million as of December 31, 2019. The portfolio at December 31, 2020 consisted of 99 positions across 67 companies with a weighted average effective yield of 9.9% on income-producing debt investments. The average debt investment size (excluding investments in STRS JV) was $7.3 million with the overall portfolio comprised of approximately 85.2% first lien secured loans, 4.0% second lien secured loans, 3.4% equity and 7.4% in investments in STRS JV.  Almost all loans were substantially variable-rate investments (primarily indexed to the London Interbank Offered Rate) with fixed rate securities representing only 0.2% of loans at fair value. Nearly all performing floating rate investments have interest rate floors.

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in 16 new portfolio companies totaling $158.9 million, added a total of $3.5 million to five existing portfolio companies and funded $1.2 million to revolver commitments. Proceeds from sales and repayments totaled approximately $39.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, driven by a full realization in Vessco Holdings, LLC, partial sales of Vero Parent, Inc. and payments received from Golden Pear Funding Assetco, LLC.

In addition to the transactions above, during the three months ended December 31, 2020, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets comprised of four new portfolio companies and one existing portfolio company totaling $32.4 million to STRS JV in exchange for cash consideration.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, WhiteHorse Finance invested $261.3 million across 26 new portfolio companies. The Company also invested $25.6 million in existing portfolio companies. Gross proceeds from sales and repayments (exclusive of asset transfers to STRS JV) totaled approximately $119.0 million for the year.

In addition to the transactions above, during the year ended December 31, 2020, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets totaling $98.8 million in exchange for a net investment in STRS JV of $18.4 million as well as cash proceeds of $80.4 million. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's investment in STRS JV was approximately $51.2 million, at fair value.

WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC

As of December 31, 2020, STRS JV's portfolio totaled $174.6 million, consisted of 20 portfolio companies and had a weighted average effective yield of 7.9% on its portfolio.

Results of Operations

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, the Company's net investment income was approximately $6.9 million and $24.2 million, respectively, compared with approximately $7.7 million and $31.2 million for the same periods in the prior year, representing a decrease of approximately 10.4% and 22.4%, respectively. The decrease in net investment income for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to lower non-recurring fee income, partially offset by higher investment income generated from STRS JV for the year ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in fee income during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 as compared with the same period in the prior year was primarily a result of fewer nonrecurring, fee-generating events.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, core net investment income, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes capital gains incentive fee accruals, the net effects of excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses, and the associated costs of refinancing the Company's indebtedness, was $7.1 million and $25.7 million, respectively, compared with $7.9 million and $31.1 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease of approximately 10.1% and 17.4%, respectively.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, WhiteHorse Finance reported net realized and unrealized gains on investments and foreign currency transactions of $1.3 million and $7.5 million, respectively. This compares with a net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $1.1 million and a net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $0.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. The increase for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to unrealized gains generated on AG Kings Holdings, Inc., partially offset by unrealized losses recognized on positions in Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc., Honors Holdings, LLC as well as Lift Brands, Inc., in addition to realized gains generated from sales and equity realizations in Vessco Holdings, LLC, PMA Holdco, LLC, Fluent, LLC and Vero Parent, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance reported a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $8.2 million and $31.7 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, which compares with a net increase of $8.8 million and $30.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $312.9 million, or $15.23 per share, as of December 31, 2020, as compared with $314.6 million, or $15.31 per share, as of September 30, 2020. As of December 31, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $313.0 million, or $15.23 per share.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2020, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $15.9 million, as compared with $22.9 million as of September 30, 2020, inclusive of restricted cash. As of December 31, 2020, the Company also had $19.8 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Distributions

The Company's board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.355 per share with respect to the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The distribution will be payable on April 5, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 26, 2021. 

On November 9, 2020, the Company declared a distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, consistent with distributions declared for the thirty-third consecutive quarter since the Company's initial public offering. The distribution was paid on January 5, 2021 to stockholders of record as of December 21, 2020. In addition, previously on October 9, 2020, the Company declared a special distribution of $0.125 per share, which was paid on December 10, 2020 to stockholders of record as of October 30, 2020.

Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call

WhiteHorse Finance will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end results at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. To access the teleconference, please dial 706-758-9224 (domestic and international) approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID #1860839. Investors may also access the call on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.   

If you are unable to access the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's completion through March 9, 2021. The teleconference replay can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406 (domestic and international) and entering ID #1860839. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.  

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries.  The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $43 billion of capital under management(4) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com.  For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

 (4) Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

SCHEDULE 1

As a supplement to GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided information relating to core net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core net investment income represents net investment income adjusted to exclude the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). There were no excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses nor did the Company incur any costs with refinancing any of its indebtedness for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (in thousands, except per share data):

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019


Amount

 Per Share

Amounts

Amount

 Per Share

Amounts

Net investment income

$

6,883

$

0.335

$

7,702

$

0.375

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness

-


-


-


-

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee

262


0.013


212


0.010

Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses

-


-


-


-

Core net investment income

$

7,145

$

0.348

$

7,914

$

0.385

















The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (in thousands, except per share data):

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019


Amount

 Per Share

Amounts

Amount

 Per Share

Amounts

Net investment income

$

24,157

$

1.176

$

31,196

$

1.518

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness

-


-


-


-

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee

1,505


0.073


(71)


(0.003)

Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses

-


-


-


-

Core net investment income

$

25,662

$

1.249

$

31,125

$

1.515

WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
(in thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Assets 












Investments, at fair value














Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments




$

623,777



$

546,744

Non-controlled affiliate company investments





15,717




9,651

Controlled affiliate company investments





51,241




33,293

Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $695,429 and $597,725, respectively)





690,735




589,688

Cash and cash equivalents





8,062




4,294

Restricted cash and cash equivalents





7,549




23,252

Restricted foreign currency (cost of $319)





333






Interest and dividend receivable





6,532




6,010

Amounts receivable on unsettled investment transactions





4,717




360

Prepaid expenses and other receivables





1,061




7,620

Total assets




$

718,989



$

631,224

Liabilities 












Debt




$

384,880



$

298,924

Distributions payable





7,294




7,294

Management fees payable





3,354




3,060

Incentive fees payable





6,117




5,230

Amounts payable on unsettled investment transactions





497






Interest payable





1,870




1,674

Accounts payable and accrued expenses





1,708




1,944

Advances received from unfunded credit facilities





372




143

Total liabilities





406,092




318,269

Commitments and contingencies














Net assets 












Common stock, 20,546,032 and 20,546,032 shares issued and outstanding, par

value $0.001 per share, respectively, and 100,000,000 shares authorized





21




21

Paid-in capital in excess of par





300,002




300,744

Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings





12,874




12,190

Total net assets





312,897




312,955

Total liabilities and total net assets 


$

718,989



$

631,224

Number of shares outstanding





20,546,032




20,546,032

Net asset value per share




$

15.23



$

15.23

WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)





Years ended December 31,





2020

2019

2018

Investment income 


















From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments




















Interest income




$

54,039



$

56,566



$

56,208

Fee income





1,988




8,398




4,906

Dividend income





133











From non-controlled affiliate company investments




















Dividend income





1,183




1,173




2,132

From controlled affiliate company investments




















Interest income





2,595




936






Dividend income





1,761











Total investment income





61,699




67,073




63,246

Expenses 


















Interest expense





13,125




13,468




11,599

Base management fees





12,464




11,300




10,511

Performance-based incentive fees





7,619




7,710




12,134

Administrative service fees





683




646




684

General and administrative expenses





2,909




2,337




2,646

Total expenses, before fees waived





36,800




35,461




37,574

Base management fees waived










(397)




(270)

Total expenses, net of fees waived





36,800




35,064




37,304

Net investment income before excise tax 



24,899




32,009




25,942

Excise tax





742




813




942

Net investment income after excise tax 



24,157




31,196




25,000

Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign

currency transactions




















Net realized gains (losses)




















Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments





4,118




(409)




(216)

Non-controlled affiliate company investments















32,950

Foreign currency transactions





70




1






Foreign currency forward contracts





(25)











Net realized gains (losses)





4,163




(408)




32,734

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)




















Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments





4,685




388




(5,136)

Non-controlled affiliate company investments





(878)




(514)




4,703

Controlled affiliate company investments





(464)




363






Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies





22




(184)






Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)





3,365




53




(433)

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and
foreign currency transactions 



7,528




(355)




32,301

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations 


$

31,685



$

30,841



$

57,301

Per Common Share Data 


















Basic and diluted earnings per common share




$

1.55



$

1.50



$

2.79

Dividends and distributions declared per common share




$

1.55



$

1.62



$

1.42

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



20,546,032




20,546,032




20,538,971

WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS
December  31, 2020
(in thousands)

Investment Type(1) 

Spread 

Above

Index(2) 

Interest 

Rate(3) 

Acquisition 

Date(10) 

Maturity 

Date



Principal/

Share

Amount



Amortized 

Cost



Fair 

Value(11) 

Fair Value 

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets


North America












































Debt Investments












































Advertising 










































Fluent, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.00% 

(0.50% Floor)



7.50%



03/26/18




03/27/23




7,453



$

7,453



$

7,453




2.38%

SmartSign Holdings LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.50% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.50%



08/21/20




10/11/24




7,744




7,603




7,706




2.46
























15,197




15,056




15,159




4.84

Agricultural & Farm Machinery 










































Bad Boy Mowers Acquisition, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 5.75% 

(1.00% Floor)



6.75%



12/19/19




12/06/25




9,294




9,062




9,201




2.94

Air Freight & Logistics 










































Access USA Shipping, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.00% 

(1.50% Floor)



9.50%



02/08/19




02/08/24




5,359




5,309




5,359




1.71

Application Software 










































Connexity, Inc.












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.50% 

(1.50% Floor)



10.00%



05/21/20




05/21/25




10,863




10,577




10,863




3.47

Newscycle Solutions, Inc.












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.00% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.00%



06/14/19




12/29/22




3,245




3,209




3,194




1.02

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7) 

L+ 7.00% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.00%



06/14/19




12/29/22




181




179




177




0.06

TaxSlayer LLC 










































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.50% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.50%



12/31/20




12/31/26




14,452




14,163




14,163




4.53

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7) 

L+ 6.50% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.50%



12/31/20




12/31/26












































28,741




28,128




28,397




9.08

Automotive Retail 










































Team Car Care Holdings, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan(12) 

Base rate+ 8.00% 

(1.00% Floor)



9.00%



02/26/18




02/23/23




16,168




16,011




15,820




5.06

BW Gas & Convenience Holdings, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.25% 

(0.00% Floor)



6.40%



11/15/19




11/18/24




6,319




6,121




6,319




2.02
























22,487




22,132




22,139




7.08

Broadcasting 










































Alpha Media, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



P+7.50% 

(2.00% Floor)



10.75%



08/14/18




02/25/22




5,075




5,022




4,844




1.55

Building Products 










































Drew Foam Companies Inc












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.50% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.50%



12/15/20




11/24/25




10,078




9,878




9,879




3.16

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7) 

L+ 6.50% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.50%



12/15/20




11/05/25




332




325




325




0.10

LHS Borrower, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.75% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.75%



09/30/20




09/30/25




9,689




9,483




9,543




3.05

First Lien Secured Revolving

Loan ﻿(7) 

L+ 6.75% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.75%



09/30/20




09/30/25














4





























20,099




19,686




19,751




6.31

WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS
December 31, 2020
(in thousands)


Investment Type(1) 

Spread 

Above

Index(2) 

Interest 

Rate(3) 

Acquisition 

Date(10) 

Maturity 

Date



Principal/

Share

Amount



Amortized 

Cost



Fair 

Value(11) 

Fair Value 

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets


Cable & Satellite 










































Bulk Midco, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan(15) 

L+ 7.19% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.19%



06/08/18




06/08/23




15,000



$

14,890



$

14,250




4.55%

Communications Equipment 










































Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.












































First Lien Secured Term Loan(5) 

L+ 7.50% 

(0.00% Floor)



7.65%



08/14/20




03/03/26




12,438




12,002




12,313




3.94%

Sorenson Communications, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.50% 

(0.00% Floor)



6.75%



03/15/19




04/29/24




3,462




3,393




3,457




1.10
























15,900




15,395




15,770




5.04

Construction & Engineering 










































Atlas Intermediate Holdings LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.25% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.25%



05/26/20




02/13/26




15,073




14,259




14,922




4.77

Road Safety Services, Inc.












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.00% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.00%



12/31/20




09/18/23




4,550




4,459




4,461




1.43

First Lien Secured Revolving 

Loan﻿(7) 

L+ 6.00% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.00%



12/31/20




09/18/23














17




0.01

Tensar Corp.












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.75% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.75%



11/20/20




08/20/25




7,000




6,829




6,829




2.18
























26,623




25,547




26,229




8.39

Construction Materials 










































Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.50%



7.50%



12/30/20




12/29/25




8,000




7,840




7,840




2.51




(1.00% Floor)









































First Lien Secured Revolving 

Loan﻿(7) 

L+ 6.50% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.50%



12/30/20




12/29/25












































8,000




7,840




7,840




2.51

Consumer Finance 










































Maxitransfers Blocker Corp












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 9.00% 

(1.00% Floor)



10.00%



10/07/20




10/07/25




8,869




8,668




8,668




2.77

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(4) 

L+ 9.00% 

(1.00% Floor)



10.00%



10/07/20




10/07/25




1,038




1,014




1,014




0.32
























9,907




9,682




9,682




3.09

Data Processing & Outsourced Services 










































Escalon Services Inc












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



P+12.50% 

(0.75% Floor)



15.75% 

(1.50% PIK)





12/04/20




12/04/25




8,000




7,295




7,763




2.48













































FPT Operating Company, LLC/












































TLabs Operating Company, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.25% 

(1.00% Floor)



9.25% 

(0.50% PIK)





12/23/16




06/07/24




24,467




24,225




23,460




7.50

Geo Logic Systems Ltd.(5) 










































First Lien Secured Term Loan(13) 

C +6.25% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.25%



12/19/19




12/19/24




6,709




5,035




5,164




1.65

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan﻿(7)(13) 

C +6.25% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.25%



12/19/19




12/19/24














(2)





























39,176




36,555




36,385




11.63


WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS
December 31, 2020
(in thousands)


Investment Type(1) 

Spread 

Above

Index(2) 

Interest 

Rate(3) 

Acquisition 

Date(10) 

Maturity 

Date



Principal/

Share

Amount



Amortized 

Cost



Fair 

Value(11) 

Fair Value 

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets


Department Stores 










































Mills Fleet Farm Group, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.00% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.00%



10/24/18




10/24/24




13,543



$

13,292



$

13,272




4.24%

Distributors 










































Crown Brands, LLC












































Second Lien Secured Term

Loan﻿(20) 

L+ 10.50% 

(1.50% Floor)



12.00%



12/15/20




01/08/26




4,526




4,420




3,621




1.16

Second Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan﻿(20) 

L+ 10.50% 

(1.50% Floor)



12.00%



12/15/20




01/08/26




671




671




537




0.17
























5,197




5,091




4,158




1.33

Diversified Chemicals 










































Sklar Holdings, Inc.












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.00% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.00%



11/13/19




05/13/23




8,882




8,718




8,834




2.82

Diversified Support Services 










































ImageOne Industries, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 10.00% 

(1.00% Floor)



11.00% 

(4.00% PIK)





01/11/18




01/11/23




6,564




6,422




6,564




2.10

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan﻿(4)(7) 

L+ 10.00% 

(1.00% Floor)



11.00% 

(4.00% PIK)





07/22/19




12/12/22




379




379




379




0.12

NNA Services, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.00% 

(1.50% Floor)



8.50%



10/16/18




10/16/23




13,353




13,178




13,284




4.25
























20,296




19,979




20,227




6.47

Education Services 










































EducationDynamics, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.75% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.75%



11/26/19




11/26/24




13,649




13,428




13,612




4.35

Food Retail 










































AG Kings Holdings, Inc.












































First Lien Secured Term Loan(4)(8) 

P+ 11.00% 

(0.75% Floor)



16.25% 

(2.00% PIK)





8/10/16






08/10/21




21,755




8,612




7,600




2.43

Superpriority Secured Debtor-In-Possession Term Loan﻿(4)(18) 

L+ 10.00% 

(1.00% Floor)



11.00%



08/26/20




02/08/21




14,222




5,663




14,222




4.55
























35,977




14,275




21,822




6.98

Health Care Facilities 










































Epiphany Dermatology 










































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.50% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.50%



12/04/20






12/01/25






3,500




3,414




3,414




1.09

First Lien Secured Revolving 

Loan﻿(7) 

L+ 7.50% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.50%



12/04/20






12/01/25























First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan﻿(7) 

L+ 7.50% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.50%



12/04/20






12/01/25























Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.












































First Lien Secured Term Loan A



L+ 9.00%



9.22%



05/15/19




04/30/19




3,855




3,855




2,613




0.84

First Lien Secured Term Loan B



L+ 9.00% 

(1.50% Floor)



10.50%



02/01/13




04/30/19




13,511




13,511




9,161




2.93

Second Lien Secured Term Loan(8) 

N/A 

15.75%

(2.00% PIK)





02/01/13




07/31/18




1,028




1,024


































21,894




21,804




15,188




4.86

Health Care Services 










































CHS Therapy, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan A



L+ 7.75% 

(1.50% Floor)



9.25%



06/14/19




06/14/24




7,422




7,325




7,422




2.37

First Lien Secured Term Loan C



L+ 7.75% 

(1.50% Floor)



9.25%



10/07/20




06/14/24




912




895




895




0.29

WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS
December 31, 2020
(in thousands)


Investment Type(1) 

Spread 

Above

Index(2) 

Interest 

Rate(3) 

Acquisition 

Date(10) 

Maturity 

Date



Principal/

Share

Amount



Amortized 

Cost



Fair 

Value(11) 

Fair Value 

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets


Ivy Rehab Holdings LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.75% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.75%



12/04/20




12/04/24




8,855



$

8,682



$

8,682




2.77%

First Lien Secured Revolving 

Loan﻿(7) 

L+ 6.75% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.75%



12/04/20




12/04/25





















First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan﻿(7) 

L+ 6.75%

(1.00% Floor)



7.75%



12/04/20




12/04/25





















Lab Logistics, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.25% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.25%



10/16/19




11/19/25




709




693




694




0.22

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan



L+ 7.25% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.25%



10/16/19




09/25/23




5,236




5,209




5,236




1.67

PG Dental New Jersey Parent, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.75% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.75%



11/25/20




11/25/25




16,170




15,813




15,814




5.05

First Lien Secured Revolving 

Loan ﻿(7) 

L+ 7.75% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.75%



11/25/20




11/25/25












































39,304




38,617




38,743




12.37

Home Furnishings 










































Sure Fit Home Products, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan(8) 

L+ 9.75% 

(1.00% Floor)



10.75%



10/26/18




07/13/22




5,229




5,111




4,019




1.28

Interactive Media & Services 










































What If Media Group, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.50% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.50%



10/02/19




10/02/24




12,594




12,405




12,594




4.02

Internet & Direct Marketing Retail 










































BBQ Buyer, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.00% 

(1.50% Floor)



9.50%



08/28/20




08/28/25




10,669




10,421




10,563




3.38













































First Lien Secured Revolving 

Loan﻿(7) 

L+ 8.00% 

(1.50% Floor)



9.50%



08/28/20




02/28/21














8






Luxury Brand Holdings, Inc.












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.00% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.00%



12/04/20




06/04/26




6,000




5,882




5,882




1.88

Potpourri Group, Inc.












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.25% 

(1.50% Floor)



9.75%



07/03/19




07/03/24




18,390




18,099




18,238




5.83
























35,059




34,402




34,691




11.09

Investment Banking & brokerage 










































JVMC Holdings Corp. (f/k/a RJO Holdings Corp)












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.25% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.25%



02/28/19




02/28/24






13,598




13,512




13,598




4.35

IT Consulting & Other Services 










































AST-Applications Software Technology

LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.00% 

(1.00% Floor)



9.00% 

(1.00% PIK)





01/10/17




01/10/23




4,019




3,988




4,019




1.28

RCKC Acquisitions LLC

(dba KSM Consulting LLC)












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.25% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.25%



12/31/20




12/31/26




11,378




11,150




11,150




3.56

First Lien Secured Revolving 

Loan﻿(7) 

L+ 6.25% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.25%



12/31/20




12/31/26





















First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan﻿(7) 

L+ 6.25% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.25%



12/31/20




12/31/22












































15,397




15,138




15,169




4.84


WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS
December 31, 2020
(in thousands)


Investment Type(1) 

Spread 

Above

Index(2) 

Interest 

Rate(3) 

Acquisition 

Date(10) 

Maturity 

Date



Principal/

Share

Amount



Amortized 

Cost



Fair 

Value(11) 

Fair Value 

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets


Leisure Facilities 










































Honors Holdings, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan(16) 

L+ 7.97% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.97% 

(0.50% PIK)





09/06/19




09/06/24




9,427



$

9,278



$

8,296




2.65%

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan﻿(16) 

L+ 7.61% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.61% 

(0.50% PIK)





09/06/19






09/06/24




4,643




4,597




4,086




1.31

Lift Brands, Inc. (aka Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc) 










































First Lien Secured Term Loan A



L+ 3.25% 

(1.00% Floor)



4.25%



06/29/20




06/29/25




5,659




5,580




5,569




1.78

First Lien Secured Term Loan B



N/A 

9.50%

(9.50% PIK)





06/29/20




06/29/25




1,164




1,138




1,133




0.36

First Lien Secured Term Loan C(9) 

N/A 

9.50%

(9.50% PIK)





06/29/20




NA




1,268




1,265




1,265




0.40
























22,161




21,858




20,349




6.50

Office Services & Supplies 










































Empire Office, Inc.












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.75% 

(1.50% Floor)



8.25%



04/12/19




04/12/24




10,736




10,595




10,489




3.35

Packaged Foods & Meats 










































Lenny & Larry's, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan(17) 

L+ 7.94% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.94% 

(1.17% PIK)





05/15/18




05/15/23




11,304




11,200




10,811




3.46

Personal Products 










































Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.00% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.00%



12/30/20




12/31/25




11,500




11,270




11,270




3.60

First Lien Secured Revolving 

Loan﻿(7) 

L+ 7.00% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.00%



12/30/20




12/31/25












































11,500




11,270




11,270




3.60

Property & Casualty Insurance 








Policy Services Company, LLC(5) 










































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.00% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.00%



03/06/20




05/31/24




6,240




5,987




6,115




1.95

Research & Consulting Services 










































Comniscient Technologies LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.50% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.50%



10/13/20




10/13/25




6,962




6,830




6,830




2.18

First Lien Secured Revolving 

Loan﻿(7) 

L+ 7.50% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.50%



10/13/20




10/13/25





















Nelson Worldwide, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 9.25% 

(1.00% Floor)



10.25%



01/09/18




01/09/23




11,593




11,477




11,362




3.63

ALM Media, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.50% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.50%



11/25/19




11/25/24




14,962




14,728




14,439




4.61
























33,517




33,035




32,631




10.42

Restaurants 










































LS GFG Holdings Inc.












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.00% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.00% 

(1.00% PIK)





11/30/18




11/19/25




11,240




10,442




9,779




3.13

Specialized Consumer Services 










































True Blue Car Wash, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.12% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.12%



10/17/19




10/17/24




4,349




4,283




4,349




1.39

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan



L+ 7.12% 

(1.00% Floor)



8.12%



10/17/19




10/17/24




2,014




1,997




2,014




0.64
























6,363




6,280




6,363




2.03


WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS
December 31, 2020
(in thousands)


Investment Type(1) 

Spread 

Above

Index(2) 

Interest 

Rate(3) 

Acquisition 

Date(10) 

Maturity 

Date



Principal/

Share

Amount



Amortized 

Cost



Fair 

Value(11) 

Fair Value 

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets


Specialized Finance 










































Golden Pear Funding Assetco, 

LLC(5) 










































Second Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 10.50% 

(1.00% Floor)



11.50%



09/20/18




03/20/24




10,938



$

10,810



$

10,938




3.50%

Oasis Legal Finance, LLC(5) 










































Second Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 10.75% 

(1.00% Floor)



11.75%



09/09/16




03/09/22




12,500




12,446




12,500




3.99

WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC












































Subordinated Note(4)(5)(7)(9)(14) 

L+ 6.50%



6.65%



07/19/19




N/A




41,073




41,073




41,073




13.13
























64,511




64,329




64,511




20.62

Specialty Chemicals 










































Flexitallic Group SAS












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.50% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.50%



10/28/19




10/29/26




11,632




11,389




10,818




3.46

Systems Software 










































Vero Parent, Inc.












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.00% 

(1.00% Floor)



7.00%



11/06/19




08/16/24




7,074




6,613




7,074




2.26

Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals 










































Source Code Midco, LLC












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.25% 

(1.00% Floor)



9.25%



05/04/18




05/04/23




22,322




22,022




22,322




7.13

Telestream Holdings Corporation












































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.75% 

(1.00% Floor)



9.75%



10/15/20




10/15/25




14,037




13,608




13,769




4.40

First Lien Secured Revolving 

Loan﻿(7) 

L+ 8.75% 

(1.00% Floor)



9.75%



10/15/20




10/15/25














15





























36,359




35,630




36,106




11.54

Total Debt Investments























694,114




658,704




657,249




210.03

Equity Investments












































Asset Management & Custody Banks 










































Arcole Holding Corp. Shares(4)(5)(6)(19) 

N/A



N/A





10/01/20




N/A









6,944




6,448




2.06

Data Processing & Outsourced Services 










































Escalon Services Inc Warrants(4) 

N/A



N/A





12/04/20




N/A




709




476




476




0.15

Diversified Support Services 










































Quest Events, LLC Preferred Units(4) 

N/A



N/A





12/28/18




12/08/25




317




317











ImageOne Industries, LLC Common A

Units﻿(4) 

N/A



N/A





09/20/19




N/A




225









14





























542




317




14






Health Care Services 










































Lab Logistics Preferred Units(4) 

N/A



N/A





10/29/19




N/A




2




857




857




0.27

Internet & Direct Marketing Retail 










































BBQ Buyer, LLC Shares(4) 

N/A



N/A





08/28/20




N/A




1,100




1,100




1,265




0.40

Ross-Simons Topco, LP Preferred Units﻿(4) 

N/A



N/A





12/04/20




N/A






600




600




600




0.19
























1,700




1,700




1,865




0.59

IT Consulting & Other Services 










































Keras Holdings, LLC

Shares(dba KSM Consulting LLC)﻿(4) 

N/A



N/A





12/31/20




N/A




496




496




496




0.16

Leisure Facilities 










































Lift Brands, Inc. (aka Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc.) Class A Common Stock﻿(4) 

N/A



N/A





06/29/20




N/A




2




1,955




282




0.09

Lift Brands, Inc. (aka Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc.) Warrants﻿(4) 

N/A



N/A





06/29/20




06/28/28




1




793




114




0.04


WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS
December 31, 2020
(in thousands)


Investment Type(1) 

Spread 

Above

Index(2) 

Interest 

Rate(3) 

Acquisition 

Date(10) 

Maturity 

Date



Principal/

Share

Amount



Amortized 

Cost



Fair 

Value(11) 

Fair Value 

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets

























3




2,748




396




0.13

Other Diversified Financial Services 










































RCS Creditor Trust Class B Units(4)(6) 

N/A



N/A





10/01/17




N/A




143



$





$






—%

SFS Global Holding Company Warrants﻿(4) 

N/A



N/A





06/28/18




12/28/25





















Sigue Corporation Warrants(4) 

N/A



N/A





06/28/18




12/28/25




22




2,890




3,498




1.12
























165




2,890




3,498




1.12

Specialized Finance 










































NMFC Senior Loan Program I LLC Units﻿(4)(5)(6) 

N/A



N/A





08/13/14




08/31/22




10,000




10,029




9,269




2.96

WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC Interests﻿(4)(5)(7)(14) 

N/A



N/A





07/19/19




N/A




10,268




10,268




10,167




3.25
























20,268




20,297




19,436




6.21

Total Equity Investments























23,885




36,725




33,486




10.69

Total Investments 





















717,999



$

695,429



$

690,735




220.72%


WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS

December 31, 2020

(in thousands)


(1) Except as otherwise noted, all investments are non-controlled/non-affiliate investments as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), and provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.

(2) The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), which resets monthly, quarterly or semiannually, the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate ("CDOR" or "C") or the U.S. Prime Rate as published by the Wall Street Journal ("Prime" or "P"). The one, three and six-month LIBOR were 0.1%, 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, as of December 31, 2020. The Prime was 3.25% as of December 31, 2020. The CDOR was 0.5% as of December 31, 2020.

(3) The interest rate is the "all-in-rate" including the current index and spread, the fixed rate, and the payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest rate, as the case may be.

(4) The investment or a portion of the investment does not provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.

(5) Not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the 1940 Act. Under the 1940 Act, the Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time the acquisition is made, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of total assets. Qualifying assets represented 84% of total assets as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments.

(6) Investment is a non-controlled/affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act.

(7) The investment has an unfunded commitment in addition to any amounts presented in the consolidated schedule of investments as of December 31, 2020.

(8) The investment is on non-accrual status.

(9) Security is perpetual with no defined maturity date.

(10) Except as otherwise noted, all of the Company's portfolio company investments, which as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments represented 221% of the Company's net assets or 96% of the Company's total assets, are subject to legal restrictions on sales.

(11) The fair value of each investment was determined using significant unobservable inputs.

(12) The investment was comprised of two contracts, which were indexed to different base rates, L and P, respectively. The Spread Above Index and Interest Rate presented represent the weighted average of both contracts.

(13) Principal amount is denominated in Canadian dollars.

(14) Investment is a controlled affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act. On January 14, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, a public pension fund established under Ohio law ("STRS Ohio"), to create WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund, LLC ("STRS JV"), a joint venture, which invests primarily in senior secured first and second lien term loans.

(15) In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest amount of 2.75% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.

(16) In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest amount of 3.50% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.

(17) In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest amount of 3.00% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.

(18) In August 2020, in conjunction with the AG Kings Holdings, Inc. bankruptcy, the Company converted approximately $14.2 million of its existing first lien secured term loan into a new superpriority secured debtor-in-possession term loan.

(19) On October 1, 2020, as part of a restructuring agreement between the Company and Arcole Acquisition Corp, the Company's investments in first lien secured term loans to Arcole Acquisition Corp were converted into common shares of Arcole Holding Corp.

(20) At the option of the issuer, interest can be paid in cash or cash and PIK. The issuer may elect to pay up to 2.00% PIK.

