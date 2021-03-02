WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results and Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.355 Per Share

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WHF) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. Additionally, the Company announced that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.355 per share with respect to the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The distribution will be payable on April 5, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 26, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Summary Highlights

Net Asset Value of $312.9 million , or $15.23 per share, compared to $15.23 per share in 2019

, or per share, compared to per share in 2019 Investment portfolio (1) totaling $690.7 million

totaling STRS JV investment portfolio totaling $174.6 million

Gross investment deployments (2) of $162.4 million for the fourth quarter, including new originations of $158.9 million and $3.5 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments

of for the fourth quarter, including new originations of and of fundings for add-ons to existing investments Gross investment deployments (2) of $286.9 million for the year, including new originations of $261.3 million and $25.6 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments

of for the year, including new originations of and of fundings for add-ons to existing investments Net investment income of $6.9 million , or $0.335 per share, for the fourth quarter

, or per share, for the fourth quarter Core net investment income of $7.1 million , or $0.348 per share (3) , for the fourth quarter

, or per share , for the fourth quarter Annual net investment income of $24.2 million , or $1.176 per share

, or per share Annual core net investment income of $25.7 million , or $1.249 per share (3)

, or per share Annual distributions of $1.545 per share, including special distributions of $0.125 per share

(1) Includes investments in WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC ("STRS JV"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $51.2 million, at fair value. (2) Excludes investments made in STRS JV. (3) Core net investment income is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding (i) the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, (ii) the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (iii) excise and other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional information on core net investment income and a reconciliation of core net investment income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net investment income, are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.

Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer commented, "During the fourth quarter, we successfully originated 16 first lien loans financed partially through $60 million unsecured notes newly issued under the current favorable market conditions. Our fourth quarter origination volume set a new company record and enabled us to reach our target leverage of 1.25x. The year 2020 presented unprecedented challenges, but our business remained resilient and we finished the year stronger than ever which emphasizes the strength of our three-tiered sourcing approach and rigorous underwriting standards. We will remain prudent as we continue to enhance value for our shareholders in this environment."

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of December 31, 2020, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $690.7 million, compared with $589.7 million as of December 31, 2019. The portfolio at December 31, 2020 consisted of 99 positions across 67 companies with a weighted average effective yield of 9.9% on income-producing debt investments. The average debt investment size (excluding investments in STRS JV) was $7.3 million with the overall portfolio comprised of approximately 85.2% first lien secured loans, 4.0% second lien secured loans, 3.4% equity and 7.4% in investments in STRS JV. Almost all loans were substantially variable-rate investments (primarily indexed to the London Interbank Offered Rate) with fixed rate securities representing only 0.2% of loans at fair value. Nearly all performing floating rate investments have interest rate floors.

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in 16 new portfolio companies totaling $158.9 million, added a total of $3.5 million to five existing portfolio companies and funded $1.2 million to revolver commitments. Proceeds from sales and repayments totaled approximately $39.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, driven by a full realization in Vessco Holdings, LLC, partial sales of Vero Parent, Inc. and payments received from Golden Pear Funding Assetco, LLC.

In addition to the transactions above, during the three months ended December 31, 2020, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets comprised of four new portfolio companies and one existing portfolio company totaling $32.4 million to STRS JV in exchange for cash consideration.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, WhiteHorse Finance invested $261.3 million across 26 new portfolio companies. The Company also invested $25.6 million in existing portfolio companies. Gross proceeds from sales and repayments (exclusive of asset transfers to STRS JV) totaled approximately $119.0 million for the year.

In addition to the transactions above, during the year ended December 31, 2020, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets totaling $98.8 million in exchange for a net investment in STRS JV of $18.4 million as well as cash proceeds of $80.4 million. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's investment in STRS JV was approximately $51.2 million, at fair value.

WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC

As of December 31, 2020, STRS JV's portfolio totaled $174.6 million, consisted of 20 portfolio companies and had a weighted average effective yield of 7.9% on its portfolio.

Results of Operations

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, the Company's net investment income was approximately $6.9 million and $24.2 million, respectively, compared with approximately $7.7 million and $31.2 million for the same periods in the prior year, representing a decrease of approximately 10.4% and 22.4%, respectively. The decrease in net investment income for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to lower non-recurring fee income, partially offset by higher investment income generated from STRS JV for the year ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in fee income during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 as compared with the same period in the prior year was primarily a result of fewer nonrecurring, fee-generating events.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, core net investment income, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes capital gains incentive fee accruals, the net effects of excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses, and the associated costs of refinancing the Company's indebtedness, was $7.1 million and $25.7 million, respectively, compared with $7.9 million and $31.1 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease of approximately 10.1% and 17.4%, respectively.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, WhiteHorse Finance reported net realized and unrealized gains on investments and foreign currency transactions of $1.3 million and $7.5 million, respectively. This compares with a net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $1.1 million and a net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $0.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. The increase for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to unrealized gains generated on AG Kings Holdings, Inc., partially offset by unrealized losses recognized on positions in Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc., Honors Holdings, LLC as well as Lift Brands, Inc., in addition to realized gains generated from sales and equity realizations in Vessco Holdings, LLC, PMA Holdco, LLC, Fluent, LLC and Vero Parent, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance reported a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $8.2 million and $31.7 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, which compares with a net increase of $8.8 million and $30.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $312.9 million, or $15.23 per share, as of December 31, 2020, as compared with $314.6 million, or $15.31 per share, as of September 30, 2020. As of December 31, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $313.0 million, or $15.23 per share.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2020, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $15.9 million, as compared with $22.9 million as of September 30, 2020, inclusive of restricted cash. As of December 31, 2020, the Company also had $19.8 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Distributions

The Company's board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.355 per share with respect to the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The distribution will be payable on April 5, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 26, 2021.

On November 9, 2020, the Company declared a distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, consistent with distributions declared for the thirty-third consecutive quarter since the Company's initial public offering. The distribution was paid on January 5, 2021 to stockholders of record as of December 21, 2020. In addition, previously on October 9, 2020, the Company declared a special distribution of $0.125 per share, which was paid on December 10, 2020 to stockholders of record as of October 30, 2020.

Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call

WhiteHorse Finance will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end results at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. To access the teleconference, please dial 706-758-9224 (domestic and international) approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID #1860839. Investors may also access the call on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com .

If you are unable to access the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's completion through March 9, 2021. The teleconference replay can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406 (domestic and international) and entering ID #1860839. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com .

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $43 billion of capital under management(4) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com . For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

(4) Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

SCHEDULE 1

As a supplement to GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided information relating to core net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core net investment income represents net investment income adjusted to exclude the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). There were no excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses nor did the Company incur any costs with refinancing any of its indebtedness for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (in thousands, except per share data):





December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019





Amount



Per Share Amounts



Amount



Per Share Amounts

Net investment income

$ 6,883



$ 0.335



$ 7,702



$ 0.375

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness



-





-





-





-

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee



262





0.013





212





0.010

Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses



-





-





-





-

Core net investment income

$ 7,145



$ 0.348



$ 7,914



$ 0.385





































The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (in thousands, except per share data):





December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019





Amount



Per Share Amounts



Amount



Per Share Amounts

Net investment income

$ 24,157



$ 1.176



$ 31,196



$ 1.518

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness



-





-





-





-

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee



1,505





0.073





(71)





(0.003)

Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses



-





-





-





-

Core net investment income

$ 25,662



$ 1.249



$ 31,125



$ 1.515



WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands, except share and per share data)







December 31,

2020



December 31,

2019

Assets

























Investments, at fair value

























Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments





$ 623,777







$ 546,744



Non-controlled affiliate company investments







15,717









9,651



Controlled affiliate company investments







51,241









33,293



Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $695,429 and $597,725, respectively)







690,735









589,688



Cash and cash equivalents







8,062









4,294



Restricted cash and cash equivalents







7,549









23,252



Restricted foreign currency (cost of $319)







333









—



Interest and dividend receivable







6,532









6,010



Amounts receivable on unsettled investment transactions







4,717









360



Prepaid expenses and other receivables







1,061









7,620



Total assets





$ 718,989







$ 631,224



Liabilities

























Debt





$ 384,880







$ 298,924



Distributions payable







7,294









7,294



Management fees payable







3,354









3,060



Incentive fees payable







6,117









5,230



Amounts payable on unsettled investment transactions







497









—



Interest payable







1,870









1,674



Accounts payable and accrued expenses







1,708









1,944



Advances received from unfunded credit facilities







372









143



Total liabilities







406,092









318,269



Commitments and contingencies

























Net assets

























Common stock, 20,546,032 and 20,546,032 shares issued and outstanding, par value $0.001 per share, respectively, and 100,000,000 shares authorized







21









21



Paid-in capital in excess of par







300,002









300,744



Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings







12,874









12,190



Total net assets







312,897









312,955



Total liabilities and total net assets





$ 718,989







$ 631,224



Number of shares outstanding







20,546,032









20,546,032



Net asset value per share





$ 15.23







$ 15.23





WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)







Years ended December 31,







2020



2019



2018

Investment income





































From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments





































Interest income





$ 54,039







$ 56,566







$ 56,208



Fee income







1,988









8,398









4,906



Dividend income







133









—









—



From non-controlled affiliate company investments





































Dividend income







1,183









1,173









2,132



From controlled affiliate company investments





































Interest income







2,595









936









—



Dividend income







1,761









—









—



Total investment income







61,699









67,073









63,246



Expenses





































Interest expense







13,125









13,468









11,599



Base management fees







12,464









11,300









10,511



Performance-based incentive fees







7,619









7,710









12,134



Administrative service fees







683









646









684



General and administrative expenses







2,909









2,337









2,646



Total expenses, before fees waived







36,800









35,461









37,574



Base management fees waived







—









(397)









(270)



Total expenses, net of fees waived







36,800









35,064









37,304



Net investment income before excise tax







24,899









32,009









25,942



Excise tax







742









813









942



Net investment income after excise tax







24,157









31,196









25,000



Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions





































Net realized gains (losses)





































Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments







4,118









(409)









(216)



Non-controlled affiliate company investments







—









—









32,950



Foreign currency transactions







70









1









—



Foreign currency forward contracts







(25)









—









—



Net realized gains (losses)







4,163









(408)









32,734



Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)





































Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments







4,685









388









(5,136)



Non-controlled affiliate company investments







(878)









(514)









4,703



Controlled affiliate company investments







(464)









363









—



Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies







22









(184)









—



Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)







3,365









53









(433)



Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and

foreign currency transactions







7,528









(355)









32,301



Net increase in net assets resulting from operations





$ 31,685







$ 30,841







$ 57,301



Per Common Share Data





































Basic and diluted earnings per common share





$ 1.55







$ 1.50







$ 2.79



Dividends and distributions declared per common share





$ 1.55







$ 1.62







$ 1.42



Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding







20,546,032









20,546,032









20,538,971





WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS

December 31, 2020

(in thousands)

Investment Type(1)



Spread Above Index(2)



Interest Rate(3)



Acquisition Date(10)



Maturity Date



Principal/ Share Amount



Amortized Cost



Fair Value(11)



Fair Value As A Percentage of Net Assets

North America





















































































Debt Investments





















































































Advertising





















































































Fluent, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.00% (0.50% Floor)



7.50%







03/26/18









03/27/23









7,453







$ 7,453







$ 7,453









2.38%



SmartSign Holdings LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.50% (1.00% Floor)



8.50%







08/21/20









10/11/24









7,744









7,603









7,706









2.46

















































15,197









15,056









15,159









4.84



Agricultural & Farm Machinery





















































































Bad Boy Mowers Acquisition, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 5.75% (1.00% Floor)



6.75%







12/19/19









12/06/25









9,294









9,062









9,201









2.94



Air Freight & Logistics





















































































Access USA Shipping, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.00% (1.50% Floor)



9.50%







02/08/19









02/08/24









5,359









5,309









5,359









1.71



Application Software





















































































Connexity, Inc.





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.50% (1.50% Floor)



10.00%







05/21/20









05/21/25









10,863









10,577









10,863









3.47



Newscycle Solutions, Inc.





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.00% (1.00% Floor)



8.00%







06/14/19









12/29/22









3,245









3,209









3,194









1.02



First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7)



L+ 7.00% (1.00% Floor)



8.00%







06/14/19









12/29/22









181









179









177









0.06



TaxSlayer LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.50% (1.00% Floor)



7.50%







12/31/20









12/31/26









14,452









14,163









14,163









4.53



First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7)



L+ 6.50% (1.00% Floor)



7.50%







12/31/20









12/31/26









—









—









—









—

















































28,741









28,128









28,397









9.08



Automotive Retail





















































































Team Car Care Holdings, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan(12)



Base rate+ 8.00% (1.00% Floor)



9.00%







02/26/18









02/23/23









16,168









16,011









15,820









5.06



BW Gas & Convenience Holdings, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.25% (0.00% Floor)



6.40%







11/15/19









11/18/24









6,319









6,121









6,319









2.02

















































22,487









22,132









22,139









7.08



Broadcasting





















































































Alpha Media, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



P+7.50% (2.00% Floor)



10.75%







08/14/18









02/25/22









5,075









5,022









4,844









1.55



Building Products





















































































Drew Foam Companies Inc





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.50% (1.00% Floor)



7.50%







12/15/20









11/24/25









10,078









9,878









9,879









3.16



First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7)



L+ 6.50% (1.00% Floor)



7.50%







12/15/20









11/05/25









332









325









325









0.10



LHS Borrower, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.75% (1.00% Floor)



7.75%







09/30/20









09/30/25









9,689









9,483









9,543









3.05



First Lien Secured Revolving Loan ﻿(7)



L+ 6.75% (1.00% Floor)



7.75%







09/30/20









09/30/25









—









—









4









—

















































20,099









19,686









19,751









6.31





WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS

December 31, 2020

(in thousands)

Investment Type(1)



Spread Above Index(2)



Interest Rate(3)



Acquisition Date(10)



Maturity Date



Principal/ Share Amount



Amortized Cost



Fair Value(11)



Fair Value As A Percentage of Net Assets

Cable & Satellite





















































































Bulk Midco, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan(15)



L+ 7.19% (1.00% Floor)



8.19%







06/08/18









06/08/23









15,000







$ 14,890







$ 14,250









4.55%



Communications Equipment





















































































Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan(5)



L+ 7.50% (0.00% Floor)



7.65%







08/14/20









03/03/26









12,438









12,002









12,313









3.94%



Sorenson Communications, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.50% (0.00% Floor)



6.75%







03/15/19









04/29/24









3,462









3,393









3,457









1.10

















































15,900









15,395









15,770









5.04



Construction & Engineering





















































































Atlas Intermediate Holdings LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.25% (1.00% Floor)



7.25%







05/26/20









02/13/26









15,073









14,259









14,922









4.77



Road Safety Services, Inc.





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.00% (1.00% Floor)



7.00%







12/31/20









09/18/23









4,550









4,459









4,461









1.43



First Lien Secured Revolving Loan﻿(7)



L+ 6.00% (1.00% Floor)



7.00%







12/31/20









09/18/23









—









—









17









0.01



Tensar Corp.





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.75% (1.00% Floor)



7.75%







11/20/20









08/20/25









7,000









6,829









6,829









2.18

















































26,623









25,547









26,229









8.39



Construction Materials





















































































Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.50%



7.50%







12/30/20









12/29/25









8,000









7,840









7,840









2.51









(1.00% Floor)















































































First Lien Secured Revolving Loan﻿(7)



L+ 6.50% (1.00% Floor)



7.50%







12/30/20









12/29/25









—









—









—









—

















































8,000









7,840









7,840









2.51



Consumer Finance





















































































Maxitransfers Blocker Corp





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 9.00% (1.00% Floor)



10.00%







10/07/20









10/07/25









8,869









8,668









8,668









2.77



First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(4)



L+ 9.00% (1.00% Floor)



10.00%







10/07/20









10/07/25









1,038









1,014









1,014









0.32

















































9,907









9,682









9,682









3.09



Data Processing & Outsourced Services





















































































Escalon Services Inc





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



P+12.50% (0.75% Floor)



15.75% (1.50% PIK)







12/04/20









12/04/25









8,000









7,295









7,763









2.48



























































































FPT Operating Company, LLC/





















































































TLabs Operating Company, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.25% (1.00% Floor)



9.25% (0.50% PIK)







12/23/16









06/07/24









24,467









24,225









23,460









7.50



Geo Logic Systems Ltd.(5)





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan(13)



C +6.25% (1.00% Floor)



7.25%







12/19/19









12/19/24









6,709









5,035









5,164









1.65



First Lien Secured Revolving Loan﻿(7)(13)



C +6.25% (1.00% Floor)



7.25%







12/19/19









12/19/24









—









—









(2)









—

















































39,176









36,555









36,385









11.63







WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS

December 31, 2020

(in thousands)

Investment Type(1)



Spread Above Index(2)



Interest Rate(3)



Acquisition Date(10)



Maturity Date



Principal/ Share Amount



Amortized Cost



Fair Value(11)



Fair Value As A Percentage of Net Assets

Department Stores





















































































Mills Fleet Farm Group, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.00% (1.00% Floor)



7.00%







10/24/18









10/24/24









13,543







$ 13,292







$ 13,272









4.24%



Distributors





















































































Crown Brands, LLC





















































































Second Lien Secured Term Loan﻿(20)



L+ 10.50% (1.50% Floor)



12.00%







12/15/20









01/08/26









4,526









4,420









3,621









1.16



Second Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan﻿(20)



L+ 10.50% (1.50% Floor)



12.00%







12/15/20









01/08/26









671









671









537









0.17

















































5,197









5,091









4,158









1.33



Diversified Chemicals





















































































Sklar Holdings, Inc.





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.00% (1.00% Floor)



7.00%







11/13/19









05/13/23









8,882









8,718









8,834









2.82



Diversified Support Services





















































































ImageOne Industries, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 10.00% (1.00% Floor)



11.00% (4.00% PIK)







01/11/18









01/11/23









6,564









6,422









6,564









2.10



First Lien Secured Revolving Loan﻿(4)(7)



L+ 10.00% (1.00% Floor)



11.00% (4.00% PIK)







07/22/19









12/12/22









379









379









379









0.12



NNA Services, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.00% (1.50% Floor)



8.50%







10/16/18









10/16/23









13,353









13,178









13,284









4.25

















































20,296









19,979









20,227









6.47



Education Services





















































































EducationDynamics, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.75% (1.00% Floor)



8.75%







11/26/19









11/26/24









13,649









13,428









13,612









4.35



Food Retail





















































































AG Kings Holdings, Inc.





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan(4)(8)



P+ 11.00% (0.75% Floor)



16.25% (2.00% PIK)







8/10/16









08/10/21









21,755









8,612









7,600









2.43



Superpriority Secured Debtor-In-Possession Term Loan﻿(4)(18)



L+ 10.00% (1.00% Floor)



11.00%







08/26/20









02/08/21









14,222









5,663









14,222









4.55

















































35,977









14,275









21,822









6.98



Health Care Facilities





















































































Epiphany Dermatology





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.50% (1.00% Floor)



8.50%







12/04/20









12/01/25









3,500









3,414









3,414









1.09



First Lien Secured Revolving Loan﻿(7)



L+ 7.50% (1.00% Floor)



8.50%







12/04/20









12/01/25









—









—









—









—



First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan﻿(7)



L+ 7.50% (1.00% Floor)



8.50%







12/04/20









12/01/25









—









—









—









—



Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan A



L+ 9.00%



9.22%







05/15/19









04/30/19









3,855









3,855









2,613









0.84



First Lien Secured Term Loan B



L+ 9.00% (1.50% Floor)



10.50%







02/01/13









04/30/19









13,511









13,511









9,161









2.93



Second Lien Secured Term Loan(8)



N/A



15.75% (2.00% PIK)







02/01/13









07/31/18









1,028









1,024









—









—

















































21,894









21,804









15,188









4.86



Health Care Services





















































































CHS Therapy, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan A



L+ 7.75% (1.50% Floor)



9.25%







06/14/19









06/14/24









7,422









7,325









7,422









2.37



First Lien Secured Term Loan C



L+ 7.75% (1.50% Floor)



9.25%







10/07/20









06/14/24









912









895









895









0.29





WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS

December 31, 2020

(in thousands)

Investment Type(1)



Spread Above Index(2)



Interest Rate(3)



Acquisition Date(10)



Maturity Date



Principal/ Share Amount



Amortized Cost



Fair Value(11)



Fair Value As A Percentage of Net Assets

Ivy Rehab Holdings LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.75% (1.00% Floor)



7.75%







12/04/20









12/04/24









8,855







$ 8,682







$ 8,682









2.77%



First Lien Secured Revolving Loan﻿(7)



L+ 6.75% (1.00% Floor)



7.75%







12/04/20









12/04/25









—









—









—









—



First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan﻿(7)



L+ 6.75% (1.00% Floor)



7.75%







12/04/20









12/04/25









—









—









—









—



Lab Logistics, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.25% (1.00% Floor)



8.25%







10/16/19









11/19/25









709









693









694









0.22



First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan



L+ 7.25% (1.00% Floor)



8.25%







10/16/19









09/25/23









5,236









5,209









5,236









1.67



PG Dental New Jersey Parent, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.75% (1.00% Floor)



8.75%







11/25/20









11/25/25









16,170









15,813









15,814









5.05



First Lien Secured Revolving Loan ﻿(7)



L+ 7.75% (1.00% Floor)



8.75%







11/25/20









11/25/25









—









—









—









—

















































39,304









38,617









38,743









12.37



Home Furnishings





















































































Sure Fit Home Products, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan(8)



L+ 9.75% (1.00% Floor)



10.75%







10/26/18









07/13/22









5,229









5,111









4,019









1.28



Interactive Media & Services





















































































What If Media Group, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.50% (1.00% Floor)



7.50%







10/02/19









10/02/24









12,594









12,405









12,594









4.02



Internet & Direct Marketing Retail





















































































BBQ Buyer, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.00% (1.50% Floor)



9.50%







08/28/20









08/28/25









10,669









10,421









10,563









3.38



























































































First Lien Secured Revolving Loan﻿(7)



L+ 8.00% (1.50% Floor)



9.50%







08/28/20









02/28/21









—









—









8









—



Luxury Brand Holdings, Inc.





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.00% (1.00% Floor)



8.00%







12/04/20









06/04/26









6,000









5,882









5,882









1.88



Potpourri Group, Inc.





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.25% (1.50% Floor)



9.75%







07/03/19









07/03/24









18,390









18,099









18,238









5.83

















































35,059









34,402









34,691









11.09



Investment Banking & brokerage





















































































JVMC Holdings Corp. (f/k/a RJO Holdings Corp)





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.25% (1.00% Floor)



8.25%







02/28/19









02/28/24









13,598









13,512









13,598









4.35



IT Consulting & Other Services





















































































AST-Applications Software Technology LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.00% (1.00% Floor)



9.00% (1.00% PIK)







01/10/17









01/10/23









4,019









3,988









4,019









1.28



RCKC Acquisitions LLC (dba KSM Consulting LLC)





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.25% (1.00% Floor)



7.25%







12/31/20









12/31/26









11,378









11,150









11,150









3.56



First Lien Secured Revolving Loan﻿(7)



L+ 6.25% (1.00% Floor)



7.25%







12/31/20









12/31/26









—









—









—









—



First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan﻿(7)



L+ 6.25% (1.00% Floor)



7.25%







12/31/20









12/31/22









—









—









—









—

















































15,397









15,138









15,169









4.84







WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS

December 31, 2020

(in thousands)

Investment Type(1)



Spread Above Index(2)



Interest Rate(3)



Acquisition Date(10)



Maturity Date



Principal/ Share Amount



Amortized Cost



Fair Value(11)



Fair Value As A Percentage of Net Assets

Leisure Facilities





















































































Honors Holdings, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan(16)



L+ 7.97% (1.00% Floor)



8.97% (0.50% PIK)







09/06/19









09/06/24









9,427







$ 9,278







$ 8,296









2.65%



First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan﻿(16)



L+ 7.61% (1.00% Floor)



8.61% (0.50% PIK)







09/06/19









09/06/24









4,643









4,597









4,086









1.31



Lift Brands, Inc. (aka Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc)





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan A



L+ 3.25% (1.00% Floor)



4.25%







06/29/20









06/29/25









5,659









5,580









5,569









1.78



First Lien Secured Term Loan B



N/A



9.50% (9.50% PIK)







06/29/20









06/29/25









1,164









1,138









1,133









0.36



First Lien Secured Term Loan C(9)



N/A



9.50% (9.50% PIK)







06/29/20









NA









1,268









1,265









1,265









0.40

















































22,161









21,858









20,349









6.50



Office Services & Supplies





















































































Empire Office, Inc.





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.75% (1.50% Floor)



8.25%







04/12/19









04/12/24









10,736









10,595









10,489









3.35



Packaged Foods & Meats





















































































Lenny & Larry's, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan(17)



L+ 7.94% (1.00% Floor)



8.94% (1.17% PIK)







05/15/18









05/15/23









11,304









11,200









10,811









3.46



Personal Products





















































































Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.00% (1.00% Floor)



8.00%







12/30/20









12/31/25









11,500









11,270









11,270









3.60



First Lien Secured Revolving Loan﻿(7)



L+ 7.00% (1.00% Floor)



8.00%







12/30/20









12/31/25









—









—









—









—

















































11,500









11,270









11,270









3.60



Property & Casualty Insurance

















Policy Services Company, LLC(5)





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.00% (1.00% Floor)



7.00%







03/06/20









05/31/24









6,240









5,987









6,115









1.95



Research & Consulting Services





















































































Comniscient Technologies LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.50% (1.00% Floor)



8.50%







10/13/20









10/13/25









6,962









6,830









6,830









2.18



First Lien Secured Revolving Loan﻿(7)



L+ 7.50% (1.00% Floor)



8.50%







10/13/20









10/13/25









—









—









—









—



Nelson Worldwide, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 9.25% (1.00% Floor)



10.25%







01/09/18









01/09/23









11,593









11,477









11,362









3.63



ALM Media, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.50% (1.00% Floor)



7.50%







11/25/19









11/25/24









14,962









14,728









14,439









4.61

















































33,517









33,035









32,631









10.42



Restaurants





















































































LS GFG Holdings Inc.





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.00% (1.00% Floor)



8.00% (1.00% PIK)







11/30/18









11/19/25









11,240









10,442









9,779









3.13



Specialized Consumer Services





















































































True Blue Car Wash, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.12% (1.00% Floor)



8.12%







10/17/19









10/17/24









4,349









4,283









4,349









1.39



First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan



L+ 7.12% (1.00% Floor)



8.12%







10/17/19









10/17/24









2,014









1,997









2,014









0.64

















































6,363









6,280









6,363









2.03







WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS

December 31, 2020

(in thousands)

Investment Type(1)



Spread Above Index(2)



Interest Rate(3)



Acquisition Date(10)



Maturity Date



Principal/ Share Amount



Amortized Cost



Fair Value(11)



Fair Value As A Percentage of Net Assets

Specialized Finance





















































































Golden Pear Funding Assetco, LLC(5)





















































































Second Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 10.50% (1.00% Floor)



11.50%







09/20/18









03/20/24









10,938







$ 10,810







$ 10,938









3.50%



Oasis Legal Finance, LLC(5)





















































































Second Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 10.75% (1.00% Floor)



11.75%







09/09/16









03/09/22









12,500









12,446









12,500









3.99



WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC





















































































Subordinated Note(4)(5)(7)(9)(14)



L+ 6.50%



6.65%







07/19/19









N/A









41,073









41,073









41,073









13.13

















































64,511









64,329









64,511









20.62



Specialty Chemicals





















































































Flexitallic Group SAS





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.50% (1.00% Floor)



7.50%







10/28/19









10/29/26









11,632









11,389









10,818









3.46



Systems Software





















































































Vero Parent, Inc.





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.00% (1.00% Floor)



7.00%







11/06/19









08/16/24









7,074









6,613









7,074









2.26



Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals





















































































Source Code Midco, LLC





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.25% (1.00% Floor)



9.25%







05/04/18









05/04/23









22,322









22,022









22,322









7.13



Telestream Holdings Corporation





















































































First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.75% (1.00% Floor)



9.75%







10/15/20









10/15/25









14,037









13,608









13,769









4.40



First Lien Secured Revolving Loan﻿(7)



L+ 8.75% (1.00% Floor)



9.75%







10/15/20









10/15/25









—









—









15









—

















































36,359









35,630









36,106









11.54



Total Debt Investments











































694,114









658,704









657,249









210.03



Equity Investments





















































































Asset Management & Custody Banks





















































































Arcole Holding Corp. Shares(4)(5)(6)(19)



N/A



N/A







10/01/20









N/A









—









6,944









6,448









2.06



Data Processing & Outsourced Services





















































































Escalon Services Inc Warrants(4)



N/A



N/A







12/04/20









N/A









709









476









476









0.15



Diversified Support Services





















































































Quest Events, LLC Preferred Units(4)



N/A



N/A







12/28/18









12/08/25









317









317









—









—



ImageOne Industries, LLC Common A Units﻿(4)



N/A



N/A







09/20/19









N/A









225









—









14









—

















































542









317









14









—



Health Care Services





















































































Lab Logistics Preferred Units(4)



N/A



N/A







10/29/19









N/A









2









857









857









0.27



Internet & Direct Marketing Retail





















































































BBQ Buyer, LLC Shares(4)



N/A



N/A







08/28/20









N/A









1,100









1,100









1,265









0.40



Ross-Simons Topco, LP Preferred Units﻿(4)



N/A



N/A







12/04/20









N/A









600









600









600









0.19

















































1,700









1,700









1,865









0.59



IT Consulting & Other Services





















































































Keras Holdings, LLC Shares(dba KSM Consulting LLC)﻿(4)



N/A



N/A







12/31/20









N/A









496









496









496









0.16



Leisure Facilities





















































































Lift Brands, Inc. (aka Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc.) Class A Common Stock﻿(4)



N/A



N/A







06/29/20









N/A









2









1,955









282









0.09



Lift Brands, Inc. (aka Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc.) Warrants﻿(4)



N/A



N/A







06/29/20









06/28/28









1









793









114









0.04







WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS

December 31, 2020

(in thousands)

Investment Type(1)



Spread Above Index(2)



Interest Rate(3)



Acquisition Date(10)



Maturity Date



Principal/ Share Amount



Amortized Cost



Fair Value(11)



Fair Value As A Percentage of Net Assets















































3









2,748









396









0.13



Other Diversified Financial Services





















































































RCS Creditor Trust Class B Units(4)(6)



N/A



N/A







10/01/17









N/A









143







$ —







$ —









—%



SFS Global Holding Company Warrants﻿(4)



N/A



N/A







06/28/18









12/28/25









—









—









—









—



Sigue Corporation Warrants(4)



N/A



N/A







06/28/18









12/28/25









22









2,890









3,498









1.12

















































165









2,890









3,498









1.12



Specialized Finance





















































































NMFC Senior Loan Program I LLC Units﻿(4)(5)(6)



N/A



N/A







08/13/14









08/31/22









10,000









10,029









9,269









2.96



WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC Interests﻿(4)(5)(7)(14)



N/A



N/A







07/19/19









N/A









10,268









10,268









10,167









3.25

















































20,268









20,297









19,436









6.21



Total Equity Investments











































23,885









36,725









33,486









10.69



Total Investments











































717,999







$ 695,429







$ 690,735









220.72%







WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC. CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS December 31, 2020 (in thousands)

(1) Except as otherwise noted, all investments are non-controlled/non-affiliate investments as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), and provide collateral for the Company's credit facility. (2) The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), which resets monthly, quarterly or semiannually, the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate ("CDOR" or "C") or the U.S. Prime Rate as published by the Wall Street Journal ("Prime" or "P"). The one, three and six-month LIBOR were 0.1%, 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, as of December 31, 2020. The Prime was 3.25% as of December 31, 2020. The CDOR was 0.5% as of December 31, 2020. (3) The interest rate is the "all-in-rate" including the current index and spread, the fixed rate, and the payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest rate, as the case may be. (4) The investment or a portion of the investment does not provide collateral for the Company's credit facility. (5) Not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the 1940 Act. Under the 1940 Act, the Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time the acquisition is made, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of total assets. Qualifying assets represented 84% of total assets as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments. (6) Investment is a non-controlled/affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act. (7) The investment has an unfunded commitment in addition to any amounts presented in the consolidated schedule of investments as of December 31, 2020. (8) The investment is on non-accrual status. (9) Security is perpetual with no defined maturity date. (10) Except as otherwise noted, all of the Company's portfolio company investments, which as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments represented 221% of the Company's net assets or 96% of the Company's total assets, are subject to legal restrictions on sales. (11) The fair value of each investment was determined using significant unobservable inputs. (12) The investment was comprised of two contracts, which were indexed to different base rates, L and P, respectively. The Spread Above Index and Interest Rate presented represent the weighted average of both contracts. (13) Principal amount is denominated in Canadian dollars. (14) Investment is a controlled affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act. On January 14, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, a public pension fund established under Ohio law ("STRS Ohio"), to create WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund, LLC ("STRS JV"), a joint venture, which invests primarily in senior secured first and second lien term loans. (15) In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest amount of 2.75% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder. (16) In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest amount of 3.50% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder. (17) In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest amount of 3.00% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder. (18) In August 2020, in conjunction with the AG Kings Holdings, Inc. bankruptcy, the Company converted approximately $14.2 million of its existing first lien secured term loan into a new superpriority secured debtor-in-possession term loan. (19) On October 1, 2020, as part of a restructuring agreement between the Company and Arcole Acquisition Corp, the Company's investments in first lien secured term loans to Arcole Acquisition Corp were converted into common shares of Arcole Holding Corp. (20) At the option of the issuer, interest can be paid in cash or cash and PIK. The issuer may elect to pay up to 2.00% PIK.

