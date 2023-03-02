WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results and Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.355 Per Share and Special Distribution of $0.07 Per Share

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Mar 02, 2023, 07:30 ET

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WHF) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. In addition, the Company's board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.355 per share and a special distribution of $0.07 per share with respect to the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The distributions will be payable on April 4, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 24, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Summary Highlights

  • Net Asset Value of $332.4 million, or $14.30 per share, compared to $15.10 per share in 2021
  • Investment portfolio(1) totaling $760.2 million
  • STRS JV investment portfolio totaling $284.3 million
  • Gross investment deployments(2) of $49.8 million for the fourth quarter, including new originations of $42.1 million and $7.7 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments
  • Gross investment deployments(2) of $221.0 million for the year, including new originations of $166.6 million and $54.4 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments
  • Net investment income of $11.1 million, or $0.476 per share, for the fourth quarter
  • Core net investment income of $11.1 million, or $0.476 per share(3), for the fourth quarter
  • Annual net investment income of $37.3 million, or $1.604 per share
  • Annual core net investment income of $35.5 million, or $1.526 per share(3)
  • Annual distributions of $1.47 per share, including special distribution of $0.05 per share

Recent Developments

In February 2023, the Company, together with State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, a public pension fund established under Ohio law ("STRS Ohio"), increased their capital commitments to their joint venture, WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC (the "WHF STRS JV"), by $25 million.  The increased commitment will be funded by an incremental $15 million investment from WhiteHorse Finance and an incremental $10 million investment from STRS Ohio bringing total capital commitments to the WHF STRS JV to $175 million.

Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am pleased to report WhiteHorse recorded its highest quarterly Core NII since our IPO in 2012 due to the positive impact of an interest rate environment on our debt portfolio comprised of floating rate investments.  While we marked down some assets during the quarter, largely due to market pricing, our portfolio companies are performing well against a challenging economic backdrop.  The investments in our existing portfolio were underwritten at modest leverage levels and are generally well positioned to service our debt in a rising interest rate environment.  Additionally, our portfolio remains overwhelmingly represented by non-cyclical or light cyclical borrowers.  The current market environment offers exceptionally attractive terms, and we are being cautious in the face of a weakening economy and remain focused on credits with compelling risk return characteristics.  As previously announced, WhiteHorse, together with STRS Ohio, have increased our capital commitments to our joint venture by $25 million, bringing total capital commitments to the JV to $175 million.  We believe WhiteHorse's equity investment in the joint venture provides attractive returns for shareholders and is particularly relevant given the current market backdrop.  Given the joint venture's return on equity, we look forward to utilizing the new capital commitment as we seek to increase our exposure to a highly accretive earnings stream.  WhiteHorse is equipped to take advantage of the current lender friendly market conditions as our pipeline activity remains high, and our three-tier architecture continues to provide the BDC differentiated sourcing capabilities.  The strength of the pipeline enables us to be meticulous in our deal selection and lead to earnings accretion and continued coverage of our dividend."

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of December 31, 2022, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $760.2 million, compared with $819.2 million as of December 31, 2021. The portfolio as of December 31, 2022 consisted of 115 positions across 72 companies with a weighted average effective yield of 12.6% on income-producing debt investments. The average debt investment size (excluding investments in STRS JV (as defined below)) was $7.0 million with the overall portfolio comprised of approximately 81.3% first lien secured loans, 2.7% second lien secured loans, 2.8% equity and 13.2% in investments in STRS JV. Almost all loans were variable rate investments (primarily indexed to the London Interbank Offered Rate or Secured Overnight Financing Rate) with fixed rate securities representing only 0.4% of loans at fair value. Nearly all performing floating rate investments have interest rate floors.

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in six new portfolio companies for a total of $42.1 million, added a total of $7.7 million to existing portfolio companies, and made net fundings of $4.0 million to revolver loans. Proceeds from sales and repayments totaled approximately $40.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, driven by three full realizations in Escalon Services Inc., CHS Therapy, LLC and Access USA Shipping, LLC.

In addition to the transactions discussed above, during the three months ended December 31, 2022, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets comprised of one new portfolio company totaling $8.0 million to STRS JV in exchange for cash proceeds.

During the year ended December 31, 2022, WhiteHorse Finance invested $166.6 million across 19 new portfolio companies. The Company also invested $54.4 million in existing portfolio companies. Proceeds from sales and repayments totaled approximately $183.3 million for the year.

In addition to the transactions above, during the year ended December 31, 2022, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets totaling $108.5 million in exchange for a net investment in STRS JV of $25 million as well as cash proceeds of $83.5 million. As of December 31, 2022, the Company's investment in STRS JV was approximately $100.2 million, at fair value.

WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC

As of December 31, 2022, STRS JV's portfolio totaled $284.3 million, consisted of 28 portfolio companies and had a weighted average effective yield of 11.3% on its portfolio.

Results of Operations

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's net investment income was approximately $11.1 million and $37.3 million, compared with approximately $7.5 million and 28.8 million for the same periods in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 48.0% and 29.5%, respectively. The increase in net investment income for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to higher investment income from interest income and STRS JV due to larger portfolio sizes in both the Company and STRS JV and an increase in base rates. This was partially offset by an increase in interest expense, due to higher borrowing balance and base rates, and higher management fee due to growth in average assets as compared to the same period in the prior year. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company's investment in STRS JV generated an annualized, gross investment yield of approximately 15.5%.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, core net investment income(3) was $11.1 million and $35.5 million, or $0.476 per share and $1.526 per share, respectively, compared with $7.3 million and $29.7 million, or $0.322 per share and $1.405 per share, respectively, for the same periods in the prior year.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, WhiteHorse Finance reported a net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $12.3 million and $21.6 million, respectively. This compares with the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $4.3 million and a net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $1.3 million, respectively. The decrease for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to markdowns on the portfolio in the current quarter.

WhiteHorse Finance reported a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $15.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, which compares with a net increase of $3.1 million and $30.1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $332.4 million, or $14.30 per share, as of December 31, 2022, compared with $343.0 million, or $14.76 per share, as of September 30, 2022. As of December 31, 2021, WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $349.8 million, or $15.10 per share.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2022, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $26.3 million, compared with $19.3 million as of September 30, 2022, inclusive of restricted cash. As of December 31, 2022, the Company also had $79.9 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility. 

Distributions

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a distribution of $0.355 per share and a special distribution of $0.07 per share with respect to the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The distributions will be payable on April 4, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 24, 2023.

On November 14, 2022, the Company declared a distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, consistent with distributions declared for the forty-first consecutive quarter since the Company's initial public offering. The distribution was paid on January 4, 2023 to stockholders of record as of December 21, 2022.

Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $55 billion of capital under management(4) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com. For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com.

(1) Includes investments in WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC ("STRS JV"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $100.2 million, at fair value.

(2) Excludes investments made in STRS JV.

(3) "Core net investment income" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding (i) the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, (ii) the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (iii) excise and other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional information on core net investment income and a reconciliation of core net investment income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net investment income, are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.

(4) Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

SCHEDULE 1

As a supplement to GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided information relating to core net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core net investment income represents net investment income adjusted to exclude the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). There were no excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data):

















December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021


Amount

 Per Share



Amount

 Per Share








Amounts





Amounts

Net investment income

$

11,074

$

0.476

$

7,454

$

0.331

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness

-


-


662


0.029

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee

-


-


(863)


(0.038)

Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses

-


-


-


-

Core net investment income

$

11,074

$

0.476

$

7,253

$

0.322

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data):

















December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021


Amount

 Per Share



Amount

 Per Share








Amounts





Amounts

Net investment income

$

37,258

$

1.604

$

28,791

$

1.361

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness

-


-


662


0.032

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee

(1,803)


(0.078)


261


0.012

Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses

-


-


-


-

Core net investment income

$

35,455

$

1.526

$

29,714

$

1.405

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Assets





Investments, at fair value





Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments

$

650,535

$

736,727

Non-controlled affiliate company investments

9,533

6,874

Controlled affiliate company investments

100,160

75,607

Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $782,429 and $831,960, respectively)

760,228

819,208

Cash and cash equivalents

9,508

12,185

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

14,683

9,814

Restricted foreign currency (cost of $2,066 and $464, respectively)

2,073

469

Interest and dividend receivable

7,814

7,521

Amounts receivable on unsettled investment transactions

283

Escrow receivable

711

515

Prepaid expenses and other receivables

1,174

1,307

Total assets

$

796,474

$

851,019







Liabilities





Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $4,718 and $5,679, respectively)

$

440,427

$

475,958

Distributions payable

8,251

8,222

Management fees payable

3,860

3,766

Incentive fees payable

5,618

7,958

Interest payable

2,774

2,087

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

2,329

2,438

Advances received from unfunded credit facilities

825

839

Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts

3

Total liabilities

$

464,087

$

501,268







Commitments and contingencies












Net assets





Common stock, 23,243,088 and 23,162,667 shares issued and outstanding, par value
$0.001 per share, respectively, and 100,000,000 shares authorized

23

23

Paid-in capital in excess of par

339,240

339,161

Accumulated earnings (losses)

(6,876)

10,567

Total net assets

332,387

349,751

Total liabilities and total net assets

$

796,474

$

851,019

Number of shares outstanding

23,243,088

23,162,667

Net asset value per share

$

14.30

$

15.10







WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)
















Year ended December 31, 



2022

2021

2020

Investment income









From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments









Interest income

$

69,731

$

59,845

$

54,039

Fee income


3,474

2,621

1,988

Dividend income


300

273

133

From non-controlled affiliate company investments









Interest income


339



Dividend income


321

1,190

1,183

From controlled affiliate company investments









Interest income


6,385

3,307

2,595

Dividend income


6,977

4,907

1,761

Total investment income


87,527

72,143

61,699

Expenses









Interest expense


21,940

16,594

13,125

Base management fees


15,600

13,975

12,464

Performance-based incentive fees


7,059

7,524

7,619

Administrative service fees


683

683

683

General and administrative expenses


3,963

3,572

2,909

Total expenses


49,245

42,348

36,800

Net investment income before excise tax


38,282

29,795

24,899

Excise tax




1,024

1,004

742

Net investment income after excise tax


37,258

28,791

24,157











Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions









Net realized gains (losses)









Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments


(15,683)

7,994

4,118

Non-controlled affiliate company investments


1,725

562

Foreign currency transactions


(310)

262

70

Foreign currency forward contracts




(3)

(25)

Net realized gains (losses)


(14,268)

8,815

4,163

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)









Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments


(3,505)

(9,501)

4,685

Non-controlled affiliate company investments


(5,239)

1,187

(878)

Controlled affiliate company investments


(447)

708

(464)

Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies


1,887

94

22

Foreign currency forward contracts


(3)



Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)


(7,307)

(7,512)

3,365

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions


(21,575)

1,303

7,528

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$

15,683

$

30,094

$

31,685











Per Common Share Data









Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

0.68

$

1.42

$

1.55

Dividends and distributions declared per common share

$

1.47

$

1.56

$

1.55

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding


23,229,552

21,150,168

20,546,032

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments

December 31, 2022

(in thousands)


























Issuer

Investment Type(1)

Floor

Reference Rate(2)

Spread
Above
Index

Interest
Rate(3)

Acquisition
Date(10)

Maturity
Date

Principal/
Share
Amount

Amortized
Cost

Fair
Value(11)

Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets

North America
























Debt Investments
























Air Freight & Logistics
























Gulf Winds International Acquisition, LLC (d/b/a Gulf Winds International, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

11.43 %

12/16/22

12/18/28

4,853

$

4,708

$

4,708

1.42

%

Gulf Winds International Acquisition, LLC (d/b/a Gulf Winds International, Inc.)⁽⁷⁾

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

11.43 %

12/16/22

12/18/28







Motivational Marketing, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.25 %

10.59 %

07/12/21

07/12/26

11,113

10,956

10,749

3.23

Motivational Marketing, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)⁽⁷⁾⁽¹²⁾

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

Base Rate

5.56 %

11.21 %

07/12/21

07/12/26

158

155

133

0.04



















15,819

15,590

4.69

Alternative Carriers
























Patagonia Holdco LLC (d/b/a Lumen LATAM)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.50 %

SOFR

5.75 %

9.96 %

08/05/22

08/01/29

14,588

12,105

12,068

3.63



















12,105

12,068

3.63

Application Software
























Atlas Purchaser, Inc. (d/b/a Aspect Software, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75 %

LIBOR

5.25 %

8.68 %

08/29/22

05/08/28

3,097

2,611

2,556

0.76

Atlas Purchaser, Inc. (d/b/a Aspect Software, Inc.)

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75 %

LIBOR

9.00 %

14.20 %

05/03/21

05/07/29

15,000

14,642

11,969

3.59

MBS Highway, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

11.92 %

10/13/22

10/13/27

9,476

9,250

9,250

2.78

Naviga Inc. (f/k/a Newscycle Solutions, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

11.68 %

10/06/22

12/29/23

3,180

3,177

3,084

0.93

Naviga Inc. (f/k/a Newscycle Solutions, Inc.)⁽⁷⁾⁽¹²⁾

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

Base Rate

6.63 %

12.19 %

10/06/22

12/29/23

267

267

258

0.08



















29,947

27,117

8.14

Asset Management & Custody Banks
























JZ Capital Partners Ltd.(4)(5)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.00 %

11.33 %

01/26/22

01/26/27

10,286

10,118

10,135

3.05

JZ Capital Partners Ltd.(4)(5)(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.00 %

11.33 %

01/26/22

01/26/27





9





















10,118

10,144

3.05

Automotive Retail
























Team Car Care Holdings, LLC (Heartland Auto)⁽¹²⁾

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

Base Rate

7.98 %

11.83 %

02/16/18

06/28/24

14,363

14,311

14,363

4.32



















14,311

14,363

4.32

Broadcasting
























Coastal Television Broadcasting Group LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.50 %

10.80 %

12/30/21

12/30/26

8,036

7,908

7,785

2.34

Coastal Television Broadcasting Group LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.50 %

10.80 %

12/30/21

12/30/26





(5)





















7,908

7,780

2.34

Building Products
























PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)⁽¹³⁾

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

CDOR

6.00 %

10.52 %

12/17/21

12/17/26

8,935

6,879

6,504

1.95

PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)⁽⁷⁾⁽¹³⁾

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

CDOR

6.00 %

10.52 %

12/17/21

12/17/26





2


PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.00 %

10.17 %

12/17/21

12/17/26

2,176

2,141

2,144

0.65

PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)⁽⁷⁾

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.00 %

10.17 %

12/17/21

12/17/26







Trimlite Buyer LLC (d/b/a Trimlite LLC)⁽⁵⁾⁽¹³⁾

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

CDOR

6.00 %

10.88 %

07/27/21

07/27/26

20,582

16,162

14,926

4.49



















25,182

23,576

7.09

Cable & Satellite
























Bulk Midco, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.50 %

11.64 %

10/28/22

06/10/24

19,228

19,126

18,525

5.57

Bulk Midco, LLC

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.50 %

11.64% (10.64% Cash + 1.00% PIK)

10/28/22

06/10/24

2,000

1,963

1,964

0.59



















21,089

20,489

6.16

Commodity Chemicals
























FGI Acquisition Corp. (d/b/a Flexitallic Group SAS)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

11.73% (11.23% Cash + 0.50% PIK)

10/28/19

10/29/26

16,350

15,794

15,859

4.77

US Methanol Midco LLC (d/b/a US Methanol LLC)⁽²⁴⁾

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.75 %

12.17% PIK

12/20/22

12/20/27

4,667

4,551

4,551

1.37

US Methanol Midco LLC (d/b/a US Methanol LLC)⁽⁷⁾⁽²⁴⁾

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.75 %

12.17% PIK

12/20/22

12/20/27


























20,345

20,410

6.14

Construction Materials
























Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

11.23 %

12/30/20

12/29/25

7,079

$

6,994

$

6,727

2.01

%

Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC(7)(12)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

Base Rate

5.88 %

12.28 %

12/30/20

12/29/25

779

772

732

0.22



















7,766

7,459

2.23

Data Processing & Outsourced Services
























Future Payment Technologies, L.P.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

8.25 %

12.37 %

12/23/16

06/07/24

22,911

22,776

22,817

6.86



















22,776

22,817

6.86

Distributors
























Foodservices Brand Group, LLC (d/b/a Crown Brands Group)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

8.00 %

12.80 %

11/22/22

12/09/25

357

357

330

0.10

Foodservices Brand Group, LLC (d/b/a Crown Brands Group)⁽¹⁹⁾

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50 %

SOFR

6.50 %

10.92 %

11/22/22

01/08/26

5,171

5,108

3,841

1.16



















5,465

4,171

1.26

Diversified Chemicals
























Manchester Acquisition Sub LLC (d/b/a Draslovka Holding AS)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75 %

SOFR

5.75 %

10.30 %

11/16/21

11/16/26

7,920

7,578

6,731

2.03

Sklar Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Starco)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

Prime

8.75 %

16.25% (14.25% Cash + 2.00% PIK)

11/13/19

05/13/23

7,353

7,302

6,537

1.97



















14,880

13,268

4.00

Diversified Support Services
























NNA Services, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.75 %

11.48 %

08/27/21

08/27/26

11,302

11,199

10,833

3.26



















11,199

10,833

3.26

Education Services
























EducationDynamics, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.00 %

11.39% (10.89% Cash + 0.50% PIK)

09/15/21

09/15/26

13,053

12,861

12,663

3.80

EducationDynamics, LLC(4)(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.00 %

11.39% (10.89% Cash + 0.50% PIK)

09/15/21

09/15/26





(26)

(0.01)

EducationDynamics, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.00 %

11.39% (10.89% Cash + 0.50% PIK)

09/15/21

09/15/26





(18)

(0.01)

EducationDynamics, LLC(4)

Subordinated Unsecured Term Loan

N/A

N/A

4.00 %

4.00 %

09/15/21

03/15/27

167

167

167

0.05



















13,028

12,786

3.83

Electric Utilities
























CleanChoice Energy, Inc. (d/b/a CleanChoice)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.25 %

11.33 %

10/12/21

10/12/26

10,500

10,341

10,411

3.13



















10,341

10,411

3.13

Environmental & Facilities Services
























Industrial Specialty Services USA LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.25 %

10.98 %

12/31/21

12/31/26

11,887

11,697

11,559

3.48

Industrial Specialty Services USA LLC(7)(12)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

Base Rate

5.90 %

11.41 %

12/31/21

12/31/26

674

663

649

0.20

Solar Holdings Bidco Limited (d/b/a SLR Consulting Ltd.)⁽⁵⁾⁽¹⁵⁾

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.50 %

SOFR

6.75 %

11.05 %

09/30/22

09/28/29

2,783

2,709

2,713

0.82

Solar Holdings Bidco Limited (d/b/a SLR Consulting Ltd.)⁽⁵⁾⁽¹³⁾⁽¹⁵⁾

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.50 %

CDOR

6.75 %

11.61 %

09/30/22

09/28/29

3,837

2,729

2,749

0.83

Solar Holdings Bidco Limited (d/b/a SLR Consulting Ltd.)⁽⁵⁾⁽¹⁵⁾⁽²²⁾

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.00 %

SONIA

6.75 %

10.18 %

09/30/22

09/28/29

168

182

199

0.06

Solar Holdings Bidco Limited (d/b/a SLR Consulting Ltd.)⁽⁵⁾⁽¹⁵⁾

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

0.50 %

SOFR

6.75 %

11.05 %

09/30/22

09/28/29

53

51

52

0.02

Solar Holdings Bidco Limited (d/b/a SLR Consulting Ltd.)⁽⁵⁾⁽⁷⁾⁽¹⁵⁾⁽²³⁾

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

0.50 %

SOFR

6.75 %

11.05 %

09/30/22

09/28/29





(62)

(0.02)



















18,031

17,859

5.39

Health Care Facilities
























Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.75 %

12.04 %

10/05/21

10/05/26

10,423

10,266

10,161

3.06

Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.75 %

12.04 %

10/05/21

10/05/26





(14)


Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.75 %

12.04 %

10/05/21

10/05/26





(16)





















10,266

10,131

3.06

Health Care Services
























Lab Logistics, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.25 %

11.67 %

10/16/19

09/25/23

5,487

$

5,446

$

5,487

1.65

%

Lab Logistics, LLC

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.25 %

11.67 %

10/16/19

09/25/23

5,131

5,124

5,131

1.54

PG Dental New Jersey Parent, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

9.00 %

13.32% (12.57% Cash + 0.75% PIK)

11/25/20

11/25/25

13,495

13,324

12,415

3.74

PG Dental New Jersey Parent, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

8.25 %

12.57% (11.82% Cash + 0.75% PIK)

11/25/20

11/25/25

352

347

300

0.09



















24,241

23,333

7.02

Health Care Supplies
























ABB/Con-cise Optical Group LLC (d/b/a ABB Optical Group, LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75 %

LIBOR

7.50 %

12.67 %

02/23/22

02/23/28

21,573

21,110

20,997

6.32

ABB/Con-cise Optical Group LLC (d/b/a ABB Optical Group, LLC)⁽⁷⁾⁽¹²⁾

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

0.75 %

Base Rate

6.51 %

13.98 %

02/23/22

02/23/28

2,151

2,105

2,093

0.63



















23,215

23,090

6.95

Heavy Electrical Equipment
























PPS CR Acquisition, Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant Services)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.25 %

10.98 %

06/25/21

06/25/26

14,130

13,922

13,774

4.14

PPS CR Acquisition, Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant Services)⁽⁷⁾

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.25 %

10.98 %

07/11/22

06/25/26





(34)

(0.01)

PPS CR Acquisition, Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant Services)⁽⁷⁾⁽¹²⁾

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

Base Rate

5.96 %

11.36 %

06/25/21

06/25/24

836

828

780

0.23



















14,750

14,520

4.36

Home Furnishings
























Sleep OpCo LLC (d/b/a Brooklyn Bedding LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

10.40 %

10/12/21

10/12/26

20,834

20,517

20,210

6.08

Sleep OpCo LLC (d/b/a Brooklyn Bedding LLC)⁽⁷⁾

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

10.40 %

10/12/21

10/12/26





(39)

(0.01)

Hollander Intermediate LLC (d/b/a Hollander Sleep Products, LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

2.00 %

SOFR

8.75 %

13.19 %

09/19/22

09/21/26

4,861

4,821

4,609

1.39



















25,338

24,780

7.46

Household Appliances
























Token Buyer, Inc. (d/b/a Therm-O-Disc, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.50 %

SOFR

6.00 %

10.73 %

05/26/22

05/31/29

7,214

6,680

6,615

1.99



















6,680

6,615

1.99

Household Products
























The Kyjen Company, LLC (d/b/a Outward Hound)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

11.65% (11.15% Cash + 0.50% PIK)

04/05/21

04/05/26

11,334

11,223

10,429

3.14

The Kyjen Company, LLC (d/b/a Outward Hound)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.58 %

10.90% (10.40% Cash + 0.50% PIK)

04/05/21

04/05/26

798

790

724

0.22



















12,013

11,153

3.36

Industrial Machinery
























BLP Buyer, Inc. (d/b/a Bishop Lifting Products, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.25 %

SOFR

6.50 %

10.21 %

10/03/22

02/01/27

2,149

2,098

2,091

0.63

Project Castle, Inc. (d/b/a Material Handling Systems, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.50 %

SOFR

5.50 %

10.08 %

06/09/22

06/01/29

8,355

7,535

7,269

2.19



















9,633

9,360

2.82

Interactive Media & Services
























MSI Information Services, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.75 %

12.17 %

04/25/22

04/24/26

7,751

7,623

7,554

2.27

MSI Information Services, Inc.(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.75 %

12.17 %

04/25/22

04/24/26





(9)





















7,623

7,545

2.27

Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
























BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQ Guys)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50 %

LIBOR

9.00 %

13.38% (12.38% Cash + 1.00% PIK)

08/28/20

08/28/25

12,720

12,550

12,465

3.75

BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQ Guys)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.50 %

LIBOR

9.00 %

13.38% (12.38% Cash + 1.00% PIK)

04/29/22

08/28/25

2,593

2,557

2,541

0.76

Luxury Brand Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Ross-Simons, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

10.91 %

12/04/20

06/04/26

5,880

5,807

5,880

1.77

Potpourri Group, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50 %

LIBOR

8.25 %

12.47 %

07/03/19

07/03/24

14,187

14,091

14,187

4.27



















35,005

35,073

10.55

Investment Banking & Brokerage
























JVMC Holdings Corp. (fka RJO Holdings Corp)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

10.88 %

02/28/19

02/28/24

11,860

$

11,833

$

11,860

3.57

%



















11,833

11,860

3.57

IT Consulting & Other Services
























ATSG, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

11.14 %

11/12/21

11/12/26

13,833

13,620

13,487

4.06



















13,620

13,487

4.06

Leisure Facilities
























Honors Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Orange Theory)⁽¹⁵⁾⁽¹⁶⁾

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.12 %

11.73 %

09/06/19

09/06/24

9,440

9,344

9,254

2.78

Honors Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Orange Theory)⁽¹⁵⁾⁽¹⁶⁾

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

11.62 %

09/06/19

09/06/24

4,649

4,621

4,557

1.37

Lift Brands, Inc. (d/b/a Snap Fitness)

First Lien Secured Term Loan A

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.50 %

11.88 %

06/29/20

06/29/25

5,574

5,531

5,520

1.66

Lift Brands, Inc. (d/b/a Snap Fitness)

First Lien Secured Term Loan B

N/A

N/A

9.50 %

9.50% (0.00% Cash + 9.50% PIK)

06/29/20

06/29/25

1,330

1,316

1,266

0.38

Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)⁽⁹⁾

First Lien Secured Term Loan C

N/A

N/A

9.50 %

9.50% (0.00% Cash + 9.50% PIK)

06/29/20

N/A

1,268

1,265

1,198

0.36



















22,077

21,795

6.55

Leisure Products
























Playmonster Group LLC(6)(20)

Priority First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.75 %

11.47% PIK

12/09/22

06/08/26

184

176

176

0.05

Playmonster Group LLC(6)(20)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

9.00 %

13.36% PIK

01/24/22

06/08/26

3,663

3,664

2,977

0.90

Leviathan Intermediate Holdco, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.54 %

12/27/22

12/27/27

10,452

10,139

10,138

3.05

Leviathan Intermediate Holdco, LLC⁽⁷⁾

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.54 %

12/27/22

12/27/27

78

76

75

0.02



















14,055

13,366

4.02

Life Sciences Tools & Services
























LSCS Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Eversana Life Science Services, LLC)

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

0.50 %

LIBOR

8.00 %

12.38 %

11/23/21

12/16/29

5,000

4,935

4,824

1.45



















4,935

4,824

1.45

Office Services & Supplies
























American Crafts, LC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

8.50 %

12.88 %

05/28/21

05/28/26

9,555

9,473

8,244

2.48

American Crafts, LC

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

8.50 %

12.88 %

10/01/22

05/28/26

1,367

1,346

1,147

0.35

Empire Office, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50 %

LIBOR

6.75 %

11.13 %

04/12/19

04/12/24

11,806

11,728

11,687

3.52

Empire Office, Inc.(4)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.50 %

LIBOR

6.75 %

11.13 %

08/17/21

04/12/24

4,803

4,746

4,754

1.43



















27,293

25,832

7.78

Packaged Foods & Meats
























Lenny & Larry's, LLC⁽¹⁵⁾⁽¹⁷⁾

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

8.33 %

12.65% (10.94% Cash + 1.71% PIK)

05/15/18

05/15/23

11,214

11,198

10,941

3.30



















11,198

10,941

3.30

Personal Products
























Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.00 %

11.65 %

12/30/20

12/30/25

11,519

11,381

11,159

3.36

Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.00 %

10.78 %

12/30/20

12/30/25

265

262

252

0.08

Sunless, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

11.23 %

06/30/22

08/13/25

2,086

2,051

2,071

0.62



















13,694

13,482

4.06

Real Estate Development
























StoicLane MidCo, LLC (d/b/a StoicLane Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

11.82 %

11/04/22

11/04/27

4,653

4,540

4,540

1.37

StoicLane MidCo, LLC (d/b/a StoicLane Inc.)⁽⁷⁾

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.20 %

11/04/22

11/04/27

3,621

3,563

3,563

1.07



















8,103

8,103

2.44

Real Estate Operating Companies
























HRG Management, LLC (d/b/a HomeRiver Group, LLC)⁽⁷⁾

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.25 %

10.48 %

12/23/22

10/19/26


$


$


%

Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

11.73 %

12/02/22

12/02/27

5,155

5,003

5,003

1.50

Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)⁽⁷⁾

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

11.42 %

12/02/22

12/02/27

56

55

55

0.02

Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)⁽⁷⁾

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

11.42 %

12/02/22

12/02/27

258

251

251

0.08



















5,309

5,309

1.60

Research & Consulting Services
























Aeyon LLC⁽¹⁵⁾

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

8.88 %

13.19 %

02/10/22

02/10/27

8,910

8,764

8,641

2.60

ALM Media, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

10.91 %

11/25/19

11/25/24

13,388

13,286

13,255

3.99



















22,050

21,896

6.59

Specialized Consumer Services
























Camp Facility Services Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction Services, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

10.89 %

11/16/21

11/16/27

11,798

11,606

11,326

3.41

Camp Facility Services Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction Services, Inc.)⁽⁴⁾⁽⁷⁾

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

10.89 %

11/16/21

11/16/27





(96)

(0.03)

HC Salon Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Hair Cuttery)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

11.23 %

09/30/21

09/30/26

11,521

11,348

11,521

3.47

HC Salon Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Hair Cuttery)⁽⁷⁾

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

11.23 %

09/30/21

09/30/26





10


True Blue Car Wash, LLC⁽¹⁵⁾

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.88 %

11.30 %

10/17/19

10/17/24

9,903

9,822

9,942

2.99

True Blue Car Wash, LLC⁽⁷⁾⁽¹⁵⁾

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.50 %

10.92 %

10/17/19

10/17/24

4,160

4,107

4,189

1.26



















36,883

36,892

11.10

Specialized Finance
























WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC(4)(5)(9)(14)

Subordinated Note

N/A

LIBOR

6.50 %

10.67 %

07/19/19

N/A

80,000

80,000

80,000

24.07



















80,000

80,000

24.07

Systems Software
























Arcstor Midco, LLC (d/b/a Arcserve (USA), LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

11.92% (8.17% Cash + 3.75% PIK)

03/16/21

03/16/27

19,623

19,353

17,847

5.37



















19,353

17,847

5.37

Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
























Telestream Holdings Corporation

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

9.25 %

13.67 %

10/15/20

10/15/25

15,846

15,556

15,762

4.74

Telestream Holdings Corporation(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

9.25 %

13.67 %

10/15/20

10/15/25

927

910

928

0.28

Telestream Holdings Corporation(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

9.25 %

13.67 %

05/12/22

10/15/25





3





















16,466

16,693

5.02


























Total Debt Investments
















$

735,943

$

719,068

216.34

%


























Equity Investments(21)
























Advertising
























Avision Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Avision Sales Group)⁽⁴⁾

Class A LLC Interests

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/15/21

N/A

208

$

258

$

154

0.05

%



















258

154

0.05

Air Freight & Logistics
























Motivational CIV, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)⁽⁴⁾

Class B Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

07/12/21

N/A

1,250

1,250

517

0.16



















1,250

517

0.16

Building Products
























PFB Holding Company, LLC (d/b/a PFB Corporation)⁽⁴⁾⁽¹³⁾

Class A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/17/21

N/A

1

423

786

0.24



















423

786

0.24

Diversified Support Services
























Quest Events, LLC(4)

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/28/18

12/08/25

347

$

347

$

110

0.03

%

ImageOne Industries, LLC(4)

Common A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

09/20/19

N/A

229

4

92

0.03



















351

202

0.06

Education Services
























Eddy Acquisitions, LLC (d/b/a EducationDynamics, LLC)⁽⁴⁾

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

12.00 %

12.00 %

09/15/21

N/A

167

167

83

0.02



















167

83

0.02

Environmental & Facilities Services
























BPII-JL Group Holdings LP (d/b/a Juniper Landscaping Holdings LLC)⁽⁴⁾

Class A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/29/21

N/A

83

825

600

0.18



















825

600

0.18

Industrial Machinery
























BL Products Parent, LP (d/b/a Bishop Lifting Products, Inc.)⁽⁴⁾

Class A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

02/01/22

N/A

667

667

514

0.15



















667

514

0.15

Interactive Media & Services
























What If Media Group, LLC(4)

Common Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

07/02/21

N/A

851

851

1,943

0.58



















851

1,943

0.58

Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
























BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQGuys)⁽⁴⁾

Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

08/28/20

N/A

1,100

1,100

1,404

0.42

Ross-Simons Topco, LP (d/b/a Ross-Simons, Inc.)⁽⁴⁾

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

8.00 %

8.00% PIK

12/04/20

N/A

600

514

714

0.21



















1,614

2,118

0.63

Investment Banking & Brokerage
























Arcole Holding Corporation(4)(5)(6)(18)

Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

10/01/20

N/A



6,944

6,380

1.92



















6,944

6,380

1.92

IT Consulting & Other Services
























CX Holdco LLC (d/b/a Cennox Inc.)⁽⁴⁾

Common Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

05/04/21

N/A

1,068

1,116

1,558

0.47

Keras Holdings, LLC (d/b/a KSM Consulting, LLC)⁽⁴⁾

Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/31/20

N/A

496

496

363

0.11



















1,612

1,921

0.58

Leisure Facilities
























Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)⁽⁴⁾

Class A Common Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/29/20

N/A

2

1,941

131

0.04

Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)⁽⁴⁾

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/29/20

06/28/28

1

793

53

0.02



















2,734

184

0.06

Leisure Products
























Playmonster Group Equity, Inc. (d/b/a Playmonster Group LLC)⁽⁴⁾⁽⁶⁾⁽⁸⁾⁽²⁰⁾

Preferred Stock

N/A

N/A

14.00 %

14.00% PIK

01/24/22

N/A

36

3,600


0.01

Playmonster Group Equity, Inc. (d/b/a Playmonster Group LLC)⁽⁴⁾⁽⁶⁾⁽²⁰⁾

Common Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

01/24/22

N/A

72

460






















4,060


0.01

Office Services & Supplies
























American Crafts Holdings, LLC (d/b/a American Crafts, LC)⁽⁴⁾

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/22/22

12/22/32






























Other Diversified Financial Services
























SFS Global Holding Company (d/b/a Sigue Corporation)⁽⁴⁾

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/28/18

12/28/25







Sigue Corporation(4)

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/28/18

12/28/25

22

2,890

3,788

1.14



















2,890

3,788

1.14

Paper Packaging
























Max Solutions Inc.(4)

Common Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

09/29/22

N/A

4

400

283

0.09



















400

283

0.09

Real Estate Operating Companies
























Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)⁽⁴⁾⁽⁸⁾

Preferred Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

8.00% PIK

12/02/22

N/A

200

$

200

$

200

0.06

%

Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)⁽⁴⁾

Common Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/02/22

N/A

400

400

400

0.12



















600

600

0.18

Specialized Consumer Services
























Camp Facility Services Parent, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction Services, Inc.)⁽⁴⁾⁽⁸⁾

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

10.00 %

10.00% PIK

11/16/21

N/A

15

840

927

0.29



















840

927

0.29

Specialized Finance
























WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund(4)(5)(14)

LLC Interests

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

07/19/19

N/A

20,000

20,000

20,160

6.07



















20,000

20,160

6.07


























Total Equity Investments
















$

46,486

$

41,160

12.41

%


























Total Investments
















$

782,429

$

760,228

228.75

%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments

December 31, 2022

(in thousands)

















Counterparty

Currency to be sold

Currency to be purchased

Settlement date

Unrealized
appreciation

Unrealized
depreciation

Morgan Stanley

C$

327

CAD

$

241

USD

 1/27/23

$


$

Morgan Stanley

£

59

GBP

$

69

USD

 1/27/23