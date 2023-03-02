WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results and Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.355 Per Share and Special Distribution of $0.07 Per Share
NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WHF) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. In addition, the Company's board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.355 per share and a special distribution of $0.07 per share with respect to the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The distributions will be payable on April 4, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 24, 2023.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Summary Highlights
- Net Asset Value of $332.4 million, or $14.30 per share, compared to $15.10 per share in 2021
- Investment portfolio(1) totaling $760.2 million
- STRS JV investment portfolio totaling $284.3 million
- Gross investment deployments(2) of $49.8 million for the fourth quarter, including new originations of $42.1 million and $7.7 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments
- Gross investment deployments(2) of $221.0 million for the year, including new originations of $166.6 million and $54.4 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments
- Net investment income of $11.1 million, or $0.476 per share, for the fourth quarter
- Core net investment income of $11.1 million, or $0.476 per share(3), for the fourth quarter
- Annual net investment income of $37.3 million, or $1.604 per share
- Annual core net investment income of $35.5 million, or $1.526 per share(3)
- Annual distributions of $1.47 per share, including special distribution of $0.05 per share
Recent Developments
In February 2023, the Company, together with State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, a public pension fund established under Ohio law ("STRS Ohio"), increased their capital commitments to their joint venture, WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC (the "WHF STRS JV"), by $25 million. The increased commitment will be funded by an incremental $15 million investment from WhiteHorse Finance and an incremental $10 million investment from STRS Ohio bringing total capital commitments to the WHF STRS JV to $175 million.
Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am pleased to report WhiteHorse recorded its highest quarterly Core NII since our IPO in 2012 due to the positive impact of an interest rate environment on our debt portfolio comprised of floating rate investments. While we marked down some assets during the quarter, largely due to market pricing, our portfolio companies are performing well against a challenging economic backdrop. The investments in our existing portfolio were underwritten at modest leverage levels and are generally well positioned to service our debt in a rising interest rate environment. Additionally, our portfolio remains overwhelmingly represented by non-cyclical or light cyclical borrowers. The current market environment offers exceptionally attractive terms, and we are being cautious in the face of a weakening economy and remain focused on credits with compelling risk return characteristics. As previously announced, WhiteHorse, together with STRS Ohio, have increased our capital commitments to our joint venture by $25 million, bringing total capital commitments to the JV to $175 million. We believe WhiteHorse's equity investment in the joint venture provides attractive returns for shareholders and is particularly relevant given the current market backdrop. Given the joint venture's return on equity, we look forward to utilizing the new capital commitment as we seek to increase our exposure to a highly accretive earnings stream. WhiteHorse is equipped to take advantage of the current lender friendly market conditions as our pipeline activity remains high, and our three-tier architecture continues to provide the BDC differentiated sourcing capabilities. The strength of the pipeline enables us to be meticulous in our deal selection and lead to earnings accretion and continued coverage of our dividend."
Portfolio and Investment Activity
As of December 31, 2022, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $760.2 million, compared with $819.2 million as of December 31, 2021. The portfolio as of December 31, 2022 consisted of 115 positions across 72 companies with a weighted average effective yield of 12.6% on income-producing debt investments. The average debt investment size (excluding investments in STRS JV (as defined below)) was $7.0 million with the overall portfolio comprised of approximately 81.3% first lien secured loans, 2.7% second lien secured loans, 2.8% equity and 13.2% in investments in STRS JV. Almost all loans were variable rate investments (primarily indexed to the London Interbank Offered Rate or Secured Overnight Financing Rate) with fixed rate securities representing only 0.4% of loans at fair value. Nearly all performing floating rate investments have interest rate floors.
During the three months ended December 31, 2022, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in six new portfolio companies for a total of $42.1 million, added a total of $7.7 million to existing portfolio companies, and made net fundings of $4.0 million to revolver loans. Proceeds from sales and repayments totaled approximately $40.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, driven by three full realizations in Escalon Services Inc., CHS Therapy, LLC and Access USA Shipping, LLC.
In addition to the transactions discussed above, during the three months ended December 31, 2022, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets comprised of one new portfolio company totaling $8.0 million to STRS JV in exchange for cash proceeds.
During the year ended December 31, 2022, WhiteHorse Finance invested $166.6 million across 19 new portfolio companies. The Company also invested $54.4 million in existing portfolio companies. Proceeds from sales and repayments totaled approximately $183.3 million for the year.
In addition to the transactions above, during the year ended December 31, 2022, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets totaling $108.5 million in exchange for a net investment in STRS JV of $25 million as well as cash proceeds of $83.5 million. As of December 31, 2022, the Company's investment in STRS JV was approximately $100.2 million, at fair value.
WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC
As of December 31, 2022, STRS JV's portfolio totaled $284.3 million, consisted of 28 portfolio companies and had a weighted average effective yield of 11.3% on its portfolio.
Results of Operations
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's net investment income was approximately $11.1 million and $37.3 million, compared with approximately $7.5 million and 28.8 million for the same periods in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 48.0% and 29.5%, respectively. The increase in net investment income for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to higher investment income from interest income and STRS JV due to larger portfolio sizes in both the Company and STRS JV and an increase in base rates. This was partially offset by an increase in interest expense, due to higher borrowing balance and base rates, and higher management fee due to growth in average assets as compared to the same period in the prior year. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company's investment in STRS JV generated an annualized, gross investment yield of approximately 15.5%.
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, core net investment income(3) was $11.1 million and $35.5 million, or $0.476 per share and $1.526 per share, respectively, compared with $7.3 million and $29.7 million, or $0.322 per share and $1.405 per share, respectively, for the same periods in the prior year.
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, WhiteHorse Finance reported a net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $12.3 million and $21.6 million, respectively. This compares with the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $4.3 million and a net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $1.3 million, respectively. The decrease for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to markdowns on the portfolio in the current quarter.
WhiteHorse Finance reported a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $15.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, which compares with a net increase of $3.1 million and $30.1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $332.4 million, or $14.30 per share, as of December 31, 2022, compared with $343.0 million, or $14.76 per share, as of September 30, 2022. As of December 31, 2021, WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $349.8 million, or $15.10 per share.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2022, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $26.3 million, compared with $19.3 million as of September 30, 2022, inclusive of restricted cash. As of December 31, 2022, the Company also had $79.9 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.
Distributions
The Company's Board of Directors has declared a distribution of $0.355 per share and a special distribution of $0.07 per share with respect to the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The distributions will be payable on April 4, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 24, 2023.
On November 14, 2022, the Company declared a distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, consistent with distributions declared for the forty-first consecutive quarter since the Company's initial public offering. The distribution was paid on January 4, 2023 to stockholders of record as of December 21, 2022.
Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Conference Call
WhiteHorse Finance will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended December 31, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023. To access the teleconference, please dial 800-245-3047 (domestic and international) approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID #WHFQ422. Investors may also access the call on the investor relations portion of the Company's website www.whitehorsefinance.com.
If you are unable to access the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's completion through March 9, 2023. The teleconference replay can be accessed by dialing 800-839-8318 (domestic and international). A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.
About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $55 billion of capital under management(4) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com. For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
(1) Includes investments in WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC ("STRS JV"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $100.2 million, at fair value.
(2) Excludes investments made in STRS JV.
(3) "Core net investment income" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding (i) the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, (ii) the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (iii) excise and other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional information on core net investment income and a reconciliation of core net investment income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net investment income, are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.
(4) Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.
SCHEDULE 1
As a supplement to GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided information relating to core net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core net investment income represents net investment income adjusted to exclude the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). There were no excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data):
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
Amount
|
Per Share
|
Amount
|
Per Share
|
Amounts
|
Amounts
|
Net investment income
|
$
|
11,074
|
$
|
0.476
|
$
|
7,454
|
$
|
0.331
|
Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness
|
-
|
-
|
662
|
0.029
|
Accrual for capital gains incentive fee
|
-
|
-
|
(863)
|
(0.038)
|
Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Core net investment income
|
$
|
11,074
|
$
|
0.476
|
$
|
7,253
|
$
|
0.322
The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data):
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
Amount
|
Per Share
|
Amount
|
Per Share
|
Amounts
|
Amounts
|
Net investment income
|
$
|
37,258
|
$
|
1.604
|
$
|
28,791
|
$
|
1.361
|
Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness
|
-
|
-
|
662
|
0.032
|
Accrual for capital gains incentive fee
|
(1,803)
|
(0.078)
|
261
|
0.012
|
Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Core net investment income
|
$
|
35,455
|
$
|
1.526
|
$
|
29,714
|
$
|
1.405
|
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
Assets
|
Investments, at fair value
|
Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
|
$
|
650,535
|
$
|
736,727
|
Non-controlled affiliate company investments
|
9,533
|
6,874
|
Controlled affiliate company investments
|
100,160
|
75,607
|
Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $782,429 and $831,960, respectively)
|
760,228
|
819,208
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
9,508
|
12,185
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
14,683
|
9,814
|
Restricted foreign currency (cost of $2,066 and $464, respectively)
|
2,073
|
469
|
Interest and dividend receivable
|
7,814
|
7,521
|
Amounts receivable on unsettled investment transactions
|
283
|
—
|
Escrow receivable
|
711
|
515
|
Prepaid expenses and other receivables
|
1,174
|
1,307
|
Total assets
|
$
|
796,474
|
$
|
851,019
|
Liabilities
|
Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $4,718 and $5,679, respectively)
|
$
|
440,427
|
$
|
475,958
|
Distributions payable
|
8,251
|
8,222
|
Management fees payable
|
3,860
|
3,766
|
Incentive fees payable
|
5,618
|
7,958
|
Interest payable
|
2,774
|
2,087
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
2,329
|
2,438
|
Advances received from unfunded credit facilities
|
825
|
839
|
Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts
|
3
|
—
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
464,087
|
$
|
501,268
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Net assets
|
Common stock, 23,243,088 and 23,162,667 shares issued and outstanding, par value
|
23
|
23
|
Paid-in capital in excess of par
|
339,240
|
339,161
|
Accumulated earnings (losses)
|
(6,876)
|
10,567
|
Total net assets
|
332,387
|
349,751
|
Total liabilities and total net assets
|
$
|
796,474
|
$
|
851,019
|
Number of shares outstanding
|
23,243,088
|
23,162,667
|
Net asset value per share
|
$
|
14.30
|
$
|
15.10
|
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Year ended December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
Investment income
|
From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
|
Interest income
|
$
|
69,731
|
$
|
59,845
|
$
|
54,039
|
Fee income
|
3,474
|
2,621
|
1,988
|
Dividend income
|
300
|
273
|
133
|
From non-controlled affiliate company investments
|
Interest income
|
339
|
—
|
—
|
Dividend income
|
321
|
1,190
|
1,183
|
From controlled affiliate company investments
|
Interest income
|
6,385
|
3,307
|
2,595
|
Dividend income
|
6,977
|
4,907
|
1,761
|
Total investment income
|
87,527
|
72,143
|
61,699
|
Expenses
|
Interest expense
|
21,940
|
16,594
|
13,125
|
Base management fees
|
15,600
|
13,975
|
12,464
|
Performance-based incentive fees
|
7,059
|
7,524
|
7,619
|
Administrative service fees
|
683
|
683
|
683
|
General and administrative expenses
|
3,963
|
3,572
|
2,909
|
Total expenses
|
49,245
|
42,348
|
36,800
|
Net investment income before excise tax
|
38,282
|
29,795
|
24,899
|
Excise tax
|
1,024
|
1,004
|
742
|
Net investment income after excise tax
|
37,258
|
28,791
|
24,157
|
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions
|
Net realized gains (losses)
|
Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
|
(15,683)
|
7,994
|
4,118
|
Non-controlled affiliate company investments
|
1,725
|
562
|
—
|
Foreign currency transactions
|
(310)
|
262
|
70
|
Foreign currency forward contracts
|
—
|
(3)
|
(25)
|
Net realized gains (losses)
|
(14,268)
|
8,815
|
4,163
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
|
Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
|
(3,505)
|
(9,501)
|
4,685
|
Non-controlled affiliate company investments
|
(5,239)
|
1,187
|
(878)
|
Controlled affiliate company investments
|
(447)
|
708
|
(464)
|
Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies
|
1,887
|
94
|
22
|
Foreign currency forward contracts
|
(3)
|
—
|
—
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
|
(7,307)
|
(7,512)
|
3,365
|
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions
|
(21,575)
|
1,303
|
7,528
|
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
|
$
|
15,683
|
$
|
30,094
|
$
|
31,685
|
Per Common Share Data
|
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
0.68
|
$
|
1.42
|
$
|
1.55
|
Dividends and distributions declared per common share
|
$
|
1.47
|
$
|
1.56
|
$
|
1.55
|
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
23,229,552
|
21,150,168
|
20,546,032
|
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
|
Consolidated Schedule of Investments
|
December 31, 2022
|
(in thousands)
|
Issuer
|
Investment Type(1)
|
Floor
|
Reference Rate(2)
|
Spread
|
Interest
|
Acquisition
|
Maturity
|
Principal/
|
Amortized
|
Fair
|
Fair Value
|
North America
|
Debt Investments
|
Air Freight & Logistics
|
Gulf Winds International Acquisition, LLC (d/b/a Gulf Winds International, Inc.)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.00 %
|
11.43 %
|
12/16/22
|
12/18/28
|
4,853
|
$
|
4,708
|
$
|
4,708
|
1.42
|
%
|
Gulf Winds International Acquisition, LLC (d/b/a Gulf Winds International, Inc.)⁽⁷⁾
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.00 %
|
11.43 %
|
12/16/22
|
12/18/28
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Motivational Marketing, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.25 %
|
10.59 %
|
07/12/21
|
07/12/26
|
11,113
|
10,956
|
10,749
|
3.23
|
Motivational Marketing, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)⁽⁷⁾⁽¹²⁾
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
Base Rate
|
5.56 %
|
11.21 %
|
07/12/21
|
07/12/26
|
158
|
155
|
133
|
0.04
|
15,819
|
15,590
|
4.69
|
Alternative Carriers
|
Patagonia Holdco LLC (d/b/a Lumen LATAM)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
0.50 %
|
SOFR
|
5.75 %
|
9.96 %
|
08/05/22
|
08/01/29
|
14,588
|
12,105
|
12,068
|
3.63
|
12,105
|
12,068
|
3.63
|
Application Software
|
Atlas Purchaser, Inc. (d/b/a Aspect Software, Inc.)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
0.75 %
|
LIBOR
|
5.25 %
|
8.68 %
|
08/29/22
|
05/08/28
|
3,097
|
2,611
|
2,556
|
0.76
|
Atlas Purchaser, Inc. (d/b/a Aspect Software, Inc.)
|
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
|
0.75 %
|
LIBOR
|
9.00 %
|
14.20 %
|
05/03/21
|
05/07/29
|
15,000
|
14,642
|
11,969
|
3.59
|
MBS Highway, LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.50 %
|
11.92 %
|
10/13/22
|
10/13/27
|
9,476
|
9,250
|
9,250
|
2.78
|
Naviga Inc. (f/k/a Newscycle Solutions, Inc.)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.00 %
|
11.68 %
|
10/06/22
|
12/29/23
|
3,180
|
3,177
|
3,084
|
0.93
|
Naviga Inc. (f/k/a Newscycle Solutions, Inc.)⁽⁷⁾⁽¹²⁾
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
Base Rate
|
6.63 %
|
12.19 %
|
10/06/22
|
12/29/23
|
267
|
267
|
258
|
0.08
|
29,947
|
27,117
|
8.14
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
JZ Capital Partners Ltd.(4)(5)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
7.00 %
|
11.33 %
|
01/26/22
|
01/26/27
|
10,286
|
10,118
|
10,135
|
3.05
|
JZ Capital Partners Ltd.(4)(5)(7)
|
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
7.00 %
|
11.33 %
|
01/26/22
|
01/26/27
|
—
|
—
|
9
|
—
|
10,118
|
10,144
|
3.05
|
Automotive Retail
|
Team Car Care Holdings, LLC (Heartland Auto)⁽¹²⁾
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
Base Rate
|
7.98 %
|
11.83 %
|
02/16/18
|
06/28/24
|
14,363
|
14,311
|
14,363
|
4.32
|
14,311
|
14,363
|
4.32
|
Broadcasting
|
Coastal Television Broadcasting Group LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
6.50 %
|
10.80 %
|
12/30/21
|
12/30/26
|
8,036
|
7,908
|
7,785
|
2.34
|
Coastal Television Broadcasting Group LLC(7)
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
6.50 %
|
10.80 %
|
12/30/21
|
12/30/26
|
—
|
—
|
(5)
|
—
|
7,908
|
7,780
|
2.34
|
Building Products
|
PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)⁽¹³⁾
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
CDOR
|
6.00 %
|
10.52 %
|
12/17/21
|
12/17/26
|
8,935
|
6,879
|
6,504
|
1.95
|
PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)⁽⁷⁾⁽¹³⁾
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
CDOR
|
6.00 %
|
10.52 %
|
12/17/21
|
12/17/26
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
—
|
PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.00 %
|
10.17 %
|
12/17/21
|
12/17/26
|
2,176
|
2,141
|
2,144
|
0.65
|
PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)⁽⁷⁾
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.00 %
|
10.17 %
|
12/17/21
|
12/17/26
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Trimlite Buyer LLC (d/b/a Trimlite LLC)⁽⁵⁾⁽¹³⁾
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
CDOR
|
6.00 %
|
10.88 %
|
07/27/21
|
07/27/26
|
20,582
|
16,162
|
14,926
|
4.49
|
25,182
|
23,576
|
7.09
|
Cable & Satellite
|
Bulk Midco, LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
7.50 %
|
11.64 %
|
10/28/22
|
06/10/24
|
19,228
|
19,126
|
18,525
|
5.57
|
Bulk Midco, LLC
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
7.50 %
|
11.64% (10.64% Cash + 1.00% PIK)
|
10/28/22
|
06/10/24
|
2,000
|
1,963
|
1,964
|
0.59
|
21,089
|
20,489
|
6.16
|
Commodity Chemicals
|
FGI Acquisition Corp. (d/b/a Flexitallic Group SAS)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.00 %
|
11.73% (11.23% Cash + 0.50% PIK)
|
10/28/19
|
10/29/26
|
16,350
|
15,794
|
15,859
|
4.77
|
US Methanol Midco LLC (d/b/a US Methanol LLC)⁽²⁴⁾
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.75 %
|
12.17% PIK
|
12/20/22
|
12/20/27
|
4,667
|
4,551
|
4,551
|
1.37
|
US Methanol Midco LLC (d/b/a US Methanol LLC)⁽⁷⁾⁽²⁴⁾
|
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.75 %
|
12.17% PIK
|
12/20/22
|
12/20/27
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
20,345
|
20,410
|
6.14
|
Construction Materials
|
Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.50 %
|
11.23 %
|
12/30/20
|
12/29/25
|
7,079
|
$
|
6,994
|
$
|
6,727
|
2.01
|
%
|
Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC(7)(12)
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
Base Rate
|
5.88 %
|
12.28 %
|
12/30/20
|
12/29/25
|
779
|
772
|
732
|
0.22
|
7,766
|
7,459
|
2.23
|
Data Processing & Outsourced Services
|
Future Payment Technologies, L.P.
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
8.25 %
|
12.37 %
|
12/23/16
|
06/07/24
|
22,911
|
22,776
|
22,817
|
6.86
|
22,776
|
22,817
|
6.86
|
Distributors
|
Foodservices Brand Group, LLC (d/b/a Crown Brands Group)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
8.00 %
|
12.80 %
|
11/22/22
|
12/09/25
|
357
|
357
|
330
|
0.10
|
Foodservices Brand Group, LLC (d/b/a Crown Brands Group)⁽¹⁹⁾
|
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.50 %
|
SOFR
|
6.50 %
|
10.92 %
|
11/22/22
|
01/08/26
|
5,171
|
5,108
|
3,841
|
1.16
|
5,465
|
4,171
|
1.26
|
Diversified Chemicals
|
Manchester Acquisition Sub LLC (d/b/a Draslovka Holding AS)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
0.75 %
|
SOFR
|
5.75 %
|
10.30 %
|
11/16/21
|
11/16/26
|
7,920
|
7,578
|
6,731
|
2.03
|
Sklar Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Starco)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
Prime
|
8.75 %
|
16.25% (14.25% Cash + 2.00% PIK)
|
11/13/19
|
05/13/23
|
7,353
|
7,302
|
6,537
|
1.97
|
14,880
|
13,268
|
4.00
|
Diversified Support Services
|
NNA Services, LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.75 %
|
11.48 %
|
08/27/21
|
08/27/26
|
11,302
|
11,199
|
10,833
|
3.26
|
11,199
|
10,833
|
3.26
|
Education Services
|
EducationDynamics, LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
7.00 %
|
11.39% (10.89% Cash + 0.50% PIK)
|
09/15/21
|
09/15/26
|
13,053
|
12,861
|
12,663
|
3.80
|
EducationDynamics, LLC(4)(7)
|
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
7.00 %
|
11.39% (10.89% Cash + 0.50% PIK)
|
09/15/21
|
09/15/26
|
—
|
—
|
(26)
|
(0.01)
|
EducationDynamics, LLC(7)
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
7.00 %
|
11.39% (10.89% Cash + 0.50% PIK)
|
09/15/21
|
09/15/26
|
—
|
—
|
(18)
|
(0.01)
|
EducationDynamics, LLC(4)
|
Subordinated Unsecured Term Loan
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
4.00 %
|
4.00 %
|
09/15/21
|
03/15/27
|
167
|
167
|
167
|
0.05
|
13,028
|
12,786
|
3.83
|
Electric Utilities
|
CleanChoice Energy, Inc. (d/b/a CleanChoice)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
7.25 %
|
11.33 %
|
10/12/21
|
10/12/26
|
10,500
|
10,341
|
10,411
|
3.13
|
10,341
|
10,411
|
3.13
|
Environmental & Facilities Services
|
Industrial Specialty Services USA LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.25 %
|
10.98 %
|
12/31/21
|
12/31/26
|
11,887
|
11,697
|
11,559
|
3.48
|
Industrial Specialty Services USA LLC(7)(12)
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
Base Rate
|
5.90 %
|
11.41 %
|
12/31/21
|
12/31/26
|
674
|
663
|
649
|
0.20
|
Solar Holdings Bidco Limited (d/b/a SLR Consulting Ltd.)⁽⁵⁾⁽¹⁵⁾
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
0.50 %
|
SOFR
|
6.75 %
|
11.05 %
|
09/30/22
|
09/28/29
|
2,783
|
2,709
|
2,713
|
0.82
|
Solar Holdings Bidco Limited (d/b/a SLR Consulting Ltd.)⁽⁵⁾⁽¹³⁾⁽¹⁵⁾
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
0.50 %
|
CDOR
|
6.75 %
|
11.61 %
|
09/30/22
|
09/28/29
|
3,837
|
2,729
|
2,749
|
0.83
|
Solar Holdings Bidco Limited (d/b/a SLR Consulting Ltd.)⁽⁵⁾⁽¹⁵⁾⁽²²⁾
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
0.00 %
|
SONIA
|
6.75 %
|
10.18 %
|
09/30/22
|
09/28/29
|
168
|
182
|
199
|
0.06
|
Solar Holdings Bidco Limited (d/b/a SLR Consulting Ltd.)⁽⁵⁾⁽¹⁵⁾
|
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
|
0.50 %
|
SOFR
|
6.75 %
|
11.05 %
|
09/30/22
|
09/28/29
|
53
|
51
|
52
|
0.02
|
Solar Holdings Bidco Limited (d/b/a SLR Consulting Ltd.)⁽⁵⁾⁽⁷⁾⁽¹⁵⁾⁽²³⁾
|
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
|
0.50 %
|
SOFR
|
6.75 %
|
11.05 %
|
09/30/22
|
09/28/29
|
—
|
—
|
(62)
|
(0.02)
|
18,031
|
17,859
|
5.39
|
Health Care Facilities
|
Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
7.75 %
|
12.04 %
|
10/05/21
|
10/05/26
|
10,423
|
10,266
|
10,161
|
3.06
|
Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC(7)
|
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
7.75 %
|
12.04 %
|
10/05/21
|
10/05/26
|
—
|
—
|
(14)
|
—
|
Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC(7)
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
7.75 %
|
12.04 %
|
10/05/21
|
10/05/26
|
—
|
—
|
(16)
|
—
|
10,266
|
10,131
|
3.06
|
Health Care Services
|
Lab Logistics, LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.25 %
|
11.67 %
|
10/16/19
|
09/25/23
|
5,487
|
$
|
5,446
|
$
|
5,487
|
1.65
|
%
|
Lab Logistics, LLC
|
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.25 %
|
11.67 %
|
10/16/19
|
09/25/23
|
5,131
|
5,124
|
5,131
|
1.54
|
PG Dental New Jersey Parent, LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
9.00 %
|
13.32% (12.57% Cash + 0.75% PIK)
|
11/25/20
|
11/25/25
|
13,495
|
13,324
|
12,415
|
3.74
|
PG Dental New Jersey Parent, LLC(7)
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
8.25 %
|
12.57% (11.82% Cash + 0.75% PIK)
|
11/25/20
|
11/25/25
|
352
|
347
|
300
|
0.09
|
24,241
|
23,333
|
7.02
|
Health Care Supplies
|
ABB/Con-cise Optical Group LLC (d/b/a ABB Optical Group, LLC)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
0.75 %
|
LIBOR
|
7.50 %
|
12.67 %
|
02/23/22
|
02/23/28
|
21,573
|
21,110
|
20,997
|
6.32
|
ABB/Con-cise Optical Group LLC (d/b/a ABB Optical Group, LLC)⁽⁷⁾⁽¹²⁾
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
0.75 %
|
Base Rate
|
6.51 %
|
13.98 %
|
02/23/22
|
02/23/28
|
2,151
|
2,105
|
2,093
|
0.63
|
23,215
|
23,090
|
6.95
|
Heavy Electrical Equipment
|
PPS CR Acquisition, Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant Services)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.25 %
|
10.98 %
|
06/25/21
|
06/25/26
|
14,130
|
13,922
|
13,774
|
4.14
|
PPS CR Acquisition, Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant Services)⁽⁷⁾
|
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.25 %
|
10.98 %
|
07/11/22
|
06/25/26
|
—
|
—
|
(34)
|
(0.01)
|
PPS CR Acquisition, Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant Services)⁽⁷⁾⁽¹²⁾
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
Base Rate
|
5.96 %
|
11.36 %
|
06/25/21
|
06/25/24
|
836
|
828
|
780
|
0.23
|
14,750
|
14,520
|
4.36
|
Home Furnishings
|
Sleep OpCo LLC (d/b/a Brooklyn Bedding LLC)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.50 %
|
10.40 %
|
10/12/21
|
10/12/26
|
20,834
|
20,517
|
20,210
|
6.08
|
Sleep OpCo LLC (d/b/a Brooklyn Bedding LLC)⁽⁷⁾
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.50 %
|
10.40 %
|
10/12/21
|
10/12/26
|
—
|
—
|
(39)
|
(0.01)
|
Hollander Intermediate LLC (d/b/a Hollander Sleep Products, LLC)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
2.00 %
|
SOFR
|
8.75 %
|
13.19 %
|
09/19/22
|
09/21/26
|
4,861
|
4,821
|
4,609
|
1.39
|
25,338
|
24,780
|
7.46
|
Household Appliances
|
Token Buyer, Inc. (d/b/a Therm-O-Disc, Inc.)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
0.50 %
|
SOFR
|
6.00 %
|
10.73 %
|
05/26/22
|
05/31/29
|
7,214
|
6,680
|
6,615
|
1.99
|
6,680
|
6,615
|
1.99
|
Household Products
|
The Kyjen Company, LLC (d/b/a Outward Hound)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.00 %
|
11.65% (11.15% Cash + 0.50% PIK)
|
04/05/21
|
04/05/26
|
11,334
|
11,223
|
10,429
|
3.14
|
The Kyjen Company, LLC (d/b/a Outward Hound)
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
6.58 %
|
10.90% (10.40% Cash + 0.50% PIK)
|
04/05/21
|
04/05/26
|
798
|
790
|
724
|
0.22
|
12,013
|
11,153
|
3.36
|
Industrial Machinery
|
BLP Buyer, Inc. (d/b/a Bishop Lifting Products, Inc.)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.25 %
|
SOFR
|
6.50 %
|
10.21 %
|
10/03/22
|
02/01/27
|
2,149
|
2,098
|
2,091
|
0.63
|
Project Castle, Inc. (d/b/a Material Handling Systems, Inc.)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
0.50 %
|
SOFR
|
5.50 %
|
10.08 %
|
06/09/22
|
06/01/29
|
8,355
|
7,535
|
7,269
|
2.19
|
9,633
|
9,360
|
2.82
|
Interactive Media & Services
|
MSI Information Services, Inc.
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.75 %
|
12.17 %
|
04/25/22
|
04/24/26
|
7,751
|
7,623
|
7,554
|
2.27
|
MSI Information Services, Inc.(7)
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.75 %
|
12.17 %
|
04/25/22
|
04/24/26
|
—
|
—
|
(9)
|
—
|
7,623
|
7,545
|
2.27
|
Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
|
BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQ Guys)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.50 %
|
LIBOR
|
9.00 %
|
13.38% (12.38% Cash + 1.00% PIK)
|
08/28/20
|
08/28/25
|
12,720
|
12,550
|
12,465
|
3.75
|
BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQ Guys)
|
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
|
1.50 %
|
LIBOR
|
9.00 %
|
13.38% (12.38% Cash + 1.00% PIK)
|
04/29/22
|
08/28/25
|
2,593
|
2,557
|
2,541
|
0.76
|
Luxury Brand Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Ross-Simons, Inc.)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.50 %
|
10.91 %
|
12/04/20
|
06/04/26
|
5,880
|
5,807
|
5,880
|
1.77
|
Potpourri Group, Inc.
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.50 %
|
LIBOR
|
8.25 %
|
12.47 %
|
07/03/19
|
07/03/24
|
14,187
|
14,091
|
14,187
|
4.27
|
35,005
|
35,073
|
10.55
|
Investment Banking & Brokerage
|
JVMC Holdings Corp. (fka RJO Holdings Corp)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.50 %
|
10.88 %
|
02/28/19
|
02/28/24
|
11,860
|
$
|
11,833
|
$
|
11,860
|
3.57
|
%
|
11,833
|
11,860
|
3.57
|
IT Consulting & Other Services
|
ATSG, Inc.
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.50 %
|
11.14 %
|
11/12/21
|
11/12/26
|
13,833
|
13,620
|
13,487
|
4.06
|
13,620
|
13,487
|
4.06
|
Leisure Facilities
|
Honors Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Orange Theory)⁽¹⁵⁾⁽¹⁶⁾
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.12 %
|
11.73 %
|
09/06/19
|
09/06/24
|
9,440
|
9,344
|
9,254
|
2.78
|
Honors Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Orange Theory)⁽¹⁵⁾⁽¹⁶⁾
|
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.00 %
|
11.62 %
|
09/06/19
|
09/06/24
|
4,649
|
4,621
|
4,557
|
1.37
|
Lift Brands, Inc. (d/b/a Snap Fitness)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan A
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
7.50 %
|
11.88 %
|
06/29/20
|
06/29/25
|
5,574
|
5,531
|
5,520
|
1.66
|
Lift Brands, Inc. (d/b/a Snap Fitness)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan B
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
9.50 %
|
9.50% (0.00% Cash + 9.50% PIK)
|
06/29/20
|
06/29/25
|
1,330
|
1,316
|
1,266
|
0.38
|
Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)⁽⁹⁾
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan C
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
9.50 %
|
9.50% (0.00% Cash + 9.50% PIK)
|
06/29/20
|
N/A
|
1,268
|
1,265
|
1,198
|
0.36
|
22,077
|
21,795
|
6.55
|
Leisure Products
|
Playmonster Group LLC(6)(20)
|
Priority First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.75 %
|
11.47% PIK
|
12/09/22
|
06/08/26
|
184
|
176
|
176
|
0.05
|
Playmonster Group LLC(6)(20)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
9.00 %
|
13.36% PIK
|
01/24/22
|
06/08/26
|
3,663
|
3,664
|
2,977
|
0.90
|
Leviathan Intermediate Holdco, LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.50 %
|
12.54 %
|
12/27/22
|
12/27/27
|
10,452
|
10,139
|
10,138
|
3.05
|
Leviathan Intermediate Holdco, LLC⁽⁷⁾
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.50 %
|
12.54 %
|
12/27/22
|
12/27/27
|
78
|
76
|
75
|
0.02
|
14,055
|
13,366
|
4.02
|
Life Sciences Tools & Services
|
LSCS Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Eversana Life Science Services, LLC)
|
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
|
0.50 %
|
LIBOR
|
8.00 %
|
12.38 %
|
11/23/21
|
12/16/29
|
5,000
|
4,935
|
4,824
|
1.45
|
4,935
|
4,824
|
1.45
|
Office Services & Supplies
|
American Crafts, LC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
8.50 %
|
12.88 %
|
05/28/21
|
05/28/26
|
9,555
|
9,473
|
8,244
|
2.48
|
American Crafts, LC
|
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
8.50 %
|
12.88 %
|
10/01/22
|
05/28/26
|
1,367
|
1,346
|
1,147
|
0.35
|
Empire Office, Inc.
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.50 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.75 %
|
11.13 %
|
04/12/19
|
04/12/24
|
11,806
|
11,728
|
11,687
|
3.52
|
Empire Office, Inc.(4)
|
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
|
1.50 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.75 %
|
11.13 %
|
08/17/21
|
04/12/24
|
4,803
|
4,746
|
4,754
|
1.43
|
27,293
|
25,832
|
7.78
|
Packaged Foods & Meats
|
Lenny & Larry's, LLC⁽¹⁵⁾⁽¹⁷⁾
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
8.33 %
|
12.65% (10.94% Cash + 1.71% PIK)
|
05/15/18
|
05/15/23
|
11,214
|
11,198
|
10,941
|
3.30
|
11,198
|
10,941
|
3.30
|
Personal Products
|
Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
7.00 %
|
11.65 %
|
12/30/20
|
12/30/25
|
11,519
|
11,381
|
11,159
|
3.36
|
Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.(7)
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
7.00 %
|
10.78 %
|
12/30/20
|
12/30/25
|
265
|
262
|
252
|
0.08
|
Sunless, Inc.
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.50 %
|
11.23 %
|
06/30/22
|
08/13/25
|
2,086
|
2,051
|
2,071
|
0.62
|
13,694
|
13,482
|
4.06
|
Real Estate Development
|
StoicLane MidCo, LLC (d/b/a StoicLane Inc.)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.50 %
|
11.82 %
|
11/04/22
|
11/04/27
|
4,653
|
4,540
|
4,540
|
1.37
|
StoicLane MidCo, LLC (d/b/a StoicLane Inc.)⁽⁷⁾
|
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.50 %
|
12.20 %
|
11/04/22
|
11/04/27
|
3,621
|
3,563
|
3,563
|
1.07
|
8,103
|
8,103
|
2.44
|
Real Estate Operating Companies
|
HRG Management, LLC (d/b/a HomeRiver Group, LLC)⁽⁷⁾
|
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.25 %
|
10.48 %
|
12/23/22
|
10/19/26
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.50 %
|
11.73 %
|
12/02/22
|
12/02/27
|
5,155
|
5,003
|
5,003
|
1.50
|
Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)⁽⁷⁾
|
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.00 %
|
11.42 %
|
12/02/22
|
12/02/27
|
56
|
55
|
55
|
0.02
|
Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)⁽⁷⁾
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.00 %
|
11.42 %
|
12/02/22
|
12/02/27
|
258
|
251
|
251
|
0.08
|
5,309
|
5,309
|
1.60
|
Research & Consulting Services
|
Aeyon LLC⁽¹⁵⁾
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
8.88 %
|
13.19 %
|
02/10/22
|
02/10/27
|
8,910
|
8,764
|
8,641
|
2.60
|
ALM Media, LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.50 %
|
10.91 %
|
11/25/19
|
11/25/24
|
13,388
|
13,286
|
13,255
|
3.99
|
22,050
|
21,896
|
6.59
|
Specialized Consumer Services
|
Camp Facility Services Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction Services, Inc.)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.50 %
|
10.89 %
|
11/16/21
|
11/16/27
|
11,798
|
11,606
|
11,326
|
3.41
|
Camp Facility Services Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction Services, Inc.)⁽⁴⁾⁽⁷⁾
|
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.50 %
|
10.89 %
|
11/16/21
|
11/16/27
|
—
|
—
|
(96)
|
(0.03)
|
HC Salon Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Hair Cuttery)
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.50 %
|
11.23 %
|
09/30/21
|
09/30/26
|
11,521
|
11,348
|
11,521
|
3.47
|
HC Salon Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Hair Cuttery)⁽⁷⁾
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
LIBOR
|
6.50 %
|
11.23 %
|
09/30/21
|
09/30/26
|
—
|
—
|
10
|
—
|
True Blue Car Wash, LLC⁽¹⁵⁾
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
6.88 %
|
11.30 %
|
10/17/19
|
10/17/24
|
9,903
|
9,822
|
9,942
|
2.99
|
True Blue Car Wash, LLC⁽⁷⁾⁽¹⁵⁾
|
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
6.50 %
|
10.92 %
|
10/17/19
|
10/17/24
|
4,160
|
4,107
|
4,189
|
1.26
|
36,883
|
36,892
|
11.10
|
Specialized Finance
|
WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC(4)(5)(9)(14)
|
Subordinated Note
|
N/A
|
LIBOR
|
6.50 %
|
10.67 %
|
07/19/19
|
N/A
|
80,000
|
80,000
|
80,000
|
24.07
|
80,000
|
80,000
|
24.07
|
Systems Software
|
Arcstor Midco, LLC (d/b/a Arcserve (USA), LLC
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
7.50 %
|
11.92% (8.17% Cash + 3.75% PIK)
|
03/16/21
|
03/16/27
|
19,623
|
19,353
|
17,847
|
5.37
|
19,353
|
17,847
|
5.37
|
Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|
Telestream Holdings Corporation
|
First Lien Secured Term Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
9.25 %
|
13.67 %
|
10/15/20
|
10/15/25
|
15,846
|
15,556
|
15,762
|
4.74
|
Telestream Holdings Corporation(7)
|
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
9.25 %
|
13.67 %
|
10/15/20
|
10/15/25
|
927
|
910
|
928
|
0.28
|
Telestream Holdings Corporation(7)
|
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
|
1.00 %
|
SOFR
|
9.25 %
|
13.67 %
|
05/12/22
|
10/15/25
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
—
|
16,466
|
16,693
|
5.02
|
Total Debt Investments
|
$
|
735,943
|
$
|
719,068
|
216.34
|
%
|
Equity Investments(21)
|
Advertising
|
Avision Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Avision Sales Group)⁽⁴⁾
|
Class A LLC Interests
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
12/15/21
|
N/A
|
208
|
$
|
258
|
$
|
154
|
0.05
|
%
|
258
|
154
|
0.05
|
Air Freight & Logistics
|
Motivational CIV, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)⁽⁴⁾
|
Class B Units
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
07/12/21
|
N/A
|
1,250
|
1,250
|
517
|
0.16
|
1,250
|
517
|
0.16
|
Building Products
|
PFB Holding Company, LLC (d/b/a PFB Corporation)⁽⁴⁾⁽¹³⁾
|
Class A Units
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
12/17/21
|
N/A
|
1
|
423
|
786
|
0.24
|
423
|
786
|
0.24
|
Diversified Support Services
|
Quest Events, LLC(4)
|
Preferred Units
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
12/28/18
|
12/08/25
|
347
|
$
|
347
|
$
|
110
|
0.03
|
%
|
ImageOne Industries, LLC(4)
|
Common A Units
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
09/20/19
|
N/A
|
229
|
4
|
92
|
0.03
|
351
|
202
|
0.06
|
Education Services
|
Eddy Acquisitions, LLC (d/b/a EducationDynamics, LLC)⁽⁴⁾
|
Preferred Units
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
12.00 %
|
12.00 %
|
09/15/21
|
N/A
|
167
|
167
|
83
|
0.02
|
167
|
83
|
0.02
|
Environmental & Facilities Services
|
BPII-JL Group Holdings LP (d/b/a Juniper Landscaping Holdings LLC)⁽⁴⁾
|
Class A Units
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
12/29/21
|
N/A
|
83
|
825
|
600
|
0.18
|
825
|
600
|
0.18
|
Industrial Machinery
|
BL Products Parent, LP (d/b/a Bishop Lifting Products, Inc.)⁽⁴⁾
|
Class A Units
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
02/01/22
|
N/A
|
667
|
667
|
514
|
0.15
|
667
|
514
|
0.15
|
Interactive Media & Services
|
What If Media Group, LLC(4)
|
Common Units
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
07/02/21
|
N/A
|
851
|
851
|
1,943
|
0.58
|
851
|
1,943
|
0.58
|
Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
|
BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQGuys)⁽⁴⁾
|
Shares
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
08/28/20
|
N/A
|
1,100
|
1,100
|
1,404
|
0.42
|
Ross-Simons Topco, LP (d/b/a Ross-Simons, Inc.)⁽⁴⁾
|
Preferred Units
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
8.00 %
|
8.00% PIK
|
12/04/20
|
N/A
|
600
|
514
|
714
|
0.21
|
1,614
|
2,118
|
0.63
|
Investment Banking & Brokerage
|
Arcole Holding Corporation(4)(5)(6)(18)
|
Shares
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
10/01/20
|
N/A
|
—
|
6,944
|
6,380
|
1.92
|
6,944
|
6,380
|
1.92
|
IT Consulting & Other Services
|
CX Holdco LLC (d/b/a Cennox Inc.)⁽⁴⁾
|
Common Units
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
05/04/21
|
N/A
|
1,068
|
1,116
|
1,558
|
0.47
|
Keras Holdings, LLC (d/b/a KSM Consulting, LLC)⁽⁴⁾
|
Shares
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
12/31/20
|
N/A
|
496
|
496
|
363
|
0.11
|
1,612
|
1,921
|
0.58
|
Leisure Facilities
|
Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)⁽⁴⁾
|
Class A Common Stock
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
06/29/20
|
N/A
|
2
|
1,941
|
131
|
0.04
|
Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)⁽⁴⁾
|
Warrants
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
06/29/20
|
06/28/28
|
1
|
793
|
53
|
0.02
|
2,734
|
184
|
0.06
|
Leisure Products
|
Playmonster Group Equity, Inc. (d/b/a Playmonster Group LLC)⁽⁴⁾⁽⁶⁾⁽⁸⁾⁽²⁰⁾
|
Preferred Stock
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
14.00 %
|
14.00% PIK
|
01/24/22
|
N/A
|
36
|
3,600
|
—
|
0.01
|
Playmonster Group Equity, Inc. (d/b/a Playmonster Group LLC)⁽⁴⁾⁽⁶⁾⁽²⁰⁾
|
Common Stock
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
01/24/22
|
N/A
|
72
|
460
|
—
|
—
|
4,060
|
—
|
0.01
|
Office Services & Supplies
|
American Crafts Holdings, LLC (d/b/a American Crafts, LC)⁽⁴⁾
|
Warrants
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
12/22/22
|
12/22/32
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Other Diversified Financial Services
|
SFS Global Holding Company (d/b/a Sigue Corporation)⁽⁴⁾
|
Warrants
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
06/28/18
|
12/28/25
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Sigue Corporation(4)
|
Warrants
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
06/28/18
|
12/28/25
|
22
|
2,890
|
3,788
|
1.14
|
2,890
|
3,788
|
1.14
|
Paper Packaging
|
Max Solutions Inc.(4)
|
Common Stock
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
09/29/22
|
N/A
|
4
|
400
|
283
|
0.09
|
400
|
283
|
0.09
|
Real Estate Operating Companies
|
Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)⁽⁴⁾⁽⁸⁾
|
Preferred Stock
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
8.00% PIK
|
12/02/22
|
N/A
|
200
|
$
|
200
|
$
|
200
|
0.06
|
%
|
Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)⁽⁴⁾
|
Common Stock
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
12/02/22
|
N/A
|
400
|
400
|
400
|
0.12
|
600
|
600
|
0.18
|
Specialized Consumer Services
|
Camp Facility Services Parent, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction Services, Inc.)⁽⁴⁾⁽⁸⁾
|
Preferred Units
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
10.00 %
|
10.00% PIK
|
11/16/21
|
N/A
|
15
|
840
|
927
|
0.29
|
840
|
927
|
0.29
|
Specialized Finance
|
WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund(4)(5)(14)
|
LLC Interests
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
07/19/19
|
N/A
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
20,160
|
6.07
|
20,000
|
20,160
|
6.07
|
Total Equity Investments
|
$
|
46,486
|
$
|
41,160
|
12.41
|
%
|
Total Investments
|
$
|
782,429
|
$
|
760,228
|
228.75
|
%
|
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
|
Consolidated Schedule of Investments
|
December 31, 2022
|
(in thousands)
|
Counterparty
|
Currency to be sold
|
Currency to be purchased
|
Settlement date
|
Unrealized
|
Unrealized
|
Morgan Stanley
|
C$
|
327
|
CAD
|
$
|
241
|
USD
|
1/27/23
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Morgan Stanley
|
£
|
59
|
GBP
|
$
|
69
|
USD
|
1/27/23
|
—
