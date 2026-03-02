WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Results and Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.25 Per Share and Supplemental Distribution of $0.01 Per Share

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WHF) today announced its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. In addition, the Company's board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.25 per share with respect to the quarter ending March 31, 2026 and a supplemental distribution of $0.01 per share. Both distributions will be payable on April 6, 2026 to stockholders of record as of March 12, 2026.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Summary Highlights

  • Net Asset Value of $259.8 million, or $11.68 per share, compared to $12.31 per share in 2024
  • Investment portfolio(1) totaling $578.6 million
  • STRS JV investment portfolio totaling $323.6 million
  • Gross investment deployments of $77.1 million for the fourth quarter, including new originations of $64.0 million and $13.1 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments
  • Gross investment deployments of $180.8 million for the year, including new originations of $152.1 million and $28.7 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments
  • Net investment income and core net investment income(2) of $6.6 million, or $0.287 per share, for the fourth quarter
  • Annual net investment income and core net investment income(2) of $26.1 million, or $1.127 per share
  • Annual distributions of $1.44 per share, including a special distribution of $0.035 per share
  • During the fourth quarter, the Company and H.I.G. directors, officers, and employees purchased an aggregate of approximately 1.1 million shares for approximately $8.0 million
  • On February 26, 2026, the Company's board of directors approved a $7.5 million increase in the authorized amount available for repurchases under the Stock Repurchase Program up to $22.5 million

Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "During the fourth quarter, we delivered improved earnings and an increase in NAV, supported by disciplined portfolio management and share repurchases executed at a meaningful discount to book value. With the prudent reset of our base dividend last quarter, we are positioned to earn our distribution on a more consistent basis, while maintaining our established framework for supplemental distributions when incremental earnings are available. Our portfolio remains overwhelmingly first lien and we continue to actively manage underperforming credits with dedicated restructuring resources, while remaining selective in a highly competitive origination environment and focused on structure and credit quality."

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of December 31, 2025, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $578.6 million, compared with $642.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The portfolio as of December 31, 2025 consisted of 129 positions across 68 companies with a weighted average effective yield of 9.1% on income-producing debt investments. The average debt investment size (excluding investments in STRS JV (as defined below)) was $3.7 million with the overall portfolio comprised of approximately 74.3% first lien secured loans, 0.8% second lien secured loans, 0.2% unsecured loans, 6.4% equity and 18.3% in investments in STRS JV. Almost all loans were variable rate investments (primarily indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate) with fixed rate securities representing only 1.3% of loans at fair value. Nearly all performing floating rate investments have interest rate floors.

During the three months ended December 31, 2025, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in seven new portfolio companies for a total of $64.0 million, added a total of $13.1 million to existing portfolio companies. Proceeds from sales and repayments totaled approximately $49.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, driven by four full realizations in Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC, Sleep OpCo LLC (d/b/a Brooklyn Bedding LLC), Event Services America, Inc. (d/b/a Contemporary Services Corporation) and ELM One Call Locators, Inc. (d/b/a One Call Locators, Ltd.), and the Company received net repayments of $1.2 million from revolver loans.

In addition to the transactions discussed above, during the three months ended December 31, 2025, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets comprised of two new portfolio companies and two add-on investments, totaling $19.2 million to STRS JV in exchange for cash proceeds.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, WhiteHorse Finance invested $152.1 million across 19 new portfolio companies. The Company also invested $28.7 million in existing portfolio companies. Proceeds from sales and repayments totaled approximately $155.7 million for the year.

In addition to the transactions above, during the year ended December 31, 2025, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets totaling $83.3 million in exchange for cash proceeds from STRS JV. As of December 31, 2025, the Company's investment in STRS JV was approximately $106.0 million, at fair value.

WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC

As of December 31, 2025, STRS JV's portfolio totaled $323.6 million, consisted of 43 portfolio companies and had a weighted average effective yield of 9.9% on its portfolio.

Results of Operations

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's net investment income was approximately $6.6 million and $26.1 million, compared with approximately $8.0 million and $37.2 million for the same periods in the prior year, representing a decrease of approximately 17.5% and a decrease of 29.8%, respectively. The decrease in net investment income for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to lower yields, investments placed on non-accrual status and lower portfolio size.  For the year ended December 31, 2025, the weighted average size and weighted average yield of the debt portfolio, excluding STRS JV, was $517.5 million and 9.2%, respectively.  For the year ended December 31, 2024, the weighted average size and weighted average yield of the debt portfolio, excluding STRS JV, was $584.5 million and 10.4%, respectively.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company's investment in STRS JV generated an annualized, gross investment yield of approximately 13.2%.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, core net investment income(3) was $6.6 million and $26.1 million, or $0.287 per share and $1.127 per share, respectively, compared with $8.0 million and $37.2 million, or $0.343 per share and $1.602 per share, respectively, for the same periods in the prior year.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, WhiteHorse Finance reported a net realized and unrealized gain and loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $1.8 million and ($11.8) million, respectively. This compares with the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of ($4.1) million and ($26.4) million, respectively. The decrease for the year ended December 31, 2025 period was primarily attributable to markdowns of $6.0 million in Camarillo Fitness Holdings, LLC (f/k/a Honors Holdings, LLC) and net markdowns across the portfolio. 

WhiteHorse Finance reported a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $8.4 million and $14.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively which compares with a net increase of $3.9 million and $10.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively.

WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $259.8 million, or $11.68 per share, as of December 31, 2025, compared with $265.2 million, or $11.41 per share, as of September 30, 2025. As of December 31, 2024, WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $286.1 million, or $12.31 per share.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2025, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $29.7 million, compared with $45.9 million as of September 30, 2025, inclusive of restricted cash. As of December 31, 2025, the Company also had $100.0 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility and due to borrowing based limitations approximately $43.8 million was available to be drawn by the company.

Distributions 

The Company's board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.25 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.01 per share with respect to the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The distribution will be payable on April 6, 2026, to stockholders of record as of March 12, 2026. 

On November 10, 2025, the Company declared a distribution of $0.25 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The distribution was paid on January 5, 2026 to stockholders of record as of December 22, 2025.  In addition, previously on October 15, 2025, the Company declared a special distribution of $0.035 per share, which was paid on December 10, 2025 to stockholders of record as of October 31, 2025.

Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $74 billion of capital under management(3) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com. For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

(1) Includes investments in WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC ("STRS JV"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $106.0 million, at fair value.
(2) "Core net investment income" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding (i) the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, (ii) the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (iii) excise and other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional information on core net investment income and a reconciliation of core net investment income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net investment income, are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.
(3) Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

SCHEDULE 1

As a supplement to GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided information relating to core net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core net investment income represents net investment income adjusted to exclude the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). There were no excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (in thousands, except per share data):
















December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024


Amount

 Per Share



Amount

 Per Share







Amounts





Amounts

Net investment income

$

6,604

$

0.287

$

7,976

$

0.343

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness

-


-


-


-

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee

-


-


-


-

Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses

-


-


-


-

Core net investment income

$

6,604

$

0.287

$

7,976

$

0.343

 The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (in thousands, except per share data):
















December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024


Amount

 Per Share



Amount

 Per Share







Amounts





Amounts

Net investment income

$

26,110

$

1.127

$

37,238

$

1.602

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness

-


-


-


-

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee

-


-


-


-

Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses

-


-


-


-

Core net investment income

$

26,110

$

1.127

$

37,238

$

1.602

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(in thousands, except share and per share data) 




December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024







Assets





Investments, at fair value





Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments

$

436,589

$

504,832

Non-controlled affiliate company investments

36,042

29,851

Controlled affiliate company investments

106,018

107,530

Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $607,574 and $695,240, respectively)

578,649

642,213

Cash and cash equivalents

7,033

12,424

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

22,287

14,548

Restricted foreign currency (cost of $405 and $894, respectively)

405

864

Interest and dividend receivable

5,647

5,631

Amounts receivable on unsettled investment transactions

124

112

Prepaid expenses and other receivables

984

1,009

Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts



20

Total assets

$

615,129

$

676,821







Liabilities





Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $4,666 and $2,876, respectively)

$

323,834

$

353,117

Distributions payable

5,597

8,949

Management fees payable

2,660

2,932

Incentive fees payable

19,157

17,848

Amounts payable on unsettled investment transactions



3,539

Interest payable

1,392

1,821

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,884

2,141

Advances received from unfunded credit facilities

490

340

Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts

323

Total liabilities

$

355,337

$

390,687







Commitments and contingencies 












Net assets





Common stock, 22,234,045 and 23,243,088 shares issued and outstanding, par value $0.001 per share, respectively, and
100,000,000 shares authorized

22

23

Paid-in capital in excess of par

329,122

337,205

Accumulated earnings (losses)

(69,352)

(51,094)

Total net assets

259,792

286,134

Total liabilities and total net assets

$

615,129

$

676,821

Number of shares outstanding

22,234,045

23,243,088

Net asset value per share

$

11.68

$

12.31

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)




Year ended December 31, 



2025

2024

2023

Investment income








From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments








Interest income

$

53,449

$

66,402

$

78,493

Payment-in-kind income

1,637

6,175

3,960

Fee income

2,207

2,247

2,966

Dividend income

82

116

450

From non-controlled affiliate company investments








Interest income

378

93

Payment-in-kind income

513

705

314

Dividend income





84

From controlled affiliate company investments








Interest income

9,070

9,838

9,488

Payment-in-kind income



380

1,347

Dividend income

5,336

6,861

6,158

Total investment income

72,672

92,817

103,260

Expenses








Interest expense

23,139

27,899

29,915

Base management fees

11,111

12,127

14,684

Performance-based incentive fees

6,477

9,309

10,678

Administrative service fees

683

683

683

General and administrative expenses

4,690

4,440

3,622

Total expenses, before fees waived

46,100

54,458

59,582

Performance-based incentive fees waived

(200)



Total expenses

45,900

54,458

59,582

Net investment income before excise tax

26,772

38,359

43,678

Excise tax



662

1,121

965

Net investment income after excise tax

26,110

37,238

42,713










Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions








Net realized gains (losses)










Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments

(14,403)

(17,993)

309

Non-controlled affiliate company investments





(339)

Controlled affiliate company investments

(20,980)



Foreign currency transactions

(784)

(1)

950

Foreign currency forward contracts

602

13

27

Net realized gains (losses)

(35,565)

(17,981)

947

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)










Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments

7,511

7,421

(7,871)

Non-controlled affiliate company investments

(2,877)

(7,775)

(5,608)

Controlled affiliate company investments

19,468

(9,213)

(8,490)

Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies

33

1,098

(1,239)

Foreign currency forward contracts

(343)

63

(40)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)

23,792

(8,406)

(23,248)

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions

(11,773)

(26,387)

(22,301)

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$

14,337

$

10,851

$

20,412










Per Common Share Data








Basic and diluted earnings (losses) per common share

$

0.62

$

0.47

$

0.88

Dividends and distributions declared per common share

$

1.44

$

1.79

$

1.55

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

23,174,909

23,243,088

23,243,088

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Schedule of Investments
December 31, 2025
(in thousands)

Issuer

Investment Type(1)

Floor

Reference Rate(2)

Spread
Above
Index

Interest
Rate(3)

Acquisition
Date(4)

Maturity
Date

Principal/
Share
Amount

Amortized
Cost

Fair
Value(5)

Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets

Debt Investments
























Advertising
























Avision Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Avision Sales Group)(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

6.00 %

9.82 %

05/31/24

12/15/26

652

$

647

$

650

0.3

%

Avision Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Avision Sales Group)(29)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

6.00 %

9.82 %

05/31/24

12/15/26

548

544

546

0.2



















1,191

1,196

0.5

Air Freight & Logistics
























Gulf Winds International Acquisition LLC (d/b/a Gulf Winds International, Inc.)(30)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

7.00 %

10.72% (9.72%

Cash + 1.00% 

PIK)

12/16/22

12/18/28

8,956

8,820

8,697

3.3

Gulf Winds International Acquisition LLC (d/b/a Gulf Winds International, Inc.)(7)(29)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

7.00 %

10.72 %

12/16/22

12/18/28

605

596

584

0.2

Motivational Marketing, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)(29)(34)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

Base Rate

6.50 %

10.37 %

07/12/21

07/12/28

13,175

13,104

13,135

5.0

Motivational Marketing, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)(7)(29)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

6.50 %

10.48 %

07/12/21

07/12/28

630

626

637

0.2

Transervice Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Transervice Logistics, Inc.)(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

2.00 %

SOFR (1M)

7.25 %

11.07 %

06/29/23

06/29/28

7,701

7,586

7,701

3.0



















30,732

30,754

11.7

Application Software
























MBS Highway, LLC(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (6M)

8.00 %

12.03 %

10/13/22

10/13/27

9,204

9,122

9,184

3.5

Colonnade Parent, Inc. (d/b/a Naviga Inc.)(17)(29)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

1.00 %

4.77 %

06/14/19

09/30/26

3,667

2,988

1,925

0.7

Colonnade Parent, Inc. (d/b/a Naviga Inc.)(17)(29)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

1.00 %

4.77 %

06/14/19

09/30/26

301

287

158

0.1

UserZoom Technologies, Inc. (d/b/a UserZoom, Inc.)(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (6M)

7.50 %

11.63 %

01/12/23

04/05/29

9,819

9,665

9,621

3.7



















22,062

20,888

8.0

Building Products
























Trimlite Buyer LLC (d/b/a Trimlite LLC)(9)(13)(26)(29)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

CORRA (3M)

5.50 %

8.08 %

07/27/21

07/27/27

18,868

14,957

13,748

5.3



















14,957

13,748

5.3

Construction & Engineering
























Kelso Industries LLC(30)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

5.75 %

9.57 %

12/26/24

12/31/29

4,785

4,710

4,823

1.9

PGI Parent LLC (d/b/a Prime Electric, Inc.)(29)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

5.00 %

8.67 %

12/31/25

12/31/31

5,077

5,026

5,026

1.9

PGI Parent LLC (d/b/a Prime Electric, Inc.)(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

5.00 %

8.67 %

12/31/25

12/31/31


























9,736

9,849

3.8

Construction Materials
























Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC(29)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

8.75 %

12.57% (8.19%

Cash + 4.38% 

PIK)

12/30/20

03/31/27

5,124

5,123

4,661

1.8

Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC(7)(29)(31)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

Base Rate

8.38 %

13.54% (9.11%

Cash + 4.19% 

PIK)

12/30/20

03/31/27

561

561

498

0.2



















5,684

5,159

2.0

Data Processing & Outsourced Services
























BUSA Acquisition Co. (d/b/a BankCard USA Merchant Services Inc.)(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (6M)

6.50 %

10.29 %

04/04/24

03/30/29

7,374

7,231

7,331

2.8

BUSA Acquisition Co. (d/b/a BankCard USA Merchant Services Inc.)(7)(29)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (6M)

6.50 %

10.34 %

04/04/24

03/30/29

276

270

283

0.1

Future Payment Technologies, L.P.(30)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

8.25 %

12.22 %

12/23/16

12/07/26

19,175

19,160

19,175

7.4



















26,661

26,789

10.3

Distributors
























Midwest Texas Tea CA, LLC (d/b/a US Petroleum Partners, LLC)(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

7.50 %

11.32 %

12/22/23

12/22/28

9,188

9,051

9,193

3.5

Midwest Texas Tea CA, LLC (d/b/a US Petroleum Partners, LLC)(28)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

7.50 %

11.32 %

12/22/23

12/22/28

639

629

639

0.2

Midwest Texas Tea CA, LLC (d/b/a US Petroleum Partners, LLC)(29)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

7.50 %

11.32 %

12/22/23

12/22/28

572

563

572

0.2



















10,243

10,404

3.9

Diversified Chemicals
























Chase Products Co. (f/k/a Starco)(6)(21)(29)

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

5.50 %

9.17% (8.99%

Cash + 0.18% 

PIK)

03/16/23

03/16/28

3,404

$

3,404

$

3,404

1.3

%



















3,404

3,404

1.3

Diversified Support Services
























NNA Services, LLC(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

6.75 %

10.57 %

08/27/21

08/27/26

8,073

8,060

8,037

3.1

Quest Events, LLC(29)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

6.75 %

10.48 %

09/13/24

09/30/27

1,270

1,258

1,187

0.5

Quest Events, LLC(7)(29)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

7.50 %

11.48 %

03/21/25

09/30/27

124

122

113





















9,440

9,337

3.6

Education Services
























EducationDynamics, LLC(30)(34)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

Base Rate

6.50 %

10.32 %

09/15/21

09/15/27

12,592

12,532

12,137

4.7

EducationDynamics, LLC(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

Prime

5.50 %

12.25 %

09/15/21

09/15/27

360

358

320

0.1

Media Source, LLC (d/b/a Media Source Inc.)(6)(25)(29)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

5.75 %

9.54% (4.77%

Cash + 4.77% 

PIK)

09/01/25

08/30/30

4,242

4,242

4,242

1.6

Media Source, LLC (d/b/a Media Source Inc.)(6)(7)(8)(25)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

5.75 %

9.54% (4.77%

Cash + 4.77% 

PIK)

09/01/25

08/30/30





17





















17,132

16,716

6.4

Environmental & Facilities Services
























Buckeye Acquiror LLC (d/b/a Superior Environmental Solutions, LLC)(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

6.50 %

10.32 %

12/17/25

08/01/29







Juniper Landscaping Holdings LLC(29)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

5.75 %

9.43 %

05/23/25

12/29/27

454

449

454

0.2

Juniper Landscaping Holdings LLC(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

5.75 %

9.56 %

05/23/25

12/29/27

890

884

910

0.4

Juniper Landscaping Holdings LLC(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

5.75 %

9.51 %

05/23/25

12/29/27

238

235

246

0.1



















1,568

1,610

0.7

Health Care Facilities
























Four Winds Health, LLC(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

7.00 %

10.67 %

07/31/25

07/31/29

4,364

4,286

4,343

1.7

Four Winds Health, LLC(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

7.00 %

10.67 %

07/31/25

07/31/29

250

248

272

0.1

Four Winds Health, LLC(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

7.00 %

10.67 %

07/31/25

07/31/29





8





















4,534

4,623

1.8

Health Care Services
























Maxor Acquisition, Inc. (d/b/a Maxor National Pharmacy Services, LLC)(29)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

6.00 %

9.82 %

12/27/24

03/01/29

938

930

942

0.4

W&A Intermediate Co., LLC (d/b/a Wakefield & Associates, LLC)(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

6.25 %

9.92 %

08/01/24

08/01/29

7,148

7,045

7,100

2.7

W&A Intermediate Co., LLC (d/b/a Wakefield & Associates, LLC)(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

6.25 %

9.92 %

08/01/24

08/01/29





1


W&A Intermediate Co., LLC (d/b/a Wakefield & Associates, LLC)(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

6.25 %

9.92 %

08/01/24

08/01/29

345

340

346

0.1



















8,315

8,389

3.2

Health Care Supplies
























ABB/Con-cise Optical Group LLC (d/b/a ABB Optical Group, LLC)(29)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75 %

SOFR (3M)

7.50 %

11.34 %

02/23/22

02/23/28

20,409

20,227

20,026

7.7



















20,227

20,026

7.7

Home Furnishings
























Sleep OpCo LLC (d/b/a Brooklyn Bedding LLC)(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

5.50 %

9.37 %

11/07/25

11/07/30

13,455

13,259

13,255

5.1

Sleep OpCo LLC (d/b/a Brooklyn Bedding LLC)(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

5.50 %

9.37 %

11/07/25

11/07/30







Whitestone Home Furnishings, LLC (d/b/a Saatva, Inc.)(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

5.25 %

8.97 %

11/06/23

08/20/26

2,848

2,832

2,848

1.1



















16,091

16,103

6.2

Household Appliances
























Token Buyer, Inc. (d/b/a Therm-O-Disc, Inc.)(17)(29)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.50 %

SOFR (3M)

6.00 %

9.99 %

05/26/22

05/31/29

1,587

1,363

1,199

0.5



















1,363

1,199

0.5

Household Products
























The Kyjen Company, LLC (d/b/a Outward Hound)(29)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (6M)

7.50 %

11.61% (10.61%

Cash + 1.00% 

PIK)

04/05/21

04/05/26

11,409

$

11,400

$

9,790

3.8

%

The Kyjen Company, LLC (d/b/a Outward Hound)(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (6M)

7.50 %

11.61% (10.61%

Cash + 1.00% 

PIK)

04/05/21

04/05/26





(132)

(0.1)



















11,400

9,658

3.7

Human Resource & Employment Services
























Infotree Holdco LLC (d/b/a Infotree Global Solutions LLC)(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

5.75 %

9.42 %

02/19/25

02/19/30

2,947

2,899

2,907

1.1

Infotree Holdco LLC (d/b/a Infotree Global Solutions LLC)(7)(29)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

5.75 %

9.42 %

02/19/25

02/19/30





2





















2,899

2,909

1.1

Industrial Machinery & Supplies & Components
























W Electric Intermediate Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Westinghouse Electric Corporation)(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

6.50 %

10.22% (9.22%

Cash + 1.00% 

PIK)

08/15/24

08/15/29

12,308

12,154

12,334

4.7



















12,154

12,334

4.7

Integrated Telecommunication Services
























Patagonia Holdco LLC (d/b/a Lumen LATAM)(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.50 %

SOFR (3M)

5.75 %

9.62 %

08/05/22

08/01/29

14,150

12,839

11,603

4.5

GTT Communications Global, LLC (d/b/a GTT Communications, Inc.)(30)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

6.00 %

9.73 %

04/15/25

04/15/31

15,283

15,014

15,129

5.8



















27,853

26,732

10.3

Interactive Media & Services
























Zephyr Buyer, L.P. (d/b/a The Weather Company, LLC)(30)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.50 %

SOFR (3M)

4.75 %

8.42 %

01/31/24

01/31/31

13,945

13,701

13,945

5.4

Zephyr Buyer, L.P. (d/b/a The Weather Company, LLC)(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

0.50 %

SOFR (3M)

4.75 %

8.42 %

01/31/24

01/31/31





32





















13,701

13,977

5.4

IT Consulting & Other Services
























MGT Merger Target, LLC (d/b/a MGT Consulting Group)(7)(29)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

5.00 %

8.74 %

04/08/25

04/10/29

283

281

300

0.1



















281

300

0.1

Leisure Facilities
























Camarillo Fitness Holdings, LLC (f/k/a Honors Holdings, LLC)(6)(17)(24)(29)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

8.50 %

12.32% PIK

09/25/24

09/25/29

13,370

10,231

5,354

2.1

Camarillo Fitness Holdings, LLC (f/k/a Honors Holdings, LLC)(6)(7)(17)(29)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (6M)

8.50 %

12.83% PIK

01/10/25

09/25/29

1,218

1,135

196

0.1

Lift Brands, Inc.(29)

First Lien Secured Term Loan A

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

7.50 %

11.32 %

06/29/20

09/30/26

5,120

5,119

5,120

2.0

Lift Brands, Inc.(29)

First Lien Secured Term Loan B

N/A

N/A

9.50 %

9.50% PIK

06/29/20

09/30/26

1,753

1,752

1,753

0.7

Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)(11)(29)

First Lien Secured Term Loan C

N/A

N/A

9.50 %

9.50% PIK

06/29/20

09/30/26

2,098

2,095

2,098

0.8



















20,332

14,521

5.7

Leisure Products
























Surge Amuze Holdings Inc. (d/b/a Amuze Products II, Inc.)(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

6.25 %

9.99 %

09/06/24

09/06/29

5,679

5,596

5,645

2.2

Surge Amuze Holdings Inc. (d/b/a Amuze Products II, Inc.)(7)(29)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (6M)

6.25 %

9.99 %

09/06/24

09/06/29

1,002

987

1,000

0.4

Surge Amuze Holdings Inc. (d/b/a Amuze Products II, Inc.)(7)(29)(33)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

Base Rate

5.90 %

10.82 %

09/06/24

09/06/29

451

444

450

0.2

Leviathan Intermediate Holdco, LLC(30)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50 %

SOFR (3M)

6.00 %

9.67 %

12/27/22

12/27/27

13,645

13,486

13,584

5.2

Leviathan Intermediate Holdco, LLC(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.50 %

SOFR (3M)

6.00 %

9.67 %

12/27/22

12/27/27





4


Playmonster Group LLC(6)(19)(29)

Priority First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

6.75 %

10.74% PIK

12/09/22

06/08/26

1,442

1,438

1,355

0.5

Playmonster Group LLC(6)(17)(19)(29)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

9.00 %

12.99% PIK

06/07/21

06/08/26

5,595

3,661

1,729

0.7



















25,612

23,767

9.2

Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
























Island Energy Services, LLC(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.50 %

SOFR (3M)

5.75 %

9.64 %

07/16/25

07/16/32

10,472

10,077

10,158

3.9



















10,077

10,158

3.9

Packaged Foods & Meats
























PANOS Brands, LLC(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

5.75 %

9.48 %

05/14/24

05/14/29

4,027

3,973

4,027

1.6

PANOS Brands, LLC(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

5.75 %

9.48 %

05/14/24

05/14/29





6





















3,973

4,033

1.6

Paper Products
























M2S Group Intermediate Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a M2S Group Holdings Inc.)(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.50 %

SOFR (3M)

4.75 %

8.59 %

08/22/24

08/25/31

9,368

$

8,838

$

9,276

3.6

%



















8,838

9,276

3.6

Pharmaceuticals
























Meta Buyer LLC (d/b/a Metagenics, LLC)(15)(29)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75 %

EurIBOR (3M)

5.25 %

7.29 %

12/22/25

12/22/31

4,621

5,378

5,374

2.1

Meta Buyer LLC (d/b/a Metagenics, LLC)(29)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75 %

SOFR (3M)

5.25 %

8.94 %

12/22/25

12/22/31

6,720

6,653

6,653

2.6

Meta Buyer LLC (d/b/a Metagenics, LLC)(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

0.75 %

SOFR (3M)

5.25 %

8.94 %

12/22/25

12/22/31







Meta Buyer LLC (d/b/a Metagenics, LLC)(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

0.75 %

SOFR (3M)

5.25 %

8.94 %

12/22/25

12/22/31


























12,031

12,027

4.7

Real Estate Services
























Camp Facility Services Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction Services, Inc.)(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

6.50 %

10.32 %

11/16/21

11/16/27

10,294

10,230

9,781

3.8

Monarch Collective Holdings, LLC(30)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50 %

SOFR (3M)

7.25 %

10.92 %

01/10/24

01/10/29

9,212

9,073

9,061

3.5

Monarch Collective Holdings, LLC(28)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.50 %

SOFR (3M)

7.25 %

10.97 %

01/10/24

01/10/29

1,579

1,562

1,553

0.6



















20,865

20,395

7.9

Research & Consulting Services
























M&M OpCo, LLC (d/b/a Escalent, Inc.)(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

6.00 %

9.67 %

04/07/23

04/09/29

4,827

4,748

4,827

1.9

M&M OpCo, LLC (d/b/a Escalent, Inc.)(7)(29)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

6.00 %

9.67 %

04/07/23

04/09/29





4





















4,748

4,831

1.9

Specialized Consumer Services
























Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

8.00 %

11.82 %

12/02/22

12/02/27

5,032

4,974

5,021

1.9

Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)(7)(30)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

8.00 %

11.82 %

12/02/22

12/02/27

1,652

1,637

1,653

0.6

Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

8.00 %

11.82 %

12/02/22

12/02/27





8


Texas Express Wash, LLC (d/b/a ClearWater Express Wash)(30)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

6.50 %

10.23 %

11/26/25

11/26/30

11,128

10,778

10,776

4.1

Texas Express Wash, LLC (d/b/a ClearWater Express Wash)(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

6.50 %

10.23 %

11/26/25

11/26/30







Texas Express Wash, LLC (d/b/a ClearWater Express Wash)(29)

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

N/A

N/A

14.00 %

14.00% (7.00%

Cash + 7.00% 

PIK)

11/26/25

11/26/31

1,569

1,436

1,435

0.6

Texas Express Wash, LLC (d/b/a ClearWater Express Wash)(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

6.50 %

10.23 %

11/26/25

11/26/30

104

100

100





















18,925

18,993

7.2

Specialized Finance
























Rewards Network Inc.(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75 %

SOFR (3M)

6.00 %

9.76 %

12/05/25

12/05/31

10,213

10,036

10,034

3.9

Rewards Network Inc.(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

0.75 %

SOFR (3M)

6.00 %

9.76 %

12/05/25

12/05/31







Rewards Network Inc.(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

0.75 %

SOFR (1M)

6.00 %

9.82 %

12/05/25

12/05/31

638

627

627

0.2

WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC(7)(8)(9)(11)(14)(18)

Subordinated Note

N/A

SOFR (1M)

6.50 %

10.18 %

07/19/19

N/A

84,416

84,416

84,416

32.5



















95,079

95,077

36.6

Systems Software
























Arcserve Cayman Opco LP (d/b/a Arcserve (USA), LLC)(6)(7)(9)(22)(23)(27)(29)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

8.00 %

11.99% PIK

01/03/24

01/04/27

781

775

1,240

0.5

Arcserve Cayman Opco LP (d/b/a Arcserve (USA), LLC)(6)(22)(27)(29)

Unsecured Loan

N/A

N/A

9.00 %

9.00% PIK

01/03/24

07/02/29

636

627

636

0.2

Arcserve Cayman Opco LP (d/b/a Arcserve (USA), LLC)(6)(22)(27)(29)

Unsecured Loan

N/A

N/A

9.00 %

9.00% PIK

01/03/24

07/02/29

650

642

650

0.3

LogicMonitor, Inc.(30)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75 %

SOFR (3M)

5.50 %

9.34 %

11/19/24

11/19/31

8,220

8,130

8,186

3.2

LogicMonitor, Inc.(29)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

0.75 %

SOFR (3M)

5.50 %

9.34 %

12/02/25

11/19/31







LogicMonitor, Inc.(7)(29)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

0.75 %

SOFR (3M)

5.50 %

9.34 %

11/19/24

11/19/31





5


Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc. (d/b/a Ribbon Communications Inc.)(9)(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

6.25 %

9.97 %

06/21/24

06/21/29

8,602

8,483

8,631

3.3

Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc. (d/b/a Ribbon Communications Inc.)(7)(9)(29)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (1M)

6.25 %

9.97 %

06/21/24

06/21/29





12





















18,657

19,360

7.5

Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
























Telestream 2 LLC (d/b/a Telestream Holdings Corporation)(20)(30)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

6.25 %

10.19 %

06/07/25

06/07/28

11,437

11,437

11,437

4.4

Telestream 2 LLC (d/b/a Telestream Holdings Corporation)(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

6.25 %

10.19 %

06/07/25

06/07/28





20





















11,437

11,457

4.4

Transaction & Payment Processing Services
























TOT Group, Inc. (d/b/a Netevia Group LLC)(28)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

7.25 %

10.92 %

06/28/24

06/28/29

9,146

$

9,000

$

9,023

3.4

%

TOT Group, Inc. (d/b/a Netevia Group LLC)(7)(30)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

7.25 %

10.92 %

06/28/24

06/28/29

1,103

1,084

1,091

0.4

TOT Group, Inc. (d/b/a Netevia Group LLC)(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR (3M)

7.25 %

10.92 %

06/28/24

06/28/29





1





















10,084

10,115

3.8


























Total Debt Investments
















$

532,286

$

520,114

200.2

%


























Equity Investments(12)
























Advertising
























Avision Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Avision Sales Group)(8)

Class A LLC Interests

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/15/21

N/A

299

$

299

$

322

0.1

%

ImageOne Industries, LLC(8)

Common A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

09/20/19

N/A

238

13






















312

322

0.1

Air Freight & Logistics
























Motivational CIV, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)(8)

Class B Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

07/12/21

N/A

1,250

1,250

774

0.3



















1,250

774

0.3

Application Software
























Atlas Parent, LLC (d/b/a  Alvaria, Inc.)(8)(35)

Common Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

10/24/25

N/A

19

1,682

1,853

0.7



















1,682

1,853

0.7

Broadline Retail
























Ross-Simons Topco, LP (d/b/a Ross-Simons, Inc.)(8)

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

8.00 %

8.00% PIK

12/04/20

N/A

600

514

735

0.3



















514

735

0.3

Building Products
























PFB Holding Company, LLC (d/b/a PFB Corporation)(8)(13)

Class A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/17/21

N/A

1

24






















24



Construction & Engineering
























Sterling Pure Blocker, LLC  (d/b/a Banner Industries, Inc.)(8)

Class B Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/01/23

N/A

404

404

57





















404

57


Diversified Chemicals
























Pressurized Holdings, LLC (f/k/a Starco)(6)(8)(21)

Common Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

03/16/23

N/A







Pressurized Holdings, LLC (f/k/a Starco)(6)(8)(10)(21)

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

14.00 %

14.00% PIK

03/16/23

N/A



4,537

4,784

1.8



















4,537

4,784

1.8

Diversified Support Services
























Quest Events, LLC(8)

Common Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/28/18

N/A

385

385






















385



Education Services
























EducationDynamics, LLC (d/b/a EDDY Enterprises, LLC)(8)

Senior Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

09/15/21

N/A

167

167



Eddy Acquisitions, LLC (d/b/a EducationDynamics, LLC)(8)(10)

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

12.00 %

12.00 %

09/15/21

N/A

167

167



TVG I-EMSI Parent, LLC (d/b/a Media Source Inc.)(6)(8)(25)

Class A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

09/01/25

N/A

20,765





TVG I-EMSI Parent, LLC (d/b/a Media Source Inc.)(6)(8)(25)

Class B Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

09/01/25

N/A

2

3,291

3,291

1.3



















3,625

3,291

1.3

Environmental & Facilities Services
























BPII-JL Group Holdings LP (d/b/a Juniper Landscaping Holdings LLC)(8)

Class A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/29/21

N/A

90

942

1,645

0.6



















942

1,645

0.6

Food Distributors
























Twin Ridge CRS, LP (d/b/a CRS OneSource)(8)

Class A Common Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

05/10/24

N/A

63

317

264

0.1



















317

264

0.1

Household Appliances
























BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQGuys)(8)

Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

08/28/20

N/A

1,100

1,100

1,003

0.4



















1,100

1,003

0.4

Industrial Machinery & Supplies & Components
























BL Products Parent, LP (d/b/a Bishop Lifting Products, Inc.)(8)

Class A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

02/01/22

N/A

733

788

561

0.2



















788

561

0.2

Interactive Media & Services
























What If Media Group, LLC(8)

Common Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

07/02/21

N/A

3,081

$

851

$

1,963

0.8

%



















851

1,963

0.8

IT Consulting & Other Services
























CX Holdco LLC (d/b/a Cennox Inc.)(8)

Common Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

05/04/21

N/A

1,068

1,116

218

0.1

Keras Holdings, LLC (d/b/a KSM Consulting, LLC)(8)

Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/31/20

N/A

496

496

446

0.2

Vistria Blocked MGT Investor, LP (d/b/a MGT Consulting Group)(8)

Series A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

04/10/23

N/A





308

0.1

Vistria Blocked MGT Investor, LP (d/b/a MGT Consulting Group)(8)

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

04/10/23

N/A





15





















1,612

987

0.4

Leisure Facilities
























H.I.G. Camarillo, L.P. (f/k/a Honors Holdings, LLC)(6)(8)(24)

Limited Partner Interests

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

09/25/24

N/A







Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)(8)

Class A Common Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/29/20

N/A

2

1,941

507

0.2

Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)(8)

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/29/20

N/A

1

793

205

0.1



















2,734

712

0.3

Leisure Products
























Playmonster Group Equity, Inc. (d/b/a Playmonster Group LLC)(6)(8)(10)(19)

Preferred Stock

N/A

N/A

14.00 %

14.00% PIK

01/24/22

N/A

36

3,600



Playmonster Group Equity, Inc. (d/b/a Playmonster Group LLC)(6)(8)(19)

Common Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

01/24/22

N/A

72

460






















4,060



Paper & Plastic Packaging Products & Materials
























Max Solutions Inc.(8)

Common Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

09/29/22

N/A

4

400






















400



Real Estate Services
























Camp Facility Services Parent, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction Services, Inc.)(8)(10)

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

10.00 %

10.00% PIK

11/16/21

N/A

15

840

31





















840

31


Research & Consulting Services
























Merriman Holdings LP (d/b/a Escalent, Inc.)(8)

Class A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

04/07/23

N/A

327

333

312

0.1



















333

312

0.1

Specialized Consumer Services
























Salon Republic Investments LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)(8)(10)

Preferred Stock

N/A

N/A

8.00 %

8.00% PIK

12/02/22

N/A

200

200

265

0.1

Salon Republic Investments LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)(8)

Common Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/02/22

N/A

400

400