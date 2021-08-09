WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.355 Per Share

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WHF) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. In addition, the Company's board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.355 per share with respect to the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The distribution will be payable on October 4, 2021 to stockholders of record as of September 20, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Summary Highlights

Net Asset Value of $319.6 million , or $15.42 per share

, or per share Investment portfolio (1) totaling $670.5 million

totaling STRS JV investment portfolio totaling $209.5 million

Gross investment deployments (2) of $103.8 million for the second quarter, including new originations of $96.3 million and $7.5 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments

of for the second quarter, including new originations of and of fundings for add-ons to existing investments Net investment income of $6.1 million , or $0.296 per share

, or per share Core net investment income of $7.0 million , or $0.338 per share (3)

, or per share Second quarter distribution of $0.355 per share

(1) Includes investments in WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC ("STRS JV"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $61.9 million, at fair value. (2) Excludes investments made in STRS JV. (3) "Core net investment income" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding (i) the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, (ii) the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (iii) excise and other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional information on core net investment income and a reconciliation of core net investment income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net investment income, are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.

Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "During the second quarter, we successfully originated seven first lien loans and one second lien deal, contributing $96.3 million of gross deployment. The origination volume increased leverage to 1.14x, and our net asset value rose to $15.42 per share driven by mark-to-market gains in our portfolio, representing the second highest per share level since the Company's initial public offering. With SureFit placed back on accrual, the investment portfolio remains strong with only one investment remaining on non-accrual status. Looking forward, the pipeline is very active for existing deal paydowns, refinancings and new deals for the second half of 2021. In this fast-paced environment, we will continue to leverage our three-tiered sourcing approach and rigorous underwriting standards to maintain and grow a healthy portfolio, generating robust cash flows to support our dividend and ultimately enhancing value for our shareholders."

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of June 30, 2021, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $670.5 million, compared with $617.0 million as of March 31, 2021. The portfolio as of June 30, 2021 consisted of 97 positions across 67 companies with a weighted average effective yield of 9.5% on income-producing debt investments. The average debt investment size (excluding investments in STRS JV) was $7.1 million with the overall portfolio comprised of approximately 84.0% first lien secured loans, 4.4% second lien secured loans, 2.4% equity and 9.2% in investments in STRS JV. Almost all loans were variable rate investments (primarily indexed to the London Interbank Offered Rate) with fixed rate securities representing only 0.4% of loans at fair value. Nearly all performing floating rate investments have interest rate floors.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in eight new portfolio companies totaling $96.3 million and added a total of $7.5 million to six existing portfolio companies. Proceeds from sales and repayments totaled approximately $30.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, driven by two full realizations in NMFC Senior Loan Program I LLC and Comniscient Technologies LLC.

In addition to the transactions discussed above, during the three months ended June 30, 2021, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets comprised of four new portfolio companies and three add-on investments totaling $31.8 million to STRS JV in exchange for a net investment in STRS JV of $6.6 million as well as cash proceeds of $25.2 million.

WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC

As of June 30, 2021, STRS JV's portfolio totaled $209.5 million, consisted of 25 portfolio companies and had a weighted average effective yield of 8.1% on its portfolio.

Results of Operations

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company's net investment income was approximately $6.1 million, compared with approximately $5.2 million for the same periods in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 17.3%. The increase in net investment income for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to higher interest income earned on a comparatively larger portfolio and higher investment income generated from the Company's investment in STRS JV, partially offset by higher incentive fees accrued for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company's investment in STRS JV generated an annualized, gross investment yield of approximately 13.8%.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, core net investment income (as defined above) was $7.0 million, compared with $5.2 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 34.6%.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, WhiteHorse Finance reported net realized and unrealized gains on investments and foreign currency transactions of $4.4 million. This compares with net realized and unrealized gains on investments and foreign currency transactions of $17.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to higher prior-year unrealized gains generated on markups in the portfolio as a result of overall market stability and price recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

WhiteHorse Finance reported a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $10.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, which compares with a net increase of $22.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $319.6 million, or $15.42 per share, as of June 30, 2021, as compared with $314.3 million, or $15.27 per share, as of March 31, 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2021, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $17.8 million, as compared with $24.5 million as of March 31, 2021, inclusive of restricted cash. As of June 30, 2021, the Company also had $46.5 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Distributions

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a distribution of $0.355 per share with respect to the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The distribution will be payable on October 4, 2021 to stockholders of record as of September 20, 2021.

On May 10, 2021, the Company declared a distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, consistent with distributions declared for the thirty-fifth consecutive quarter since the Company's initial public offering. The distribution was paid on July 2, 2021 to stockholders of record as of June 18, 2021.

Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call

WhiteHorse Finance will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday, August 9, 2021. To access the teleconference, please dial 877-876-9174 (domestic and international) approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference Conference ID #WHFQ221. Investors may also access the call on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.

If you are unable to access the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's completion through August 16, 2021. The teleconference replay can be accessed by dialing 877-274-8339 (domestic and international). A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $45 billion of capital under management(4) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com. For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

(4) Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

SCHEDULE 1

As a supplement to GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided information relating to core net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core net investment income represents net investment income adjusted to exclude the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). There were no excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses nor did the Company incur any costs with refinancing any of its indebtedness for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (in thousands, except per share data):









June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020





Amount



Per Share Amounts



Amount



Per Share Amounts

Net investment income

$ 6,100



$ 0.296



$ 5,240



$ 0.255

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness



-





-





-





-

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee



882





0.042





-





-

Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses



-





-





-





-

Core net investment income

$ 6,982



$ 0.338



$ 5,240



$ 0.255





































WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(in thousands, except share and per share data)









June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020





(Unaudited)







Assets















Investments, at fair value















Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments

$ 602,576



$ 623,777

Non-controlled affiliate company investments



6,008





15,717

Controlled affiliate company investments



61,891





51,241

Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $678,680 and $695,429, respectively)



670,475





690,735

Cash and cash equivalents



10,329





8,062

Restricted cash and cash equivalents



7,037





7,549

Restricted foreign currency (cost of $378 and $319, respectively)



397





333

Interest and dividend receivable



7,076





6,532

Amounts receivable on unsettled investment transactions



1,021





4,717

Escrow receivable



2,236





-

Prepaid expenses and other receivables



1,154





1,061

Total assets

$ 699,725



$ 718,989



















Liabilities















Debt

$ 358,719



$ 384,880

Distributions payable



7,357





7,294

Management fees payable



3,357





3,354

Incentive fees payable



6,994





6,117

Amounts payable on unsettled investment transactions



-





497

Interest payable



1,848





1,870

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



1,437





1,708

Advances received from unfunded credit facilities



392





372

Total liabilities



380,104





406,092



















Commitments and contingencies

































Net assets















Common stock, 20,722,596 and 20,546,032 shares issued and outstanding, par value $0.001 per share, respectively, and 100,000,000 shares authorized



21





21

Paid-in capital in excess of par



302,711





300,002

Accumulated earnings



16,889





12,874

Total net assets



319,621





312,897

Total liabilities and total net assets

$ 699,725



$ 718,989



















Number of shares outstanding



20,722,596





20,546,032

Net asset value per share

$ 15.42



$ 15.23



WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)









Three months ended June

30,



Six months ended June

30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Investment income































From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments































Interest income

$ 14,148



$ 12,145



$ 28,960



$ 25,284

Fee income



350





539





1,121





830

Dividend income



65





30





109





79

From non-controlled affiliate company investments































Dividend income



717





263





967





538

From controlled affiliate company investments































Interest income



738





606





1,457





1,231

Dividend income



1,325





240





2,699





393

Total investment income



17,343





13,823





35,313





28,355



































Expenses































Interest expense



3,811





3,223





7,613





6,891

Base management fees



3,357





2,950





6,701





6,042

Performance-based incentive fees



2,628





1,311





4,670





1,752

Administrative service fees



170





171





341





342

General and administrative expenses



875





730





1,696





1,610

Total expenses



10,841





8,385





21,021





16,637



































Net investment income before excise tax



6,502





5,438





14,292





11,718

Excise tax



402





198





592





376

Net investment income after excise tax



6,100





5,240





13,700





11,342



































Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions































Net realized gains (losses)































Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments



(555)





(77)





7,605





433

Non-controlled-affiliate company investments



-





-





-





-

Foreign currency transactions



(4)





70





(3)





67

Foreign currency forward contracts



(4)





(6)





(4)





-

Net realized gains (losses)



(563)





(13)





7,598





500

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)































Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments



4,407





15,841





(2,568)





(6,355)

Non-controlled affiliate company investments



755





871





321





(1,130)

Controlled affiliate company investments



(149)





1,111





(269)





(2,842)

Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies



(40)





(237)





(102)





343

Foreign currency forward contracts



1





(2)





-





(3)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)



4,974





17,584





(2,618)





(9,987)

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments



4,411





17,571





4,980





(9,487)

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 10,511



$ 22,811



$ 18,680



$ 1,855



































Per Common Share Data































Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.51



$ 1.11



$ 0.91



$ 0.09

Dividends and distributions declared per common share

$ 0.36



$ 0.36



$ 0.71



$ 0.71

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares Outstanding



20,626,340





20,546,032





20,589,159





20,546,032



WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited)

June 30, 2021

(in thousands)

Issuer

Investment

Type(1)

Floor

Spread

Above

Index(2)

Interest

Rate(3)

Acquisition

Date(10)

Maturity

Date

Principal/

Share

Amount



Amortized

Cost



Fair

Value(11)



Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets

North America















































Debt Investments























































Advertising























































SmartSign Holdings LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.50%

8.50%

08/21/20

10/11/24



7,705



$ 7,583



$ 7,705





2.41 %





























7,705





7,583





7,705





2.41

Air Freight & Logistics























































Access USA Shipping, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50%

L+ 8.00%

9.50%

02/08/19

02/08/24



5,083





5,043





5,083





1.59































5,083





5,043





5,083





1.59

Application Software























































Atlas Purchaser, Inc. (dba Aspect Software)

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75%

L+ 9.00%

9.75%

05/06/21

05/06/29



15,000





14,558





14,558





4.55

Connexity, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50%

L+ 8.50%

10.00%

05/21/20

05/21/25



9,454





9,234





9,454





2.96

Newscycle Solutions, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.00%

8.00%

06/14/19

12/29/22



3,229





3,202





3,217





1.01

Newscycle Solutions, Inc.(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.00%

8.00%

06/14/19

12/29/22



169





168





168





0.05

TaxSlayer LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

12/31/20

12/31/26



6,779





6,655





6,655





2.08

TaxSlayer LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

12/31/20

12/31/26



-





-





-





-































34,631





33,817





34,052





10.65

Automotive Retail























































Team Car Care Holdings, LLC(12)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.02%

Base rate+ 7.99%

9.01%

02/26/18

02/23/23



15,678





15,561





15,629





4.89































15,678





15,561





15,629





4.89

Building Products























































Drew Foam Companies Inc

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

11/05/20

11/05/25



7,244





7,115





7,118





2.23

LHS Borrower, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.75%

7.75%

09/30/20

09/30/25



9,567





9,385





9,496





2.97

LHS Borrower, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.75%

7.75%

09/30/20

09/30/25



-





-





7





-































16,811





16,500





16,621





5.20

Cable & Satellite























































Bulk Midco, LLC(15)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.34%

8.34%

06/08/18

06/08/23



15,000





14,913





14,250





4.46































15,000





14,913





14,250





4.46

Construction & Engineering























































SFP Holding, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.25%

7.25%

06/22/21

09/01/23



2,295





2,246





2,272





0.71

Tensar Corp.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.75%

7.75%

11/20/20

08/20/25



6,965





6,813





6,930





2.17































9,260





9,059





9,202





2.88

Construction Materials























































Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

12/30/20

12/29/25



7,960





7,817





7,846





2.45

Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

12/30/20

12/29/25



-





-





3





-































7,960





7,817





7,849





2.45

Commodity Chemicals























































Flexitallic Group SAS

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

10/28/19

10/29/26



11,893





11,671





11,299





3.54































11,893





11,671





11,299





3.54

Consumer Finance























































Maxitransfers Blocker Corp

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 8.50%

9.50%

10/07/20

10/07/25



8,757





8,580





8,657





2.71

Maxitransfers Blocker Corp(4)(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 8.50%

9.50%

10/07/20

10/07/25



-





-





9





-































8,757





8,580





8,666





2.71

Data Processing & Outsourced Services























































Escalon Services Inc

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 13.50%

14.50% (13.00% Cash + 1.50% PIK)

12/04/20

12/04/25



8,024





7,394





7,661





2.40

FPT Operating Company, LLC/ TLabs Operating Company, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 8.25%

9.25%

12/23/16

06/07/24



24,312





24,095





24,155





7.56

Geo Logic Systems Ltd.(5)(12)(13)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

C+ 6.50%

7.50%

12/19/19

12/19/24



6,623





4,982





5,236





1.64

Geo Logic Systems Ltd. (5)(7)(13)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

C+ 6.50%

7.50%

12/19/19

12/19/24



-





-





(2)





-

E-Phoenix Acquisition Co. Inc. (dba Integreon)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 5.75%

6.75%

06/23/21

06/23/27



9,000





8,888





8,888





2.78































47,959





45,359





45,938





14.38



WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited)

June 30, 2021

(in thousands)







Issuer

Investment

Type(1)

Floor

Spread

Above

Index(2)

Interest

Rate(3)

Acquisition

Date(10)

Maturity

Date

Principal/

Share

Amount



Amortized

Cost



Fair

Value(11)



Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets

Department Stores























































Mills Fleet Farm Group, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.00%

7.00%

10/24/18

10/24/24



13,538



$ 13,308



$ 13,538





4.24 %





























13,538





13,308





13,538





4.24

Distributors























































Crown Brands, LLC(19)

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50%

L+ 10.50%

12.00%

12/15/20

01/08/26



4,379





4,287





3,673





1.15

Crown Brands, LLC(19)

Second Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.50%

L+ 10.50%

12.00%

12/15/20

01/08/26



650





650





545





0.17































5,029





4,937





4,218





1.32

Diversified Chemicals























































Sklar Holdings, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.75%

8.75%

11/13/19

05/13/23



7,451





7,335





7,451





2.33































7,451





7,335





7,451





2.33

Diversified Support Services























































NNA Services, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50%

L+ 7.00%

8.50%

10/16/18

10/16/23



13,174





13,032





13,174





4.12































13,174





13,032





13,174





4.12

Education Services























































EducationDynamics, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.75%

8.75%

11/26/19

11/26/24



12,232





12,059





12,232





3.83































12,232





12,059





12,232





3.83

Electronic Equipment & Instruments























































LMG Holdings, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

04/30/21

04/30/26



6,836





6,704





6,704





2.10

LMG Holdings, Inc.(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

04/30/21

04/30/26



-





-





-





-































6,836





6,704





6,704





2.10

Health Care Facilities























































Epiphany Dermatology

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.50%

8.50%

12/04/20

06/22/23



3,483





3,415





3,431





1.07

Epiphany Dermatology(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.50%

8.50%

12/04/20

06/22/23



-





-





2





-

Epiphany Dermatology(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.50%

8.50%

12/04/20

06/22/23



-





-





14





-

Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.(8)

First Lien Secured Term Loan A

N/A

L+ 9.00%

9.18%

05/05/19

04/30/19



3,855





3,855





2,146





0.67

Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.(8)

First Lien Secured Term Loan B

1.50%

L+ 9.00%

10.50%

02/01/13

04/30/19



13,511





13,511





7,521





2.35

Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.(8)

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

N/A

L+ 15.75%

15.75% (13.75% Cash + 2.00% PIK)

02/01/13

07/31/18



1,028





1,024





-





-































21,877





21,805





13,114





4.09

Health Care Services























































CHS Therapy, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan A

1.50%

L+ 8.50%

10.00%

06/14/19

06/14/24



7,326





7,244





7,325





2.29

CHS Therapy, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan C

1.50%

L+ 8.50%

10.00%

10/07/20

06/14/24



901





886





901





0.28

DCA Investment Holding, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75%

L+ 6.25%

7.00%

03/12/21

03/12/27



7,060





6,959





6,959





2.18

DCA Investment Holding, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

0.75%

L+ 6.25%

7.00%

03/12/21

03/12/27



-





-





-





-

Ivy Rehab Holdings LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.75%

7.75%

12/04/20

12/04/24



8,811





8,660





8,811





2.76

Ivy Rehab Holdings LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.75%

7.75%

12/04/20

12/04/24



-





-





9





-

Ivy Rehab Holdings LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.75%

7.75%

12/04/20

12/04/24



377





370





398





0.12

Lab Logistics, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.25%

8.25%

10/16/19

09/25/23



1,161





1,141





1,153





0.36

Lab Logistics, LLC

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.25%

8.25%

10/16/19

09/25/23



5,210





5,188





5,210





1.63

PG Dental New Jersey Parent, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.75%

8.75%

11/25/20

11/25/25



16,089





15,770





15,903





4.98

PG Dental New Jersey Parent, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.75%

8.75%

11/25/20

11/25/25



-





-





10





-































46,935





46,218





46,679





14.60

Heavy Electrical Equipment























































PPS CR Acquisition, Inc. (dba Power Plant Services)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.25%

7.25%

06/25/21

06/25/26



11,179





10,956





10,956





3.43

PPS CR Acquisition, Inc. (dba Power Plant Services)(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.25%

8.25%

06/25/21

06/25/24



104





102





102





0.03































11,283





11,058





11,058





3.46

Home Furnishings























































Sure Fit Home Products, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 9.75%

10.75%

04/12/21

07/13/23



4,982





4,868





4,434





1.39































4,982





4,868





4,434





1.39

Household Products























































The Kyjen Company, LLC (dba Outward Hound)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

04/05/21

04/05/26



11,460





11,297





11,297





3.53

The Kyjen Company, LLC (dba Outward Hound)(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

04/05/21

04/05/26



385





379





379





0.12































11,845





11,676





11,676





3.65

Interactive Media & Services























































What If Media Group, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.00%

8.00%

10/02/19

10/02/24



17,448





17,194





17,356





5.43































17,448





17,194





17,356





5.43

Internet & Direct Marketing Retail























































BBQ Buyer, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50%

L+ 8.00%

9.50%

08/28/20

08/28/25



12,666





12,396





12,878





4.03

Luxury Brand Holdings, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

12/04/20

06/04/26



5,970





5,863





5,970





1.87

Potpourri Group, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50%

L+ 8.25%

9.75%

07/03/19

07/03/24



18,151





17,905





18,151





5.68































36,787





36,164





36,999





11.58



WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited)

June 30, 2021

(in thousands)





Issuer

Investment

Type(1)

Floor

Spread

Above

Index(2)

Interest

Rate(3)

Acquisition

Date(10)

Maturity

Date

Principal/

Share

Amount



Amortized

Cost



Fair

Value(11)



Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets

Investment Banking & Brokerage





















































JVMC Holdings Corp. (f/k/a RJO Holdings Corp)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.25%

8.25%

02/28/19

02/28/24

13,163



$ 13,093



$ 13,163





4.12 %



























13,163





13,093





13,163





4.12

IT Consulting & Other Services





















































AST-Applications Software Technology LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 8.00%

9.00% (8.00% Cash + 1.00% PIK)

01/10/17

01/10/23

3,988





3,965





3,988





1.25

Cennox Holdings Limited(5)(13)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.00%

7.00%

05/04/21

05/04/26

2,880





3,928





3,906





1.22

Cennox Holdings Limited(5)(7)(12)(13)

First lien Secured Revolving Loan

2.50%

L+ 5.33%

7.83%

05/04/21

05/04/26

432





588





586





0.18

Core BTS, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50%

L+ 6.75%

8.25%

02/01/21

08/30/25

3,325





3,264





3,289





1.03

Core BTS, Inc.

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.50%

L+ 6.75%

8.25%

02/01/21

08/30/25

1,663





1,631





1,628





0.51





























12,288





13,376





13,397





4.19

Leisure Facilities





















































Honors Holdings, LLC(16)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.81%

8.81% (8.31% Cash + 0.50% PIK)

09/06/19

09/06/24

9,440





9,300





9,156





2.86

Honors Holdings, LLC(16)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.62%

8.62% (8.04% Cash + 0.58% PIK)

09/06/19

09/06/24

4,649





4,606





4,509





1.41

Lift Brands, Inc. (aka Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan A

1.00%

L+ 7.50%

8.50%

06/29/20

06/29/25

5,659





5,589





5,571





1.74

Lift Brands, Inc. (aka Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan B

N/A

9.50%

9.50% (0.00% Cash + 9.50% PIK)

06/29/20

06/29/25

1,219





1,196





1,187





0.37

Lift Brands, Inc. (aka Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc.)(9)

First Lien Secured Term Loan C

N/A

9.50%

9.50% (0.00% Cash + 9.50% PIK)

06/29/20

NA

1,268





1,265





1,218





0.38





























22,235





21,956





21,641





6.76

Leisure Products





















































PlayMonster LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.00%

7.00%

06/07/21

06/07/26

6,000





5,882





5,882





1.84

PlayMonster LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.00%

7.00%

06/07/21

06/07/26

-





-





-





-





























6,000





5,882





5,882





1.84

Office Services & Supplies





















































American Crafts, L.C.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 8.50%

9.50%

05/28/21

05/28/26

8,500





8,375





8,373





2.62

Empire Office, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50%

L+ 6.75%

8.25%

04/12/19

04/12/24

8,795





8,697





8,795





2.75





























17,295





17,072





17,168





5.37

Packaged Foods & Meats





















































Lenny & Larry's, LLC(17)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 8.41%

9.41% (7.69% Cash + 1.72% PIK)

05/15/18

05/15/23

11,046





10,966





10,554





3.30





























11,046





10,966





10,554





3.30

Personal Products





















































Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.00%

8.00%

12/30/20

12/30/25

12,475





12,250





12,250





3.83

Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.00%

8.00%

12/30/20

12/30/25

-





-





-





-





























12,475





12,250





12,250





3.83

Property & Casualty Insurance





















































Policy Services Company, LLC (5)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.00%

7.00%

03/06/20

05/31/24

6,062





5,851





5,940





1.86





























6,062





5,851





5,940





1.86

Research & Consulting Services





















































ALM Media, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.00%

8.00%

11/25/19

11/25/24

14,527





14,330





14,091





4.41

Nelson Worldwide, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 10.25%

11.25% (10.25% Cash + 1.00% PIK)

01/09/18

01/09/23

10,639





10,558





10,533





3.30





























25,166





24,888





24,624





7.71

Restaurants





















































LS GFG Holdings Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 8.00%

9.00% (7.00% Cash + 2.00% PIK)

11/30/18

11/19/25

10,842





10,155





10,842





3.39





























10,842





10,155





10,842





3.39

Specialized Consumer Services





















































True Blue Car Wash, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.12%

8.12%

10/17/19

10/17/24

4,293





4,236





4,293





1.34

True Blue Car Wash, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.12%

8.12%

10/17/19

10/17/24

2,943





2,913





2,942





0.92





























7,236





7,149





7,235





2.26

Specialized Finance





















































Golden Pear Funding Assetco, LLC(5)

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 10.50%

11.50%

09/20/18

03/20/24

10,938





10,829





10,938





3.42

WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC(4)(5)(7)(9)(14)

Subordinated Note

N/A

L+ 6.50%

6.59%

07/19/19

N/A

49,809





49,809





49,809





15.58





























60,747





60,638





60,747





19.00

Systems Software





















































IDIG Parent LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

02/17/21

12/15/26

4,263





4,224





4,223





1.32

IDIG Parent LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

02/17/21

12/15/26

-





-





-





-

IDIG Parent LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

02/17/21

12/15/26

-





-





-





-





























4,263





4,224





4,223





1.32



WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited)

June 30, 2021

(in thousands)





Issuer

Investment

Type(1)

Floor

Spread

Above

Index(2)

Interest

Rate(3)

Acquisition

Date(10)

Maturity

Date

Principal/

Share

Amount



Amortized

Cost



Fair

Value(11)



Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets

Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals























































Arcstor Midco, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.00%

8.00%

03/16/21

03/16/27



19,451



$ 19,081



$ 19,081





5.97 % Source Code Midco, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 8.25%

9.25%

05/04/18

05/04/23



21,700





21,470





21,700





6.79

Telestream Holdings Corporation

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 8.75%

9.75%

10/15/20

10/15/25



15,155





14,738





14,882





4.66

Telestream Holdings Corporation(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 8.75%

9.75%

10/15/20

10/15/25



-





-





14





-































56,306





55,289





55,677





17.42

Trading Companies & Distributors























































LINC Systems, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

02/24/21

02/24/26



4,167





4,090





4,090





1.28

LINC Systems, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

02/24/21

02/24/26



-





-





-





-































4,167





4,090





4,090





1.28



























































Total Debt Investments



























659,445



$ 649,140



$ 642,360





200.95 %

























































Equity Investments























































Data Processing & Outsourced Services























































Escalon Services Inc(4)

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/04/20

N/A



709



$ 476



$ 482





0.15 %





































476





482





0.15

Diversified Support Services























































Quest Events, LLC(4)

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/28/18

12/08/25



317





317





-





-

ImageOne Industries, LLC(4)

Common A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

09/20/19

N/A



225





-





164





0.05







































317





164





0.05

Health Care Services























































Lab Logistics(4)

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

10/29/19

N/A



2





857





905





0.28







































857





905





0.28

Internet & Direct Marketing Retail























































BBQ Buyer, LLC(4)

Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

08/28/20

N/A



1,100





1,100





2,728





0.85

Ross-Simons Topco, LP(4)

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/04/20

N/A



600





600





840





0.26







































1,700





3,568





1.11

Investment Banking & Brokerage























































Arcole Holding Corp.(4)(5)(6)(18)

Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

10/01/20

N/A



-





6,944





6,008





1.88







































6,944





6,008





1.88

IT Consulting & Other Services























































CX Holdco LLC(4)

Common Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

05/04/21

N/A



660





660





660





0.21

Keras Holdings, LLC(4)

Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/31/20

N/A



496





496





496





0.16







































1,156





1,156





0.37

Leisure Facilities























































Lift Brands, Inc. (aka Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc.)(4)

Class A Common Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/29/20

N/A



2





1,955





184





0.06

Lift Brands, Inc. (aka Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc.)(4)

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/29/20

06/28/28



1





793





75





0.02







































2,748





259





0.08

Other Diversified Financial Services























































SFS Global Holding Company(4)

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/28/18

12/28/25



-





-





-





-

Sigue Corporation(4)

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/28/18

12/28/25



22





2,890





3,491





1.09







































2,890





3,491





1.09

Specialized Finance























































WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund(4)(5)(7)(14)

LLC Interests

N/A

N/A

N/A

07/19/19

N/A



12,452





12,452





12,082





3.78







































12,452





12,082





3.78



























































Total Equity Investments

































$ 29,540



$ 28,115





8.79 %

























































Total Investments

































$ 678,680



$ 670,475





209.74 %

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited)

June 30, 2021

(in thousands)





Forward Currency Contracts

















































Currency to be





Currency to be













Unrealized





Unrealized

Counterparty



sold





purchased





Settlement date





appreciation ($)





depreciation ($)

Morgan Stanley

C$ 86 CAD



$ 67 USD





07/28/2021



$ -



$ -





























$ -



$ -



(1) Except as otherwise noted, all investments are non-controlled/non-affiliate investments as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), and provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.

(2) The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), which resets monthly, quarterly or semiannually, the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate ("CDOR" or "C"), or the U.S. Prime Rate as published by the Wall Street Journal ("Prime" or "P"). The one, three and six-month USD LIBOR were 0.1%, 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively, as of June 30, 2021. The one, three and six-month GBP LIBOR were all 0.1% as of June 30, 2021. The CDOR and Prime was 0.4% and 3.25%, respectively, as of June 30, 2021.

(3) The interest rate is the "all-in-rate" including the current index and spread, the fixed rate, and the payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest rate, as the case may be.

(4) The investment or a portion of the investment does not provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.

(5) Not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the 1940 Act. Under the 1940 Act, the Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time the acquisition is made, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of total assets. Qualifying assets represented 86.5% of total assets as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments.

(6) Investment is a non-controlled/affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act.

(7) The investment has an unfunded commitment in addition to any amounts presented in the consolidated schedule of investments as of June 30, 2021.

(8) The investment is on non-accrual status.

(9) Security is perpetual with no defined maturity date.

(10) Except as otherwise noted, all of the Company's portfolio company investments, which as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments represented 209.8% of the Company's net assets or 95.8% of the Company's total assets, are subject to legal restrictions on sales.

(11) The fair value of each investment was determined using significant unobservable inputs.

(12) The investment was comprised of two contracts, which were indexed to different base rates, L and P, respectively. The Spread Above Index and Interest Rate presented represent the weighted average of both contracts.

(13) Principal amount is non-USD denominated and is based in Canadian dollars or British Pounds.

(14) Investment is a controlled affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act. On January 14, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, a public pension fund established under Ohio law ("STRS Ohio"), to create WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund, LLC ("STRS JV"), a joint venture, which invests primarily in senior secured first and second lien term loans.

(15) In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest in the amount of 2.75% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.

(16) In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest in the amount of 3.50% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.

(17) In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest in the amount of 3.00% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.

(18) On October 1, 2020, as part of a restructuring agreement between the Company and Arcole Acquisition Corp, the Company's investments in first lien secured term loans to Arcole Acquisition Corp were converted into common shares of Arcole Holding Corp.

(19) At the option of the issuer, interest can be paid in cash or cash and PIK. The issuer may elect to pay up to 2.00% PIK.

Contacts

Stuart Aronson

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

212-506-0500

saronso [email protected]

or

Joyson Thomas

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

305-379-2322

[email protected]

or

Alex Jorgensen

Prosek Partners

646-818-9059

[email protected]

SOURCE WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.whiteHorsefinance.com

