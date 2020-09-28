Whiteley Oliver Welcomes Proven Leaders To The Team

BEAUMONT, Texas, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiteley Oliver, LLC ("Whiteley Oliver"), a premier engineering, surveying and mapping business welcomes a cadre of proven leaders to its team and bolsters its service offering in Right of Way Services, Geographic Information Systems and Mapping Services.

Robert Findley has joined Whiteley Oliver as the Director of Right of Way. Robert previously acted as the Sole Right of Way Professional at a mid-stream pipeline company where he had sole responsibility of managing right-of-way for capital projects and operations. Robert's duties include but are not limited to assisting clients with new acquisitions, title research, title curative, title review, permits, environmental coordination, abandonments, releases, due diligence of new acquisitions, guidance to executive management, engineering and operations in all real estate and survey matters. Robert is very adept at building project management teams to take on projects large, medium or small to fulfill client directives and objectives in an expedient and cost effective manner.

Michael Ewing has joined Whiteley Oliver as the Director of Geographic Information Systems and Data Management. Michael Ewing holds a BS/MS in Geography from the University of Southern Mississippi. With over 10 years of professional experience working with and analyzing geospatial data, Michael has worked on a variety of projects including ROW and pipeline services, asset management, real-estate development, municipalities, environmental sciences, hydrology, remote sensing and 3D mapping. Michael is passionate about helping clients leverage spatial information using Geographic Information Systems to improve operational efficiency and make more informed decisions.

Carlos Rosas has joined Whiteley Oliver as a Vice President of Project Management. Carlos began career as a Drafting Technician in 2002 creating P&ID's. He moved into Survey Mapping in 2004 and Pipeline Engineering Design Drafting in 2006. In 2009, Carlos became a Lead Civil / Pipeline Designer and has experience working on a variety of projects for Energy Transfer, ExxonMobil, DCP Midstream, Buckeye Partners and several others. For the last four years, Carlos has acted as a Project Design Coordinator that involved multi-disciplinary coordination. Some software utilized professionally includes AutoCAD Civil 3D, Navisworks Manage, Autodesk Recap, Certified Bluesky Skyline user. Carlos is also a US Army Veteran who specialized in Transportation & Logistical Operations.

Mike Wasmer has joined Whiteley Oliver as a Vice President of Project Management. Mike has twenty-two years of experience in the pipeline industry. His experience includes managing a drafting team of seven or more on multiple projects, QA/QC data management, building and managing base files, plats, and permits, BlueSky/Skyline sheet generation and AlignFM project databases. He has further experience in writing proposals, managing project budgets, generating imagery and contour data, and involvement in pipeline field surveying from the preliminary phase to the completion of as-built. Some software utilized professionally includes AutoCAD Civil 3D, AutoCAD Map, Carlson, Blue Sky, Skyline, Align FM, Plat Mapper, Route Mapper, Access, Global Mapper, and Trimble Business Center.

"We are thrilled to welcome Robert, Michael, Carlos and Mike to our team," said Jason Whiteley, CEO of Whiteley Oliver. "Our clients look to us to provide safe, reliable and accurate results and we cannot do that without the type of leadership that these guys bring to the table. Our ROW, GIS and mapping departments can meet any challenge that our clients face – and that is pretty exciting."

About Whiteley Oliver

Whiteley Oliver is the parent company of MWA and SOA and provides a single point of contact to the numerous resources provided by each of MWA and SOA. Whiteley Oliver is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

SOURCE Whiteley Oliver, LLC

Related Links

https://www.mwwassoc.com

