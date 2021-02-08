Whiteley Oliver Welcomes Proven Leaders To The Team

"We are thrilled to welcome Craig and George to our team," said Jason Whiteley, CEO of Whiteley Oliver. "Our clients are currently navigating a number of existential economic, regulatory and social threats. The experience of Craig and George in counseling clients and helping them maintain safe, effective and economic operations in the current environment is a natural fit for Whiteley Oliver. They are serious guys who help us deliver projects above standard, on time and under budget."

"Whiteley Oliver's focus on data-driven asset management and integrated service offering provide exactly what our clients are looking for in 2021. Operations, maintenance and compliance are three aeras in which Whiteley Oliver excels, and I am very happy to offer our clients and potential clients services from a partner who understands the value of doing the little things right," said Craig Maier.

George Mock added, "As an entrepreneurial spirit, I am excited about where our profession is headed. Our target industries, including petrochemical refining and distribution, public utilities, fuel agnostic power generation, energy transmission and distribution, are in a generational renewal window. I am excited to help our clients develop new ideas, new technologies and new tools required to own, operate and maintain the critical infrastructure that serves our society."

About Craig Maier

Craig brings more than 20 years of operational experience and consistent, visionary leadership to Whiteley Oliver. He is a dynamic leader with a strong technical foundation and versatile global management expertise. He counts multimillion dollar revenue achievements, critical infrastructure and organizational development, and frequent speaking engagements among his many successes. His talent and experience help him quickly determine client needs, and work alongside them to find impactful solutions.

About George Mock, RPLS

George has been delivering multidisciplinary project, team and executive management services form more than 28 years. In addition, George has nearly 20 years of experience as a Registered Professional Land Surveyor in Texas. George has an extensive and proven background in successfully delivering on projects of all sizes, whether they be small program work or multi-million dollar, high-visibility undertakings. Regardless of the size of the endeavor, George provides effective and functional solutions, helping to scale and grow Whiteley Oliver's footprint and deepen its relationship with its clients.

About Whiteley Oliver

Whiteley Oliver, LLC is a full-service technical services company with over 65 years of combined operating history. We offer comprehensive technical service solutions, including surveying services, damage prevention, engineering and design, GIS, data management, ROW and land services, pipeline inspection and integrity. Whiteley Oliver is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business.

