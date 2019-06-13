Whiten your smile in real-time with AuraGlow's New Virtual Teeth Whitener

STAMFORD, Conn., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AuraGlow, a leader in the direct-to-consumer oral care market, announced the launch of their Virtual Teeth Whitening tool - a fun way to take a selfie and instantly reveal a whiter smile. Built using facial recognition technology, the virtual teeth whitening experience allows customers to see what their teeth could look like after using one of AuraGlow's teeth whitening products.

"Most people don't realize how discolored their teeth have become from everyday eating and drinking, and the goal was to create an experience that would allow you to see a before and after photo of your smile as if you had used one of our teeth whitening products," says Michael, AuraGlow's head of marketing.

"We worked to create a seamless experience so that no downloads are required and everything takes place right in the web browser, immediately providing users with a before and after photo of their smile."

Using facial recognition technology, the virtual teeth whitener identifies a users facial expression, determines if the photo contains a smile that shows teeth, and then applies an algorithm to whiten the teeth while maintaining the same texture, shape, and structure of the teeth. The tool can also recognize multiple faces in a photo, detect all of their smiles, and accurately whiten all of them at once. Photo uploads are also supported, so users without a webcam or front facing camera on their device can still upload a photo to have their smile whitened.

Having only been available for a few days, the Virtual Teeth Whitener has already attracted nearly 5,000 people who have snapped a selfie to reveal a before and after of their new smile.

About AuraGlow

AuraGlow is a direct-to-consumer oral care brand changing the way people smile. AuraGlow's focus is on creating high-quality teeth whitening products with dental grade ingredients that are effective and affordable. All of AuraGlow's teeth whitening gels are proudly manufactured in the USA and are effective and safe for at home use, containing the same ingredients used by dentists. Learn more at AuraGlow.com

SOURCE AuraGlow

Related Links

https://auraglow.com

