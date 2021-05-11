Whiterabbit, Creator of AI to Improve and Streamline Breast Cancer Diagnoses, Emerges from Stealth to Announce New CEO and FDA Clearance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiterabbit, an AI technology company focused on early breast cancer detection, today announced the appointment of Alexander Sardiña, MD as its new CEO and the recent FDA clearance of its first medical software product, WRDensity. Whiterabbit delivers on the three factors critical to eradicating late-stage breast cancer — ensuring timely screening through improved compliance, expediting result turnaround times, and providing radiologists with AI-supported tools that enhance clinical outcomes.

Whiterabbit's mission is to improve lives through earlier, more accurate cancer detection. By initially focusing on AI-driven compliance, Whiterabbit is enhancing the likelihood of cancers being detected earlier which means markedly improved treatment outcomes. Additionally, its focus on AI-supported clinical software will allow radiologists to more accurately interpret screening mammograms thereby reducing unnecessary callbacks and lessening patient anxiety.

Whiterabbit developed products tailored to the mammography space through partnerships with some of the leading radiology providers in the country. This collaboration resulted in AI software that has been trained with decades-worth of breast cancer screening data. This technology was also vetted in numerous radiology lab incubators to ensure timely and proven results.

"Compliance, or getting every woman in the door for her annual mammogram, is vital for early breast cancer detection," said Howard Berger, M.D., President, and CEO of RadNet, the largest provider of outpatient imaging services in the United States. "Whiterabbit's AI-enabled ACT product meets women where they are by customizing and automating the process of scheduling yearly appointments. The product has allowed RadNet to screen more patients and drive compliance higher than ever before. I believe it's helping to save lives."

New CEO Joins Seasoned Executive Team

Whiterabbit's executive team includes leading engineers, scientists, technologists, and world-class clinicians dedicated to advancing the process of breast cancer detection. The company was co-founded in 2017 by veteran entrepreneur Rakesh Mathur and chief technology officer Jason Su, an engineer and scientist who was an early innovator at the intersection of medical imaging and deep learning to push the limits of early disease detection.

Since then, the company has grown to 82 employees, serves several of the largest mammography providers in the country, and has compiled a robust data set from its partnership with The Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine.

Dr. Sardiña has two decades of experience in the healthcare industry and deep expertise in both mammography and cross-sectional imaging. As chief executive officer of Whiterabbit, he will focus on accelerating the company's growth in new markets and expanding its product offerings. Before Whiterabbit, Dr. Sardiña served as the chief medical officer (CMO) for Solis Mammography, one of the largest mammography providers in the country. He also served as the CEO and CMO of Covia Health, a Houston-based 3D mobile mammography provider. Dr. Sardiña conducted most of his training in Houston at the Texas Medical Center while attending Baylor College of Medicine and The University of Texas Health Science Center/ MD Anderson Cancer Center. He also obtained a radiology fellowship from The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Sardiña added, "Increasing the rate of compliance for annual screenings is one of the most important levers for catching cancer early and reducing the rate of late-stage diagnosis. I have spent my career improving the practice of early breast cancer detection. I'm excited to continue this work as CEO of Whiterabbit, a pioneer in the application of AI tech for cancer screening."

AI Technology Powers Earlier Breast Cancer Detection

Whiterabbit harnesses the power of data and artificial intelligence to improve the breast cancer screening process for radiologists and patients. The company offers a growing range of products designed to increase the number of patients screened as well as decision support tools for radiologists. Whiterabbit's products include:

ACT is a software and AI-powered service that makes it easier for patients to schedule and stay current with their screenings. ACT sends timely reminders and educates women about breast health to make more informed decisions. Already implemented in over 400 clinics in the U.S., ACT has driven at least 20-50% year-over-year growth in screening volume compared to a previous average of about 1% or less growth per year.

is a software and AI-powered service that makes it easier for patients to schedule and stay current with their screenings. ACT sends timely reminders and educates women about breast health to make more informed decisions. Already implemented in over 400 clinics in the U.S., ACT has driven at least 20-50% year-over-year growth in screening volume compared to a previous average of about 1% or less growth per year. WRDensity provides objective data to help radiologists more quickly identify the level of breast density, which is an important risk factor for developing breast cancer and requires greater attention by a radiologist because it is more difficult to assess. This product received FDA clearance in October 2020 .

provides objective data to help radiologists more quickly identify the level of breast density, which is an important risk factor for developing breast cancer and requires greater attention by a radiologist because it is more difficult to assess. This product received FDA clearance in . WRRisk assigns a risk rating to a patient to drive a digital personalized screening plan for more consistent follow-up recommendations and more accurate diagnosis. This approach helps to catch cancers in the women that are at the greatest risk.

Whiterabbit has raised more than $49MM in funding to date, including $21.1MM in a Series A round in October 2019. Its investors include WRVI Capital and Aceso Technology Partners.

Whiterabbit is a technology company with a mission to improve lives through earlier, more accurate cancer detection using AI. A growing number of radiologists and healthcare providers are using Whiterabbit's technology to improve patients' experience with breast cancer screening. Whiterabbit is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and has operations in the U.S. and India. For more about Whiterabbit, visit https://whiterabbit.ai/ .

