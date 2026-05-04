WhiteRock and Exigent Unify Marketing Across Multiple Business Units

New platform enables scalable, data-driven marketing across an integrated organization

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exigent, a premier provider of mission-critical mechanical systems solutions across the eastern and central U.S., announced the successful implementation of Salesforce Account Engagement (formerly Pardot) in partnership with WhiteRock. The new platform supports marketing campaigns across six of Exigent's business units, enabling a unified and scalable approach to demand generation and customer engagement.

Exigent partners with WhiteRock to implement Salesforce Account Engagement across six business units.

Exigent will leverage Account Engagement to centralize marketing operations, improve lead management, and drive more targeted, data-driven campaigns across its portfolio. It is fully integrated with Exigent's existing Salesforce CRM footprint.

"Partnering with WhiteRock has allowed us to bring greater alignment and sophistication to how we engage the market across our business units," said Jarret Ryan, Chief Commercial Officer of Exigent. "With Account Engagement in place, we now have the foundation to execute more coordinated, insight-driven campaigns that support our continued growth."

WhiteRock led the accelerated implementation, working with Exigent to design and deploy a solution tailored to the company's structure and strategic objectives. The engagement included platform configuration, process standardization, and enablement across marketing teams.

"Exigent's vision for a unified, high-performing marketing engine was clear from the start," said Mike McGibbony, Founder of WhiteRock. "We're proud to help bring that vision to life with a platform that empowers their teams to scale campaigns, improve visibility, and drive measurable results."

With Account Engagement now live, Exigent plans to expand its use of automation, reporting, and personalization to further enhance marketing performance and customer engagement.

About Exigent

Exigent builds its business around a single principle: your critical systems must operate with optimal uptime, efficiency, and comfort. Exigent delivers our customers integrated mechanical solutions through a powerful combination of technical excellence, union-backed expertise and an integrated platform that delivers exceptional customer outcomes.

About WhiteRock

WhiteRock helps organizations identify and eliminate revenue leaks within their CRM while optimizing marketing campaigns to drive measurable growth, improved conversion, and stronger alignment between sales and marketing.

SOURCE WhiteRock