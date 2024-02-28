WhiteRock Expands Presence with New Office at Little Rock Tech Park

News provided by

WhiteRock

28 Feb, 2024, 09:15 ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteRock, a leading technology company based out of Little Rock, Arkansas, proudly announces the opening of its new office at the Little Rock Tech Park. This strategic move reinforces WhiteRock's commitment to fostering synergy and providing a dedicated space for customers to engage with industry Salesforce experts in person.

As a Salesforce ISV partner, WhiteRock has established itself as a top technology company in Little Rock and Arkansas, with a global team that serves clients worldwide. The company's home office, now located at the Little Rock Tech Park, serves as a dynamic innovation center where customers can connect face-to-face with WhiteRock's team of experts.

WhiteRock specializes in offering end-to-end Salesforce support across diverse industries, including smart manufacturing, niche life sciences, and many more. The company's services focus on optimizing the return on investment for organizations that invest in Salesforce products, ensuring organizations maximize the benefits of integrations, customization, reporting capabilities, and beyond.

Mike McGibbony, Founder and CEO of WhiteRock, expresses his enthusiasm for the company's growth and dedication to serving customers globally. "What I love about our team is the synergy and dedication that I see, as evidenced by the feedback from our customers worldwide. Our team has elevated beyond a startup mindset by cultivating high-level skillsets and mature systems, enabling us to serve our customers exceptionally well across the globe."

McGibbony further highlights the importance of WhiteRock's partnership with the University of Central Arkansas (UCA), stating, "Our collaboration with UCA has been a cornerstone of our success. The hands-on Salesforce learning experience we provide to select interns through our internship program has not only enriched their education but has also become a source of joy for me and our entire team."

Founded 14 years ago by Mike McGibbony, WhiteRock has emerged as a dynamic force in the technology sector, contributing to the growth and innovation of businesses not only in Arkansas but also on a global scale.

The expansion into the Little Rock Tech Park solidifies WhiteRock's position as a leader in the tech industry and further brands Little Rock as a hub where great, established companies excel in global endeavors. WhiteRock invites clients, partners, and the community to visit its new office and experience firsthand the innovation and expertise that define the company.

For more information:
https://rockyourcrm.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/white-rock-technologies

SOURCE WhiteRock

