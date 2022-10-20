BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In White's Tavern, author Jim Altfeld delivers the powerful story of how one small, seedy bar connected the mob, the town, and the town's people in unthinkable ways. It's a fascinating blend of fact and fiction, filled with colorful characterizations of the people the author knew, published news articles about the mob's ties to the town, and the impact of the times on those who survived them.

Death Was All Around Them Author Jim Altfeld White’s Tavern Tells the Harsh, Jaw-Dropping Story of a Small Bar in a Small, Mob-Run Chicago Suburb in 1973

"I've read Jim's book and really enjoyed the gritty slice of life it gave us a glimpse into. I have always loved Chicago and have a fondness for its particular brand of crime and politics. (The tavern reminded me of a bar in Beverly Hills where I once met Tommy Gambino, son of the legendary mobster, a long time ago, but that's another story.) Jim has written something very unique and entertaining." - Eric Bernt, Screenwriter.

White's Tavern did exist and the book's depiction does not stray far from reality. Altfeld has created a place where fights, drugs, hard drinking, and friendships all came with a price, and where death occurred daily. Who will survive, who will perish, who is betrayed, and why? All these questions and more will be answered while keeping the reader guessing about where the next outrageous story will lead.

Author Jim Altfeld, says, "In spite of some tragic outcomes, the book ends in a way that will keep you thinking about your own life long afterward."

White's Tavern is 191 pages and is now available in eBook, print, and audible versions at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online booksellers.

About the Author

Jim Altfeld was born in Chicago, raised in River Grove, and currently lives in Burbank, California. After graduating from Drake University in 1971 with a BA in Journalism and a minor in Philosophy & Religion, Jim went on to hone his writing skills throughout the course of his career. Now retired, Jim fulfilled the promise he made to his friend, the late Bill Ott, to complete and publish White's Tavern, a project that began in 1973. This is Jim's second book.

