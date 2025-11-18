Whiteshore Funding Reports Major Shift in Manufacturing Borrowing Behavior as Trump-Era Tariff Strategy Tightens Under Economic Advisor Scott Bessent

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States re-implements a more aggressive tariff posture under President Donald Trump—guided heavily by economic advisor Scott Bessent—Whiteshore Funding is observing a significant shift in manufacturing-sector financing demands. The Lexington-based firm reports that tariffs on key imports are creating a dual dynamic: businesses urgently seeking capital to stabilize operations, and an equally large number pulling back on financing due to delayed or canceled expansion plans.

Early economic projections linked to the newly restructured tariff framework estimate a reduction in U.S. real GDP growth and rising cost pressures across manufacturing supply chains. Many of the tariff increases—particularly on goods from China, Vietnam, Mexico, and South Korea—target industrial machinery, electronics, metals, plastics, and raw materials. Trump and Bessent have emphasized that these tariffs are intended to counter foreign cost advantages and incentivize domestic production, but the immediate impact has been higher input costs and tightening cash flow for U.S. manufacturers.

Whiteshore Funding notes a sharp uptick in companies seeking short-term working capital to cover the rising cost of imported components. Manufacturers involved in equipment fabrication, electronics assembly, plastics molding, and metalwork are particularly affected. Input-cost spikes of 2% to 4.5% across tariff-exposed industries are forcing many firms to quickly secure financing simply to maintain production schedules.

At the same time, Whiteshore Funding is seeing a growing number of manufacturers choosing not to take additional financing at all—opting for flat spending, paused expansion, or reduced operational output until the tariff landscape stabilizes.

"We're watching companies split into two camps," said Jack Koch managing director at Whiteshore Funding. "Some need immediate capital to weather these tariff-driven cost jumps. Others are pressing pause on growth entirely. Whiteshore's value is in helping both groups navigate a highly uncertain trade climate."

With tariffs reshaping manufacturing behavior, Whiteshore Funding continues to serve as a key strategic partner—providing tailored financing options for businesses impacted by the evolving U.S. trade agenda.

Whiteshore Funding is a Lexington-based alternative-financing brokerage specializing in fast, strategic capital solutions for small and mid-sized businesses across manufacturing, distribution, and B2B services.

