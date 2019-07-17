WhiteSource Achieves Amazon Web Services DevOps Competency Status

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSource , a leader in open source security and license compliance management, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation recognizes that WhiteSource provides a proven technology to help organizations implement continuous integration and continuous delivery practices and help them automate infrastructure provisioning and management with configuration management tools on AWS.

Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency status differentiates WhiteSource as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on enabling software organizations to manage their open source components and ensure open source security and license compliance throughout the DevOps lifecycle, seamlessly on AWS.

"We are honored to receive the AWS DevOps Competency status," said Dan Gross, VP of Business Development at WhiteSource. "As we continue on our mission to help organizations across all industries use open source components freely and fearlessly, without compromising on speed, security or quality."

WhiteSource's relationship with AWS provides AWS customers with a complete solution for software development and security teams to better secure and manage all open source components in their products. WhiteSource's solution is now available on AWS Marketplace and connects seamlessly with AWS DevOps tools like AWS CodeBuild, Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS), Amazon Elastic Container Registry (Amazon ECR), and AWS Lambda to provide AWS users full visibility and control over their open source usage throughout the DevOps pipeline, across a variety of environments, including serverless and containers.

Gross added: "As an Advanced Technology Partner in the APN, achieving AWS DevOps Competency status allows us to further support our customers and even more software development organizations in using AWS and WhiteSource's technology to continue on their DevOps journey and harness the power of open source."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About WhiteSource

WhiteSource is a leader in agile open source security and license compliance management. Founded in 2011, its vision is to empower businesses to develop better software, faster, by harnessing the power of open source. Industry leaders like KPMG, IBM, and hundreds more trust WhiteSource to secure and manage the open source components in their software. For more information, please visit www.whitesourcesoftware.com

Head of Communications

Gabriel Avner

pr@whitesourcesoftware.com

https://www.whitesourcesoftware.com/

SOURCE WhiteSource

Related Links

https://www.whitesourcesoftware.com/

