WhiteSource and Codota Partner to Address Open Source Security Vulnerabilities - Before Code is Committed

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSource , the leader in open source security and license compliance management, and Codota , developer of the leading code AI platform, today announced their partnership, offering an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) plugin that alerts developers to open source vulnerabilities in their code in real time and provides suggested fixes within their IDE.

IDEs are the primary applications that developers use to author, modify, and debug software. As the industry shifts security and compliance responsibilities to developers, it is more important than ever for developers to be able to quickly address open source issues in their code. This integration will allow devs to do so without disrupting their workflow.

Now, WhiteSource customers can easily install a plugin for IntelliJ, a popular IDE, and receive alerts on security issues when they reference a component with a known vulnerability. Notifications with all of the relevant details, including remediation recommendations for a quick and efficient fix, will appear in exactly the right context. Codota's function of sending developers specific, relevant code suggestions within the IDE will also be provided, to substantially improve accuracy and speed.

"The partnership with Codota allows us to take shift left one step further by alerting developers when they are using open source components with known vulnerabilities in real-time within their IDE UI before even committing the code," said Rami Sass, Co-Founder and CEO of WhiteSource. "It's important for us to provide developers with the tools that they need to manage open source security easily within their coding environment without sacrificing time or quality."

"Codota's fundamental mission is utilizing AI to boost developer productivity. We're excited to partner with WhiteSource to allow users to safely leverage open source resources and receive vulnerability alerts as the code is being written, well before any potential damage is done," said Dror Weiss, Co-Founder and CEO of Codota.

About Codota

Codota is an AI infrastructure emulating human understanding of computer code, based on over a decade of Technion research. Founded in 2015, the company analyzes millions of code repositories to generate insights at scale and boost developer productivity. The company currently offers Codota for Java, an IDE code assistant providing real-time code completion suggestions, as well as Codota Web, a technical reference site. Codota is primarily backed by Khosla Ventures, led by Vinod Khosla, founder of Sun Microsystems.

About WhiteSource

WhiteSource is the leader in agile open source security and license compliance management. Founded in 2011, its vision is to empower businesses to develop better software, faster, by harnessing the power of open source. Industry leaders like Microsoft, IBM, and hundreds more trust WhiteSource to secure and manage the open source components in their software. For more information, please visit www.whitesourcesoftware.com

