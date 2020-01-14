WhiteSource Enhances GitLab Integration With Support for GitLab Ultimate

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSource , the leader in open source security and license compliance management, announced today enhanced GitLab integration for the company's developer-focused offering, WhiteSource for Developers. This enhancement adds to WhiteSource's existing GitLab integration, giving developers alerts on open source components with known vulnerabilities earlier in the software development lifecycle, and providing clear, actionable remediation suggestions before the code ever leaves their hands. With support for the GitLab Security Dashboard, a capability available for GitLab Ultimate users, security pros can gain visibility into unresolved vulnerabilities earlier than ever and GitLab users can gain additional insight from WhiteSource.

"With this new integration, developers can more easily find and fix vulnerable code without leaving the GitLab CI/CD pipeline," said David Habusha, VP Product Management at WhiteSource, "while security professionals can leverage their WhiteSource investment to advance their shift left and further automate risk policies within the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)."

"We are excited to have WhiteSource as a part of GitLab's partner program to complement our security capabilities," said Brandon Jung, VP of Alliances at GitLab. "GitLab gives customers earlier visibility to software vulnerabilities and actionable remediation. This integration furthers our commitment to provide our customers a seamless DevSecOps experience."

WhiteSource integration with GitLab is available with WhiteSource for Developers. Additional information regarding this integration can be found here .

SOURCE WhiteSource