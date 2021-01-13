WhiteSource Expands Its Native Support for IDEs with Integrations for JetBrains Pycharm and Webstorm

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSource , the leader in open source security and license compliance management software, today announced new WhiteSource Advise support for JetBrains' PyCharm and WebStorm integrated development environments (IDEs). These new integrations provide PyCharm and WebStorm developers with real-time visibility and control on problematic open source components from within their preferred development environments.

WhiteSource Advise can now alert developers about vulnerable open source components from inside their PyCharm and WebStorm IDE. These seamless integrations empower developers to address open source security issues very early in the development process and resolve them easily, shortening release cycles, and saving valuable time and resources.

"We're happy to continue to expand our shift left support for additional JetBrains IDEs," said David Habusha, VP Product at WhiteSource. "Now WhiteSource can help developers using PyCharm and WebStorm to quickly and easily address open source security issues by detecting open source vulnerabilities, and help to resolve them without having to leave their native environment."

JetBrains offers a number of developer tools, and includes Kotlin, the popular open source programming language that has become Google's preferred development tool for Android. With over nine million users spanning over 200 countries and territories worldwide, WhiteSource's support JetBrains' empowers developers to continue to code securely and efficiently.

With this new addition, WhiteSource now supports six popular environments: the top JetBrains IDEs (IntelliJ IDEA, PyCharm, and WebStorm), plus Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code, and Eclipse. Additional information regarding WhiteSource for developers and our IDE integrations can be found here .

