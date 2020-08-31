WhiteSource Launches Microsoft Visual Studio Code Editor Integration

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSource , the leader in open source security and license compliance management software, announced today support for Microsoft Visual Studio Code Editor . This integration gives Visual Studio Code developers visibility and security alerts on problematic open source components while continuing to develop within their preferred development environment.

WhiteSource Advise is designed to make developers' lives simpler when working with open source components in Visual Studio Code by enabling them to code faster and more securely. Developers are alerted about problematic open source components early in the process from inside the Code Editor. This seamless integration makes WhiteSource easy to use and allows developers to naturally consume WhiteSource security data without leaving the Visual Studio Code Editor or requiring additional tools. Integrating security testing pre-build allows issues to be detected earlier when they are easier and quicker to fix. With this integration, WhiteSource gives developers the information they need, when they need it, in their own environment.

"WhiteSource continues to expand our support of shifting security left with another important Microsoft extension," said David Habusha, VP Product Management at WhiteSource. "These extensions empower developers to detect vulnerabilities issues very early in the development process and resolve them quickly, which significantly shortens release cycles."

With this new addition, WhiteSource now supports four of the top development environments: Visual Studio Code, Visual Studio, IntelliJ, and Eclipse. Additional information regarding WhiteSource for developers and our IDE integrations can be found here .

About WhiteSource

WhiteSource is the pioneer of open source security and license compliance management. Founded in 2011, its vision is to empower businesses to develop better software by harnessing the power of open source. WhiteSource is used by more than 800 customers worldwide, from all verticals, and sizes, including 23% of Fortune 100 companies, as well as industry leaders such as Microsoft, IBM, Comcast and many more. For more information, please visit www.WhiteSourceSoftware.com.

