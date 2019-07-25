WhiteSource Recognized as a 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner in the Security Sector

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSource, the leader in open source security and license compliance management, announced today that it received Red Herring's North America Top 100 Award for 2019, a well-respected list that annually highlights the most innovative and inspiring private technology startups across a variety of industries in North America.

The participating companies were judged by industry experts, insiders, and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration.

"It's exciting to be recognized for such a prestigious award," said WhiteSource co-founder and CEO Rami Sass. "As the importance of managing and securing open source components is increasingly being addressed throughout all industries and verticals, it's an honor to be recognized by Red Herring as a top provider of open source management solutions. We will continue to provide our customers with the ground-breaking technologies that enable them to easily secure their open source projects without compromising quality or speed."

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry's hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Salesforce, Skype, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube have all been cited in Red Herring's storied history as companies that would change the way we live and work.

"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting-edge sectors," says Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe WhiteSource embodies the drive, skill, and passion on which tech thrives. WhiteSource should be proud of its achievement as the competition was incredibly strong."

About WhiteSource

WhiteSource is the leader in agile open source security and license compliance management. Founded in 2011, its vision is to empower businesses to develop better software, faster, by harnessing the power of open source. Industry leaders like Microsoft, IBM, and hundreds more trust WhiteSource to secure and manage the open source components in their software. For more information, please visit www.whitesourcesoftware.com

