WhiteSource Recognized as a Leader in Independent Analyst Report on Software Composition Analysis Solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSource, the leader in open source security and license compliance management, announced today that Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm, has ranked WhiteSource as a Leader in its report "The Forrester Wave™: Software Composition Analysis, Q2 2019."

The report identifies the 10 most significant software composition analysis (SCA) providers and evaluates them against 33 criteria which were grouped into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

WhiteSource received the top rankings for both the current offering and strategy categories

The Forrester report noted that the key differentiator between the different vendors are remediation capabilities, policy management, and reporting. In Whitesource's view, a leading factor in their positioning was their focus on simplifying the remediation process with their patent-pending Effective Usage Analysis technology which enables teams to effortlessly prioritize their vulnerabilities based on the direct impact to their application's security.

As stated in the Wave report, "WhiteSource reduces the time it takes to remediate through prioritization. WhiteSource has recently introduced the ability to prioritize vulnerabilities by performing static scans to understand if the vulnerable part of a component is being directly called by the application. If it isn't, the vulnerability is deprioritized."

"WhiteSource has pioneered the next generation of agile open source management solutions in the market with innovations over the past year for securing containers and simplifying remediation with Effective Usage Analysis technology," says WhiteSource's co-founder and CEO Rami Sass. "We are proud to be recognized as a leader with the highest score in both the strategy and the current offering categories, viewing it as a validation of our current course. As demand for SCA solutions continues to rise across all verticals, we are committed to enabling software development teams to harness the power of open source to build better products, faster."

This latest acknowledgment of WhiteSource's comprehensive SCA solution comes on the heels of additional industry accolades, including being named one of JMP Securities Elite 80, being named to Comparably's Top Rated Outlook of 2019, receiving the 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Application Security Products, and receiving the Best Product Application Security InfoSec Award.

In 2018, WhiteSource raised a $35 million Series C led by Susquehanna Growth Equity, with participation by existing investors 83North, M12 - Microsoft Ventures, and Peregrine Ventures.

About WhiteSource

WhiteSource is the pioneer of automated open source security management. Founded in 2011, its vision is to empower businesses to develop better software by harnessing the power of open source. WhiteSource is used by more than 700 customers worldwide, from all verticals, and sizes, including 23% of Fortune 100 companies, as well as industry leaders such as Microsoft, IBM, Comcast and many more. For more information, please visit www.WhiteSourceSoftware.com.

