WhiteSource Selected to JMP Securities Elite 80 Listing of Hottest Privately Held Companies

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSource , the leader in open source security and license compliance management, announced today that it had been chosen to the exclusive JMP Securities' "Elite 80" list in recognition of its many advancements in the field of application security over the past year.

The JMP Securities Elite 80 annual list recognizes companies that innovate in their field, developing technologies and products that position them to dominate their respective markets. Cyber security received top focus as a sector that their analysts pointed to as having demonstrated strong growth in spending and investment during 2018, a trend they expect to see continue robustly throughout 2019.

In their report, analysts identified application security as an essential element of the cyber security market portfolio, noting that, "As companies embrace digital transformation, the development of software has become central to their value proposition, and securing software applications has become business-critical. In addition, the advent of the DevOps model has resulted in software development becoming an agile process with extremely rapid development cycles, which requires security to be an integral component of the development process."

WhiteSource was chosen in the Software Composition Analysis (SCA) field with the strongest offering to complete an enterprise's full-stack application security portfolio. Utilizing a shift left approach that integrates security testing and controls from the earliest stages of development, WhiteSource's product launches over the past year have cemented its position as the market leader, fundamentally altering the way that organizations manage the security of their open source usage.

Over the course of the past year, WhiteSource has released products such as:

WhiteSource Prioritize — Revolutionizes prioritization for vulnerability remediation based on a determination of the direct impact on the security of the proprietary product.

WhiteSource for Developers — A suite of developer-focused tools aimed at making it easier than ever to close the gap from detection to remediation of vulnerabilities, minimizing the manual interaction necessary to stay secure.

WhiteSource for Containers — Provides visibility and control into container registries and Kubernetes, allowing teams to secure the open source components in their containers at scale.

"We are excited to be included in this exclusive list of some of the most innovative companies that are making a real impact on the technology markets today," says WhiteSource's CEO and Co-founder Rami Sass in reaction to the announcement. "Over the year ahead we plan to continue to broaden the range of offerings to our customers. Our goal is to make using open source securely radically simpler by introducing more opportunities to automate processes and allow developers to refocus their efforts on building powerful software products with greater efficiency."

This latest acknowledgment of WhiteSource's comprehensive SCA solution comes on the heels of additional industry accolades, including being named to Comparably's Top Rated Outlook of 2019, receiving the 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Application Security Products, and receiving the Best Product Application Security InfoSec Award.

About WhiteSource

WhiteSource is the leader in agile open source security and license compliance management. Founded in 2011, its vision is to empower businesses to develop better software, faster, by harnessing the power of open source. Industry leaders like Microsoft, IBM, and hundreds more trust WhiteSource to secure and manage the open source components in their software. For more information, please visit www.whitesourcesoftware.com.

