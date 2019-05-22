WhiteSource to Host DevSecOps Virtual Summit

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSource , the leader in continuous open source security and license compliance management, will be hosting a Virtual Summit focused on DevSecOps on May 30 from 11 AM to 7 PM EST.

DevSecOps has been widely adopted in recent years as organizations seek out ways to keep up with the pace of fast release cycles for new software without compromising on the security of their product.

The virtual summit will bring together expert speakers and thought leaders from Microsoft, AWS, Micro Focus, SAP, and WhiteSource to discuss the importance of implementing security at the earliest stages of the Software Development Lifecycle. Over the course of eight webinars, the speakers including Comcast's Larry Maccherone and Henrik Johansson from AWS, will discuss their insights and best practices for incorporating security into their DevOps pipeline.

"The DevSecOps Virtual Summit will be our opportunity to bring together some of the world's top DevSecOps practitioners in one place, providing attendees to learn how they can improve security in their own organizations," says Rami Elron, WhiteSource's Senior Director of Product who will also be speaking at the event. "WhiteSource has been a leader in making DevSecOps an easier to integrate solution for securing your open source usage throughout the SDLC, so we are proud to have the chance to stand on this virtual stage with all these other giants in the field to share our insights."

The full agenda for the event is available here . Registration is now open for all eight webinars.

About WhiteSource

WhiteSource is the leader in continuous open source security and license compliance management. Its vision is to empower businesses to develop better software by harnessing the power of open source. Industry leaders like Microsoft, IBM, and hundreds more trust WhiteSource to secure and manage the open source components in their software. For more information, please visit www.whitesourcesoftware.com

