WhiteSource Wins Comparably 2018 Culture Awards for Leadership, and for Promoting Diversity and Women

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSource, the leader in open source security and license compliance management, announced today that it had won the Comparably 2018 Culture Awards in the categories of Best CEOs for Women, Best CEOs for Diversity, and Best Leadership Team.

"We are proud to be recognized for our efforts to create a welcoming environment that honors diversity, inviting our wide range of talented employees to work with us in growing our company," says WhiteSource's CEO Rami Sass. "I am glad to have helped been a part of establishing the culture where all members of our team have the sense that they can thrive."

Like many in the tech space, WhiteSource is cognisant of the diversity issues facing the industry, and has made strides to create a culture that values the contributions from a diverse range of professionals.

WhiteSource has experienced rapid growth over the past year, reaching a total employee count of nearly 100 across the globe. According to internal statistics, 30% of team members are women.

As a part of the effort to support the intensive growth across teams and in developing new business and products, WhiteSource has expanded the leadership team.

Joining co-founders CEO Rami Sass, Executive Chairman of the Board Ron Rymon, and General Manager Azi Cohen, are CFO Ilan Sidi, VP Engineering Doron Cohen, VP Product David Habusha, VP Marketing Maya Rotenberg, VP Business Development Dan Gross, General Manager Gal Yaffe, and VP HR Michal Adler.

In the year ahead, WhiteSource expects to continue its growth in the Software Composition Analysis sector, helping customers to better manage their open source usage securely and responsibly.

About WhiteSource

WhiteSource is the leader in continuous open source security and license compliance management. Its vision is to empower businesses to develop better software by harnessing the power of open source. Industry leaders like Microsoft, IBM, and hundreds more trust WhiteSource to secure and manage the open source components in their software. The company has been recognized by Forrester as the best current offering in their Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Wave™ report in 2017.

Visit: https://www.whitesourcesoftware.com/

