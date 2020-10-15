WhiteSpace Health Announces Plans to Accelerate Growth and Expand its Product Offerings

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSpace Health, a leading SaaS company specializing in revenue cycle management and performance analytics for healthcare providers, backed by funds managed by the Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Everstone Capital, today announced its plans to expand delivery of new solutions and to accelerate growth.

WhiteSpace Health will utilize the funding to accelerate delivery of high value solutions to its channel partners, provider, and payer customers. WhiteSpace Health will also expand sales and marketing efforts to increase growth.

Understanding the financial aspects of telehealth are essential to the survival of many practices due to the COVID-19 crisis. WhiteSpace Heath's new telehealth analytics solution will surface key information needed for value-based care contract negotiations.

Sumithra Gomatam, an industry veteran in Technology with over 30 years of experience will be the Executive Chairman of WhiteSpace Health. Most recently, she led the Digital Operations practice at Cognizant which helped Healthcare Operators transform their Platforms and Processes. She is also a part of the Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division Strategic Advisory Group, a committee of industry experts who help the firm's portfolio companies with operations. Sumithra states that "WhiteSpace Health has a great market opportunity to grow, and the expansion plans will help WhiteSpace realize its full potential. We can leverage investor firms' relationships, and capabilities of their domain specific operating partners to expand rapidly."

Jason Carlson, Founder and CEO of WhiteSpace Health states that, "This is an important milestone for WhiteSpace Health. The backing from investors demonstrates confidence in the WhiteSpace Health technology and business plan. It allows us to enhance existing offerings and accelerate delivery of our product roadmap."

About Everstone Group

With over $5 billion USD in assets, Everstone is one of Asia's premier investment groups focused on cross border North America – Asia investments as well as domestic investments in India and Southeast Asia. Everstone has a significant resource base comprising best-of-breed investing, operations and strategic resources with significant experience and skills.

About WhiteSpace Health

WhiteSpace Health a leading healthcare SaaS company, answers business questions with high quality actionable insights that improve financial and operational performance, enhance patient experience, and transform businesses with our powerful, easy-to-use guided analytics platform.

Contact

Carrie M. Bauman

VP, Marketing

9196002417

[email protected]

SOURCE WhiteSpace Health