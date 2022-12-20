WhiteSpace Health Names Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE to its Board of Directors

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WhiteSpace Health announced the appointment of Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer of the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) to its board of directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Halee Fischer-Wright to the WhiteSpace Health board of directors," said Gautham Char, president, and CEO of WhiteSpace Health. "Fischer-Wright is a strategic and highly respected leader in the healthcare industry. In addition to her clinical expertise, Dr. Fischer-Wright has amassed deep knowledge of the business side of providing care. She fully appreciates the actionable intelligence currently locked up in healthcare data that can be transformed through analytics into enhanced and accelerated cash, lower expenses, and highly efficient operations. Her market knowledge and leadership skills will invigorate WhiteSpace Health and drive our continued growth."

About Halee Fischer-Wright , MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE

Halee Fischer-Wright is a nationally recognized business consultant, health care executive and physician leader whose work focuses on innovation and creating cultures of excellence. Dr. Fischer-Wright is president and CEO of Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) and is the co-author of Tribal Leadership, a New York Times bestseller. Prior to assuming her current role, Fischer-Wright was a practicing physician, management consultant in multiple industries, president of Rose Medical Group and chief medical officer with Centura Health. Connect with Dr. Fischer-Wright via LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/halee-fischer-wright/.

WhiteSpace Health Board of Directors

Sumithra Gomatam , executive chairperson of the Omega Healthcare board of directors

, executive chairperson of the Omega Healthcare board of directors Halee Fischer-Wright , MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and CEO of MGMA

, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and CEO of MGMA Anurag Mehta , co-founder, and CEO of Omega Healthcare

, co-founder, and CEO of Omega Healthcare Pim Valantagul, executive director / vice president of corporate Investing at Goldman Sachs

Gautam Char , president, and CEO of WhiteSpace Health

About WhiteSpace Health

WhiteSpace Health is a deep analytics company whose platform supports the informational and decision-making needs across settings of care and scales to support some of the largest and most complex healthcare enterprises. The platform integrates with disparate systems to provide a unified enterprise dataset. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and proprietary methodologies, WhiteSpace Health securely delivers fresh, actionable insights that builds organizational alignment through data, and supports rapid decision making essential for resolving areas of revenue leakage, reducing expenses, improving operational performance, uplifting revenue, and transforming the business. Additionally, new guided solutions enable both the prevention and resolution of denials, as well as predictive capabilities to reduce patient no-shows that drive higher provider utilization. Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter or visit us at whitespacehealth.com.

