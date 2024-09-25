Whitestone Development, Inc., in partnership with Empower Community Development Corporation, Inc, announced the company's latest residential new construction community development

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitestone Development, Inc., in partnership with Empower Community Development Corporation, Inc, announced the company's latest residential new construction community, Berry Square. Berry Square is the first community offering whole-home generators in every home, which aligns with the organization's vision to create sustainable homes for all. The community is the newest development from the Whitestone organization located in the 3rd Ward area, ensuring all residents have power and are never left power-less. All homes in this newly completed development come equipped with EcoFlow Generator Systems, capable of powering homes for up to three days during outages and can be upgraded over time to run the homes completely independent of the power grid, if desired.

Whitestone Development, Inc. /Empower CDC is the first Houston Builder to equip its Residential Communities with Whole-Home Generators

First Community with Whole-Home Generators

February 2021, during Winter Storm Uri, the residents of Houston experienced a city-wide blackout that also spanned across the state of Texas. Winter Storm Uri was the second time in history that the City of Houston had experienced a complete blackout since Hurricane Alicia in 1983. Millions of residents lost power and essential utilities. Whitestone in collaboration with Kimberly Lane Properties, KLPTX, developed a solution in response to the increasing weather and electrical instability challenge Houston was facing. The pair incorporated the EcoFlow generator systems into each home to solve the growing need for reliable power in Houston. The EcoFlow Generator System can power homes for up to three days; this system offers sustainability to residents, particularly vulnerable elderly residents.

A Vision for Sustainable and Inclusive Communities

The vision of Empower CDC and Whitestone Development, Inc. is to create sustainable and inclusive communities that provide quality housing for all. The organizations remains committed to providing inclusive housing and consistently prioritizes this goal. In addition, Empower CDC | Whitestone plans to pursue multifamily projects through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program to further advance affordable housing initiatives.

In addition to residential construction, Empower CDC and Whitestone are invested in expanding its supportive services. The senior home restoration initiative, financial literacy programs, food pantry, and whole-home generator program for seniors are among the community services that support their mission to improve the quality of life for Houston residents.

Upcoming Projects: Sunbury and Settagast

Whitestone Development, Inc. and Empower CDC upcoming projects include; The Sunbury Homes project, which is currently under construction, consists of nine single-family detached units with homes priced from the $280,000s. Situated in an expanding Whitestone and Empower CDC area of impact, these homes are expected to be completed by early November 2024 and marketing will be powered by Kimberly Lane Properties.

About Whitestone Development, Inc./Empower CDC

Whitestone Development, Inc. and Empower CDC have established themselves as leaders in Houston's residential development sector, continually setting new standards in homebuilding. The partnership between the two organizations seeks to create sustainable and inclusive communities while driving local economic growth.

Press Contact:

LaToya F Hurley

3469809062

http://www.Innovatingmarketinggroup.com

SOURCE Whitestone Development, Inc./Empower CDC