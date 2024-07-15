WhiteWater Express Partners with Make-A-Wish®

HOUSTON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteWater Express has formed a new partnership with Make-A-Wish, the leading global organization which fulfills the wishes of critically ill children, by announcing its first 'Washes for Wishes' campaign. Throughout the month of July, WhiteWater Express is donating $1 for every unlimited plan sold to Make-A-Wish.

"We are so appreciative of WhiteWater Express Car Wash for thinking of our mission this summer. This partnership comes at the perfect time, as we just kicked off our Summer of Wishes campaign, in which we aim to grant as many wishes as possible. The funds raised through Washes for Wishes will help us grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are honored to have this opportunity to make more dreams come true." Michelle Mason, Director of Marketing and Communications for Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast & Louisiana.

Clayton Clark, President & Chief Operating Officer of WhiteWater Express, adds, "We are so excited and honored to partner with Make-A-Wish. Forging this new relationship will allow us to support funding multiple wishes on a go-forward basis. Every member of the WhiteWater family across 120 locations, plus our corporate staff, is super excited about fulfilling wishes for these brave young children. It is a partnership that I hope other car wash operators throughout the country will soon emulate!"

WhiteWater Express Car Wash offers signature services, unlimited monthly plans, complimentary customer amenities, top-of-the-line cleaning products, and a knowledgeable staff to assist each customer with choosing a wash package based on individual needs. Established in 2016, the company currently operates 120 locations across six states in the U.S. (Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas) with plans for continued rapid growth.

The money raised during the "Washes for Wishes" promotion will support six chapters within Make-A-Wish, where thousands of kids are waiting to have their wishes granted. WhiteWater Express has committed to a "wish reveal" this year, during which one deserving child will be granted their wish.

To find a WhiteWater Express Car Wash near you, visit https://www.whitewatercw.com/locations .

For additional information about Make-A-Wish and ways to get involved, visit https://wish.org/ .

